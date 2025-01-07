iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TTK Healthcare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,365.65
(-1.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:09:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TTK Healthcare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

636.52

645.76

577.54

532.73

yoy growth (%)

-1.43

11.81

8.41

2.67

Raw materials

-251.73

-260.02

-241.59

-243.24

As % of sales

39.54

40.26

41.83

45.66

Employee costs

-160.07

-143.94

-108.98

-88.1

As % of sales

25.14

22.28

18.87

16.53

Other costs

-189.82

-213.51

-184.42

-162.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.82

33.06

31.93

30.42

Operating profit

34.88

28.29

42.54

39.31

OPM

5.48

4.38

7.36

7.37

Depreciation

-13.71

-14.37

-15.24

-11.86

Interest expense

-2.22

-3.26

-4.72

-3.11

Other income

10

8.77

7.57

5.72

Profit before tax

28.95

19.42

30.14

30.05

Taxes

9.38

-7.1

-11.98

-10.72

Tax rate

32.42

-36.57

-39.74

-35.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

38.34

12.31

18.16

19.33

Exceptional items

8.09

0

0

0

Net profit

46.44

12.31

18.16

19.33

yoy growth (%)

276.97

-32.18

-6.04

-14.69

NPM

7.29

1.9

3.14

3.62

TTK Healthcare : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TTK Healthcare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.