iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vikas Ecotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.2
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vikas Ecotech Ltd

Vikas Ecotech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.07

-5.48

44.53

52.96

Depreciation

-3.96

-4.76

-3.83

-4.26

Tax paid

-1.27

-1.86

-15.01

-12.53

Working capital

-22.53

15.41

3.48

87.3

Other operating items

Operating

-40.84

3.28

29.17

123.45

Capital expenditure

1.88

11.55

1.5

0.77

Free cash flow

-38.96

14.83

30.67

124.22

Equity raised

230

214.39

175.87

124.26

Investing

0.07

-4.77

4.77

-0.04

Financing

46.18

3.8

23.33

24.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

237.28

228.26

234.65

272.89

Vikas Ecotech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vikas Ecotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.