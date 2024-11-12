Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ICDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / half year ended 30th September, 2024 Appointment of Mr Shrikanth Prabhu as Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ICDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the first Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and fixing the date time and venue for holding 53rd AGM and other matters. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

ICDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 - approval of inter-corporate loan

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024