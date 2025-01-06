TTK Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
28.95
19.42
30.14
30.05
Depreciation
-13.71
-14.37
-15.24
-11.86
Tax paid
9.38
-7.1
-11.98
-10.72
Working capital
49.33
19.85
65.62
8.39
Other operating items
Operating
73.96
17.79
68.54
15.85
Capital expenditure
10.01
7.86
29.92
-35.22
Free cash flow
83.97
25.65
98.46
-19.36
Equity raised
468.93
441.38
363.79
262.69
Investing
4.42
-0.51
0.43
-1.3
Financing
-7.27
-17.65
24.17
-15.16
Dividends paid
0
0
7.06
3.88
Net in cash
550.06
448.87
493.92
230.76
