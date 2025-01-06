Vikas Ecotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.07
-5.48
44.53
52.96
Depreciation
-3.96
-4.76
-3.83
-4.26
Tax paid
-1.27
-1.86
-15.01
-12.53
Working capital
-22.53
15.41
3.48
87.3
Other operating items
Operating
-40.84
3.28
29.17
123.45
Capital expenditure
1.88
11.55
1.5
0.77
Free cash flow
-38.96
14.83
30.67
124.22
Equity raised
230
214.39
175.87
124.26
Investing
0.07
-4.77
4.77
-0.04
Financing
46.18
3.8
23.33
24.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
237.28
228.26
234.65
272.89
