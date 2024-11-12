|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|ICDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / half year ended 30th September, 2024 Appointment of Mr Shrikanth Prabhu as Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|ICDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the first Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and fixing the date time and venue for holding 53rd AGM and other matters. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|ICDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 - approval of inter-corporate loan
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|ICDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of ICDS Ltd will be held on Wednesday the 7th February 2024 to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the III Quarter/Nine months period ended 31st December 2023. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter / Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.