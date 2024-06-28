iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TTK Healthcare Ltd Dividend

1,333.5
(0.77%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:21 PM

TTK Healthcare CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 May 202416 Jul 2024-10100Final
Dividend of Rs.10/- per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each (100%), for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which shall be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM, subject to the approval of the Shareholders. Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, July 18, 2024 to Wednesday, July 24, 2024 (both days inclusive), pursuant to Section 91 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder and as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, for the purposes of holding the 66th Annual General Meeting and declaration of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)

TTK Healthcare: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TTK Healthcare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.