TTK Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,383.5
(-2.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

TTK Healthcare FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

28.95

19.42

30.14

30.05

Depreciation

-13.71

-14.37

-15.24

-11.86

Tax paid

9.38

-7.1

-11.98

-10.72

Working capital

49.33

19.85

65.62

8.39

Other operating items

Operating

73.96

17.79

68.54

15.85

Capital expenditure

10.01

7.86

29.92

-35.22

Free cash flow

83.97

25.65

98.46

-19.36

Equity raised

468.93

441.38

363.79

262.69

Investing

4.42

-0.51

0.43

-1.3

Financing

-7.27

-17.65

24.17

-15.16

Dividends paid

0

0

7.06

3.88

Net in cash

550.06

448.87

493.92

230.76

