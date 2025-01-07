Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
636.52
645.76
577.54
532.73
yoy growth (%)
-1.43
11.81
8.41
2.67
Raw materials
-251.73
-260.02
-241.59
-243.24
As % of sales
39.54
40.26
41.83
45.66
Employee costs
-160.07
-143.94
-108.98
-88.1
As % of sales
25.14
22.28
18.87
16.53
Other costs
-189.82
-213.51
-184.42
-162.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.82
33.06
31.93
30.42
Operating profit
34.88
28.29
42.54
39.31
OPM
5.48
4.38
7.36
7.37
Depreciation
-13.71
-14.37
-15.24
-11.86
Interest expense
-2.22
-3.26
-4.72
-3.11
Other income
10
8.77
7.57
5.72
Profit before tax
28.95
19.42
30.14
30.05
Taxes
9.38
-7.1
-11.98
-10.72
Tax rate
32.42
-36.57
-39.74
-35.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
38.34
12.31
18.16
19.33
Exceptional items
8.09
0
0
0
Net profit
46.44
12.31
18.16
19.33
yoy growth (%)
276.97
-32.18
-6.04
-14.69
NPM
7.29
1.9
3.14
3.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.