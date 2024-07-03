SectorRealty
Open₹63.87
Prev. Close₹60.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.82
Day's High₹63.87
Day's Low₹57.84
52 Week's High₹76
52 Week's Low₹32.5
Book Value₹19.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)80
P/E73.37
EPS0.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.03
13.03
13.03
13.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.11
9.56
9.58
3.94
Net Worth
24.14
22.59
22.61
16.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.38
-1.35
1
3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.28
1.92
1.17
1.05
1.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.28
1.92
1.17
1.05
1.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.96
0.83
6.84
2.11
1.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
A Giridhar Pai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Veena Hegde
Chairman & Managing Director
Sujir Prabhakar
Non Executive Director
T Sachin Pai
Non Executive Director
KALSANK UMESH KINI
Independent Director
Katapady Bhujangesha Kamath
Independent Director
Roopashree Roopashree
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ICDS Ltd
Summary
ICDS Limited was incorporated in October, 1971 and was registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company is presently concentrating on the recovery of its dues and repaying its liabilities and is also engaged in trading activities of shares and securities, mobiles and accessories, rental revenue from investment properties, marketing of the insurance products of life and general insurance companies. The Company is diversifying into more fee based activities.The flagship of the once undivided Pai group, ICDS has now come under the fold of Mohandas Pai, with Ramesh Pai having transferred his share to the Mohandas Pai group in 1995, the silver jubilee year. Over the past 25 years, the company has built a strong base. Formed to succeed Syndicate Bank, after the latters nationalisation, ICDS comes from very good stock. Its sheer size, strength and expertise have led ICDS to become a group on its own, providing guidance and direction to other finance companies.ICDS, enjoying one of the highest net accruals of deposits, has crossed Rs 368 cr. It has a country-wide network of 42 branches, supported by several resident representative offices, bringing the services of the company to the doorstep of the investors.Bank and institutional funding to the tune of Rs 75 cr and total disbursals under the hire purchase and leasing schemes exceeding Rs 500 cr are some of the factors which indicate the confidence enjoyed by the company among banks and financial institutions. It is
Read More
The ICDS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICDS Ltd is ₹80.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ICDS Ltd is 73.37 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICDS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICDS Ltd is ₹32.5 and ₹76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ICDS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.67%, 3 Years at 8.86%, 1 Year at 16.76%, 6 Month at 59.49%, 3 Month at 52.84% and 1 Month at 22.00%.
