|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Jul 2024
|24 May 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 66th AGM of the Company - Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Outcome of the 66th Annual general Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.