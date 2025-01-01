iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikas Ecotech Ltd Board Meeting

Vikas Ecotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Jan 202527 Dec 2024
Vikas Ecotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on January 1 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Vikas Ecotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on November 14 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting19 Sep 202419 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 19, 2024
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 06, 2024.
Board Meeting31 Jul 202427 Jul 2024
Vikas Ecotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting To be held on July 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
Vikas Ecotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202418 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 Allotment of 380350000 Equity Shares
Board Meeting16 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
Vikas Ecotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting to be held on Saturday March 16 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.03.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Vikas Ecotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 and Limited Review Report issued thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 22, 2024.

Vikas Ecotech: Related News

No Record Found

