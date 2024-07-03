iifl-logo-icon 1
ICDS Ltd Nine Monthly Results

58
(-2.86%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.57

1.33

0.89

0.76

1.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.57

1.33

0.89

0.76

1.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.75

1.48

0.26

1.72

1.59

Total Income

3.32

2.81

1.15

2.48

3.09

Total Expenditure

1.05

1.27

1.56

1.15

2.2

PBIDT

2.27

1.54

-0.4

1.33

0.89

Interest

0.06

0.05

0.06

0.06

0.06

PBDT

2.22

1.49

-0.46

1.27

0.83

Depreciation

0.27

0.27

0.25

0.26

0.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.21

0.04

0.03

6.33

0.23

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.73

1.18

-0.75

-5.31

0.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.73

1.18

-0.75

-5.31

0.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.73

1.18

-0.75

-5.31

0.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.33

0.9

-0.57

-4.08

0.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.03

13.03

13.03

13.03

13.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

144.58

115.78

-44.94

175

59.33

PBDTM(%)

141.4

112.03

-51.68

167.1

55.33

PATM(%)

110.19

88.72

-84.26

-698.68

23.33

ICDS: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ICDS Ltd

