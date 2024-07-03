TTK Healthcare Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
147.17
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
147.17
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.74
Total Income
148.91
Total Expenditure
142.13
PBIDT
6.78
Interest
4.32
PBDT
2.46
Depreciation
2.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.18
Deferred Tax
-2.89
Reported Profit After Tax
2.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
8.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.61
PBDTM(%)
1.67
PATM(%)
1.74
