Vikas Ecotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.22
(0.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:52 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

116.17

192.18

361.2

371.12

yoy growth (%)

-39.55

-46.79

-2.67

20.82

Raw materials

-104.92

-163.91

-284.99

-287.49

As % of sales

90.31

85.28

78.9

77.46

Employee costs

-2.4

-3.12

-5.69

-5.32

As % of sales

2.06

1.62

1.57

1.43

Other costs

-4.36

-13.46

-13.59

-10.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.75

7

3.76

2.87

Operating profit

4.49

11.68

56.92

67.64

OPM

3.86

6.07

15.75

18.22

Depreciation

-3.96

-4.76

-3.83

-4.26

Interest expense

-18.16

-19.41

-14.43

-13

Other income

4.55

7

5.87

2.58

Profit before tax

-13.07

-5.48

44.53

52.96

Taxes

-1.27

-1.86

-15.01

-12.53

Tax rate

9.76

33.98

-33.7

-23.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.35

-7.35

29.52

40.42

Exceptional items

0

8.37

0

-16.31

Net profit

-14.35

1.01

29.52

24.11

yoy growth (%)

-1,509.38

-96.55

22.42

-5.55

NPM

-12.35

0.52

8.17

6.49

