ICDS Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.03
13.03
13.03
13.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.11
9.56
9.58
3.94
Net Worth
24.14
22.59
22.61
16.97
Minority Interest
Debt
0.13
0.3
0.48
0.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.27
22.89
23.09
17.11
Fixed Assets
7.26
7.63
7.97
8
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.94
4.45
4.26
4.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.58
6.33
8.94
1.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.18
0.08
0.07
0.08
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.91
6.82
9.54
2.57
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.11
-0.12
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.44
-0.46
-0.55
-0.65
Cash
3.49
4.48
1.9
2.53
Total Assets
24.27
22.89
23.07
17.12
