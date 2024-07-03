ICDS Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.57
1.33
0.89
0.76
1.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.57
1.33
0.89
0.76
1.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.75
1.48
0.26
1.72
1.59
Total Income
3.32
2.81
1.15
2.48
3.09
Total Expenditure
1.05
1.27
1.56
1.15
2.2
PBIDT
2.27
1.54
-0.4
1.33
0.89
Interest
0.06
0.05
0.06
0.06
0.06
PBDT
2.22
1.49
-0.46
1.27
0.83
Depreciation
0.27
0.27
0.25
0.26
0.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.21
0.04
0.03
6.33
0.23
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.73
1.18
-0.75
-5.31
0.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.73
1.18
-0.75
-5.31
0.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.73
1.18
-0.75
-5.31
0.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.33
0.9
-0.57
-4.08
0.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.03
13.03
13.03
13.03
13.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
144.58
115.78
-44.94
175
59.33
PBDTM(%)
141.4
112.03
-51.68
167.1
55.33
PATM(%)
110.19
88.72
-84.26
-698.68
23.33
