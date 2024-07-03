SectorDiversified
Open₹3.38
Prev. Close₹3.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹71.25
Day's High₹3.39
Day's Low₹3.27
52 Week's High₹5.65
52 Week's Low₹3
Book Value₹3.1
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)581.9
P/E37.33
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
138.84
94.86
95.01
27.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
237.39
143.08
132.63
100.65
Net Worth
376.23
237.94
227.64
128.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
116.17
192.18
361.2
371.12
yoy growth (%)
-39.55
-46.79
-2.67
20.82
Raw materials
-104.92
-163.91
-284.99
-287.49
As % of sales
90.31
85.28
78.9
77.46
Employee costs
-2.4
-3.12
-5.69
-5.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.07
-5.48
44.53
52.96
Depreciation
-3.96
-4.76
-3.83
-4.26
Tax paid
-1.27
-1.86
-15.01
-12.53
Working capital
-22.53
15.41
3.48
87.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.55
-46.79
-2.67
20.82
Op profit growth
-61.53
-79.47
-15.84
38.05
EBIT growth
-63.45
-76.38
-10.61
30.72
Net profit growth
-1,509.38
-96.55
22.42
-5.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
258.63
402.67
226.91
249.99
252.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
258.63
402.67
226.91
249.99
252.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
1.9
2.84
2.03
Other Income
3.83
3.18
1.87
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Ravi Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Kratika Godika
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prashant Sajwani
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Bhardwaj
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Goel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vikas Ecotech Ltd
Summary
Vikas Ecotech Limited was originally incorporated on November 30, 1984 as Vikas Leasing Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The name of Company was changed from Vikas Leasing Limited to Vikas Profin Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on January 7, 2002. Thereafter, the name was again changed from Vikas Profin Limited to Vikas Globalone Limited on December 31, 2008. On October 21, 2015, the name was again changed from Vikas Globalone Limited to Vikas Ecotech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued under the seal of Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Noida SEZ.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Specialty Chemicals focused on Specialty Chemical Additives and Specialty Polymer Compounds. Manufacturing facilities are operating at Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan.The Company started trading and distribution of petroleum and petrochemical products in 1998. In 2008, it has since undergone backward integration into manufacturing of high end products used in Plastic, Rubber, Footwear and Packaging industries while alongside acting as distributor of global conglomerates with niche in specialty chemicals and polymers. It commissioned 2 units in J&K and 1 in Rajasthan. In 2011, it established the Export Division.This was done keeping in mind the strategic and locational advantages with regard to availability of raw material, tax incentives, subsidy grants as well as market potential for finishe
Read More
The Vikas Ecotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikas Ecotech Ltd is ₹581.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vikas Ecotech Ltd is 37.33 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikas Ecotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikas Ecotech Ltd is ₹3 and ₹5.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vikas Ecotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.17%, 3 Years at 3.85%, 1 Year at -13.85%, 6 Month at -13.18%, 3 Month at -6.93% and 1 Month at 1.82%.
