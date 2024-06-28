Dividend of Rs.10/- per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each (100%), for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which shall be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM, subject to the approval of the Shareholders. Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, July 18, 2024 to Wednesday, July 24, 2024 (both days inclusive), pursuant to Section 91 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder and as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, for the purposes of holding the 66th Annual General Meeting and declaration of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)