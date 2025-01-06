ICDS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.38
-1.35
1
3
Other operating items
Operating
1.38
-1.35
1
3
Capital expenditure
0
4.05
0.04
0.01
Free cash flow
1.38
2.7
1.04
3.01
Equity raised
13.44
19.55
21.97
20.28
Investing
2.04
-1.51
-3.16
-1.11
Financing
-0.06
-0.52
0.18
0.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.8
20.22
20.03
22.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.