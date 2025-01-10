Vikas Ecotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
138.84
94.86
95.01
27.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
237.39
143.08
132.63
100.65
Net Worth
376.23
237.94
227.64
128.64
Minority Interest
Debt
18.97
61.78
91.18
151.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.12
0
Total Liabilities
395.2
299.72
318.94
279.97
Fixed Assets
29.23
28.63
28.1
30.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
257.74
55
0
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.9
0.59
0.71
0.71
Networking Capital
104.27
211.49
278.78
239.91
Inventories
36.23
35.38
82.17
101.61
Inventory Days
319.23
Sundry Debtors
69.17
141.02
130.32
81.06
Debtor Days
254.66
Other Current Assets
33.42
77.96
91.83
102.99
Sundry Creditors
-26.33
-27.03
-15.33
-36.77
Creditor Days
115.52
Other Current Liabilities
-8.22
-15.84
-10.21
-8.97
Cash
3.05
4.01
11.36
8.97
Total Assets
395.19
299.72
318.95
279.98
