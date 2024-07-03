iifl-logo-icon 1
ICDS Ltd Quarterly Results

59.71
(-2.77%)
Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.53

0.52

0.71

0.5

0.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.53

0.52

0.71

0.5

0.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.7

0.71

0.2

-0.05

0.81

Total Income

1.22

1.23

0.92

0.45

1.38

Total Expenditure

0.27

0.39

0.39

0.29

0.38

PBIDT

0.96

0.84

0.53

0.16

1

Interest

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

PBDT

0.94

0.82

0.51

0.14

0.98

Depreciation

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.2

0.04

0.11

0.11

0.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.65

0.69

0.31

-0.06

0.85

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.65

0.69

0.31

-0.06

0.85

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.65

0.69

0.31

-0.06

0.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.5

0.53

0.24

-0.04

0.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.03

13.03

13.03

13.03

13.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

181.13

161.53

74.64

32

175.43

PBDTM(%)

177.35

157.69

71.83

28

171.92

PATM(%)

122.64

132.69

43.66

-12

149.12

