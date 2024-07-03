iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikas Ecotech Ltd Share Price

3.29
(-2.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.38
  • Day's High3.39
  • 52 Wk High5.65
  • Prev. Close3.36
  • Day's Low3.27
  • 52 Wk Low 3
  • Turnover (lac)71.25
  • P/E37.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.1
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)581.9
  • Div. Yield0
Vikas Ecotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Vikas Ecotech Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

Vikas Ecotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vikas Ecotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vikas Ecotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

138.84

94.86

95.01

27.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

237.39

143.08

132.63

100.65

Net Worth

376.23

237.94

227.64

128.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

116.17

192.18

361.2

371.12

yoy growth (%)

-39.55

-46.79

-2.67

20.82

Raw materials

-104.92

-163.91

-284.99

-287.49

As % of sales

90.31

85.28

78.9

77.46

Employee costs

-2.4

-3.12

-5.69

-5.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.07

-5.48

44.53

52.96

Depreciation

-3.96

-4.76

-3.83

-4.26

Tax paid

-1.27

-1.86

-15.01

-12.53

Working capital

-22.53

15.41

3.48

87.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.55

-46.79

-2.67

20.82

Op profit growth

-61.53

-79.47

-15.84

38.05

EBIT growth

-63.45

-76.38

-10.61

30.72

Net profit growth

-1,509.38

-96.55

22.42

-5.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

258.63

402.67

226.91

249.99

252.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

258.63

402.67

226.91

249.99

252.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.9

2.84

2.03

Other Income

3.83

3.18

1.87

0

0

Vikas Ecotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vikas Ecotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Ravi Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Kratika Godika

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prashant Sajwani

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Bhardwaj

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vikas Ecotech Ltd

Summary

Vikas Ecotech Limited was originally incorporated on November 30, 1984 as Vikas Leasing Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The name of Company was changed from Vikas Leasing Limited to Vikas Profin Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on January 7, 2002. Thereafter, the name was again changed from Vikas Profin Limited to Vikas Globalone Limited on December 31, 2008. On October 21, 2015, the name was again changed from Vikas Globalone Limited to Vikas Ecotech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued under the seal of Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Noida SEZ.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Specialty Chemicals focused on Specialty Chemical Additives and Specialty Polymer Compounds. Manufacturing facilities are operating at Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan.The Company started trading and distribution of petroleum and petrochemical products in 1998. In 2008, it has since undergone backward integration into manufacturing of high end products used in Plastic, Rubber, Footwear and Packaging industries while alongside acting as distributor of global conglomerates with niche in specialty chemicals and polymers. It commissioned 2 units in J&K and 1 in Rajasthan. In 2011, it established the Export Division.This was done keeping in mind the strategic and locational advantages with regard to availability of raw material, tax incentives, subsidy grants as well as market potential for finishe
Company FAQs

What is the Vikas Ecotech Ltd share price today?

The Vikas Ecotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas Ecotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikas Ecotech Ltd is ₹581.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vikas Ecotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vikas Ecotech Ltd is 37.33 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vikas Ecotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikas Ecotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikas Ecotech Ltd is ₹3 and ₹5.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vikas Ecotech Ltd?

Vikas Ecotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.17%, 3 Years at 3.85%, 1 Year at -13.85%, 6 Month at -13.18%, 3 Month at -6.93% and 1 Month at 1.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vikas Ecotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vikas Ecotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 89.34 %

