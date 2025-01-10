TTK Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.13
14.13
14.13
14.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
986.79
939.25
315.5
280.52
Net Worth
1,000.92
953.38
329.63
294.65
Minority Interest
Debt
22.81
27.33
22.21
19.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.3
0.27
1.35
2.14
Total Liabilities
1,024.03
980.98
353.19
315.94
Fixed Assets
75.6
73.98
80.46
85.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.56
12.85
15.13
13.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.74
4.63
8.66
8.59
Networking Capital
155.19
42.36
-24.57
-19.31
Inventories
96.99
84.51
78.92
70.3
Inventory Days
40.31
Sundry Debtors
86.44
92.1
53.58
59.78
Debtor Days
34.27
Other Current Assets
148.63
55.15
49.63
31.09
Sundry Creditors
-102.7
-111.39
-103.79
-99.03
Creditor Days
56.78
Other Current Liabilities
-74.17
-78.01
-102.91
-81.45
Cash
774.94
847.16
273.51
227.69
Total Assets
1,024.03
980.98
353.19
315.93
