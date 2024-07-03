Summary

Vikas Ecotech Limited was originally incorporated on November 30, 1984 as Vikas Leasing Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The name of Company was changed from Vikas Leasing Limited to Vikas Profin Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on January 7, 2002. Thereafter, the name was again changed from Vikas Profin Limited to Vikas Globalone Limited on December 31, 2008. On October 21, 2015, the name was again changed from Vikas Globalone Limited to Vikas Ecotech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued under the seal of Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Noida SEZ.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Specialty Chemicals focused on Specialty Chemical Additives and Specialty Polymer Compounds. Manufacturing facilities are operating at Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan.The Company started trading and distribution of petroleum and petrochemical products in 1998. In 2008, it has since undergone backward integration into manufacturing of high end products used in Plastic, Rubber, Footwear and Packaging industries while alongside acting as distributor of global conglomerates with niche in specialty chemicals and polymers. It commissioned 2 units in J&K and 1 in Rajasthan. In 2011, it established the Export Division.This was done keeping in mind the strategic and locational advantages with regard to availability of raw material, tax incentives, subsidy grants as well as market potential for finishe

