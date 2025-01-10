iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ICDS Ltd Balance Sheet

54.07
(-2.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ICDS Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.03

13.03

13.03

13.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.11

9.56

9.58

3.94

Net Worth

24.14

22.59

22.61

16.97

Minority Interest

Debt

0.13

0.3

0.48

0.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

24.27

22.89

23.09

17.11

Fixed Assets

7.26

7.63

7.97

8

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.94

4.45

4.26

4.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.58

6.33

8.94

1.94

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.18

0.08

0.07

0.08

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.91

6.82

9.54

2.57

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.11

-0.12

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.44

-0.46

-0.55

-0.65

Cash

3.49

4.48

1.9

2.53

Total Assets

24.27

22.89

23.07

17.12

ICDS : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ICDS Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.