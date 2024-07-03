ICDS Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.53
0.52
0.71
0.5
0.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.53
0.52
0.71
0.5
0.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.7
0.71
0.2
-0.05
0.81
Total Income
1.22
1.23
0.92
0.45
1.38
Total Expenditure
0.27
0.39
0.39
0.29
0.38
PBIDT
0.96
0.84
0.53
0.16
1
Interest
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
PBDT
0.94
0.82
0.51
0.14
0.98
Depreciation
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.2
0.04
0.11
0.11
0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.65
0.69
0.31
-0.06
0.85
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.65
0.69
0.31
-0.06
0.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.65
0.69
0.31
-0.06
0.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.5
0.53
0.24
-0.04
0.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.03
13.03
13.03
13.03
13.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
181.13
161.53
74.64
32
175.43
PBDTM(%)
177.35
157.69
71.83
28
171.92
PATM(%)
122.64
132.69
43.66
-12
149.12

