ICDS Ltd Board Meeting

53.07
(4.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:53:24 AM

ICDS CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ICDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / half year ended 30th September, 2024 Appointment of Mr Shrikanth Prabhu as Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
ICDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the first Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and fixing the date time and venue for holding 53rd AGM and other matters. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
ICDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 - approval of inter-corporate loan
Board Meeting7 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
ICDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of ICDS Ltd will be held on Wednesday the 7th February 2024 to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the III Quarter/Nine months period ended 31st December 2023. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter / Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)

