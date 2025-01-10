(Including Management Discussion and Analysis Report)

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 66th Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results:

(Rs. in lakhs)

2023-24 2022-23 (a) Continuing Operations Profit before Depreciation & Tax 9,717.90 7,444.20 Less: Depreciation 1,305.87 1,280.64 Profit before Tax 8,412.03 6,163.56 Less: Tax expense: Current Tax 2,210.00 1,741.03 Deferred Tax (82.16) (44.26) 2,127.84 1,696.77 Profit after Tax from Continuing 6,284.19 4,466.79 Operations (b) Discontinued Operations (Human Pharma Undertaking) Profit before Tax – 77,643.92 Less: Tax Expense – 18,139.42 Profit after Tax from 59,504.50 – Discontinued Operations Profit after Tax [(a)+(b)] 6,284.19 63,971.29 Surplus Account: Balance as per last Balance Sheet 82,677.40 20,094.41 Add: Profit for the year 6,284.19 63,971.29 Other Comprehensive Income for 6,198.21 24.73 the year (Net of Tax) (85.98) 63,996.02 Total 88,875.61 84,090.43 Less: Dividend Paid 1,413.03 1,413.03 Net Surplus 87,462.58 82,677.40

Review of Performance:

During the year under review, Revenue from Operations amounted to Rs.752.79 crores as against the previous years figure of Rs.725.11 crores, a growth of around 4%. Pre-Tax Profit for the year stood at Rs.84.12 crores as against the previous years figure of Rs.61.64 crores. The higher profit was partly due to increase in operating profit and also due to the increase in the interest earned on the fixed deposits made from the sale proceeds of the Human Pharma Division.

A detailed review is presented under the Section "Segmentwise Performance".

Dividend:

Your Directors are pleased to recommend a dividend of Rs.10/- (100%) per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024. [Previous Year - Rs.10.00 (100%) per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each]. The dividend pay-out is in accordance with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy.

Share Capital:

The Paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs.1,413.03 lakhs. Your Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity.