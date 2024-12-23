Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.65
18.78
18.78
9.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
253.43
258.67
246.3
247.54
Net Worth
302.08
277.45
265.08
256.93
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
375.23
370.76
352.08
267.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
375.23
370.76
352.08
267.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.72
1.06
0.53
0.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,187.25
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,943.45
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.9
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.5
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
RANBIR SINGH KHADWALIA
Independent Director
Babita Dosajh
Independent Director
Arshdeep Kaur
Independent Director
Brij Kishore Mahindroo
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Navpreet Kaur
Whole-time Director
CHARAN SINGH SAINI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo Farm Equipment Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Indo Farm Equipment Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Farm Equipment Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indo Farm Equipment Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Farm Equipment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Farm Equipment Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.