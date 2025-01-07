Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
116.17
192.18
361.2
371.12
yoy growth (%)
-39.55
-46.79
-2.67
20.82
Raw materials
-104.92
-163.91
-284.99
-287.49
As % of sales
90.31
85.28
78.9
77.46
Employee costs
-2.4
-3.12
-5.69
-5.32
As % of sales
2.06
1.62
1.57
1.43
Other costs
-4.36
-13.46
-13.59
-10.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.75
7
3.76
2.87
Operating profit
4.49
11.68
56.92
67.64
OPM
3.86
6.07
15.75
18.22
Depreciation
-3.96
-4.76
-3.83
-4.26
Interest expense
-18.16
-19.41
-14.43
-13
Other income
4.55
7
5.87
2.58
Profit before tax
-13.07
-5.48
44.53
52.96
Taxes
-1.27
-1.86
-15.01
-12.53
Tax rate
9.76
33.98
-33.7
-23.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.35
-7.35
29.52
40.42
Exceptional items
0
8.37
0
-16.31
Net profit
-14.35
1.01
29.52
24.11
yoy growth (%)
-1,509.38
-96.55
22.42
-5.55
NPM
-12.35
0.52
8.17
6.49
