(Including Management Discussion and Analysis Report)
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 66th Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Financial Results:
(Rs. in lakhs)
|
2023-24
|2022-23
|
(a) Continuing Operations
|Profit before Depreciation & Tax
|
9,717.90
|7,444.20
|
Less: Depreciation
|
1,305.87
|1,280.64
|
Profit before Tax
|
8,412.03
|6,163.56
|
Less: Tax expense:
|Current Tax
|
2,210.00
|1,741.03
|Deferred Tax
|
(82.16)
|(44.26)
|
2,127.84
|1,696.77
|
Profit after Tax from Continuing
|
6,284.19
|4,466.79
|
Operations
|
(b) Discontinued Operations
|
(Human Pharma Undertaking)
|Profit before Tax
|
–
|77,643.92
|
Less: Tax Expense
|
–
|18,139.42
|
Profit after Tax from
|59,504.50
|
–
|
Discontinued Operations
|
Profit after Tax [(a)+(b)]
|
6,284.19
|63,971.29
|
Surplus Account:
|Balance as per last Balance Sheet
|
82,677.40
|20,094.41
|
Add: Profit for the year
|
6,284.19
|63,971.29
|Other Comprehensive Income for
|
6,198.21
|24.73
|the year (Net of Tax)
|
(85.98)
|63,996.02
|
Total
|
88,875.61
|84,090.43
|
Less: Dividend Paid
|
1,413.03
|1,413.03
|
Net Surplus
|
87,462.58
|82,677.40
Review of Performance:
During the year under review, Revenue from Operations amounted to Rs.752.79 crores as against the previous years figure of Rs.725.11 crores, a growth of around 4%. Pre-Tax Profit for the year stood at Rs.84.12 crores as against the previous years figure of Rs.61.64 crores. The higher profit was partly due to increase in operating profit and also due to the increase in the interest earned on the fixed deposits made from the sale proceeds of the Human Pharma Division.
A detailed review is presented under the Section "Segmentwise Performance".
Dividend:
Your Directors are pleased to recommend a dividend of Rs.10/- (100%) per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024. [Previous Year - Rs.10.00 (100%) per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each]. The dividend pay-out is in accordance with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy.
Share Capital:
The Paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs.1,413.03 lakhs. Your Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.