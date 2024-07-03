iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ICDS Ltd Share Price

61.41
(0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open63.87
  • Day's High63.87
  • 52 Wk High76
  • Prev. Close60.83
  • Day's Low57.84
  • 52 Wk Low 32.5
  • Turnover (lac)2.82
  • P/E73.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.33
  • EPS0.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)80
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ICDS Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

63.87

Prev. Close

60.83

Turnover(Lac.)

2.82

Day's High

63.87

Day's Low

57.84

52 Week's High

76

52 Week's Low

32.5

Book Value

19.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

80

P/E

73.37

EPS

0.83

Divi. Yield

0

ICDS Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

ICDS Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ICDS Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.39%

Non-Promoter- 4.87%

Institutions: 4.87%

Non-Institutions: 43.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ICDS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.03

13.03

13.03

13.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.11

9.56

9.58

3.94

Net Worth

24.14

22.59

22.61

16.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.38

-1.35

1

3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.28

1.92

1.17

1.05

1.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.28

1.92

1.17

1.05

1.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.96

0.83

6.84

2.11

1.67

View Annually Results

ICDS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ICDS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

A Giridhar Pai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Veena Hegde

Chairman & Managing Director

Sujir Prabhakar

Non Executive Director

T Sachin Pai

Non Executive Director

KALSANK UMESH KINI

Independent Director

Katapady Bhujangesha Kamath

Independent Director

Roopashree Roopashree

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ICDS Ltd

Summary

ICDS Limited was incorporated in October, 1971 and was registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company is presently concentrating on the recovery of its dues and repaying its liabilities and is also engaged in trading activities of shares and securities, mobiles and accessories, rental revenue from investment properties, marketing of the insurance products of life and general insurance companies. The Company is diversifying into more fee based activities.The flagship of the once undivided Pai group, ICDS has now come under the fold of Mohandas Pai, with Ramesh Pai having transferred his share to the Mohandas Pai group in 1995, the silver jubilee year. Over the past 25 years, the company has built a strong base. Formed to succeed Syndicate Bank, after the latters nationalisation, ICDS comes from very good stock. Its sheer size, strength and expertise have led ICDS to become a group on its own, providing guidance and direction to other finance companies.ICDS, enjoying one of the highest net accruals of deposits, has crossed Rs 368 cr. It has a country-wide network of 42 branches, supported by several resident representative offices, bringing the services of the company to the doorstep of the investors.Bank and institutional funding to the tune of Rs 75 cr and total disbursals under the hire purchase and leasing schemes exceeding Rs 500 cr are some of the factors which indicate the confidence enjoyed by the company among banks and financial institutions. It is
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ICDS Ltd share price today?

The ICDS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of ICDS Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICDS Ltd is ₹80.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ICDS Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ICDS Ltd is 73.37 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ICDS Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICDS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICDS Ltd is ₹32.5 and ₹76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ICDS Ltd?

ICDS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.67%, 3 Years at 8.86%, 1 Year at 16.76%, 6 Month at 59.49%, 3 Month at 52.84% and 1 Month at 22.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ICDS Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ICDS Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.39 %
Institutions - 4.87 %
Public - 43.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ICDS Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.