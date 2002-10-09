#ARStart#

TO THE MEMBERS OF ICDS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ICDS LIMITED (‘the Company), which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at March 31,

2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including

Other Comprehensive Income), standalone Statement of changes in equity and standalone Statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance report, Shareholder Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The report containing the other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the report containing other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of the Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial sufficient and statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Director either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the

Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standard on Auditing (SAs) will always detect a materialWe consider quantitative misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise audit findings, professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism deficiencies in internal control that we throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls of Registration of Non-

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast as a significant going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant any significant during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2. The Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report

(Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not reported, in view of the cancellation of Certificate

Financial Company by the Reserve Bank of India on

October 9, 2002.

3. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income , the

Statement of Changes in Equity, the statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Indian Accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the

Companies (Indian Accounting standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ; e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B; g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its Directors during the year and accordingly reporting in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act is not required. h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position to the extent quantifiable in its standalone financial statements Refer Note No. 30 to the standalone financial statements; ii the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, (other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, (other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts) no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding

Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries. c) Based on our audit procedures conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management as mentioned above under paragraph (3)(h)(iv)

(a) & (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which does not have a feature of recording audit trail

(edit log) facility.

b) There are no statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Year to which it pertains Amount demanded (Rs. in thousands) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of lease equalization charges while arriving at Book Profit u/s 115JA AY 1998-99 14,962 Honble Supreme Court of India Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of lease equalization charges while arriving at Book Profit u/s 115JA AY 1991-92 7,933 Honble Supreme Court of India