Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Summary

Indo Farm Equipment Limited, was originally incorporated as Welcut Tools Private Limited on October 05, 1994 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P. & Chandigarh. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Welcut Industries Private Limited vide Certificate dated February 21, 1995. Further, the Company converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Indo Farm Equipment Limited dated July 05, 1999; again to Indo Farm Tractors & Motors Limited on October 30, 2003 and thereafter, was again changed to Indo Farm Industries Limited dated December 18, 2007. Consequently, name of the Company was changed to Indo Farm Equipment Limited on November 04, 2009 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation by Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.The Company is a fully integrated manufacturer of world class Tractors, Pick & Carry Cranes and other farm equipments such as harvester combines, rotavators and other related spares and components. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh which includes a captive foundry unit and dedicated machine shop, fabrication and assembling units for Tractors, pick & Carry Cranes and other equipments. Their facilities are equipped with induction furnaces, pneumatic molding machines, automatic molding line, sand plant, fully equipped Metallurgy and Sand Testing Laboratory, Machining Center, Gear Shop, Press Shop, Fabrication Shop, Paint Shop, Assembly unit, Quality Room & Utility room.The Company acquired Engine technology and started manufacturing operations of Tractor and components in year 2000. In 2001, it launched Indo farms first tractor model 2050 DI; launched 3-series tractor range 3065DI, 3050DI, 3040DI and 3035DI in 2005; in 2006, it started production of in-house captive foundry division and in 2007, it introduced Pick & Carry Cranes. In 2009, it commenced production of Indo Power Green Gensets; started production of harvester combines and also launched 75HP and 90 HP tractors in 2010. In 2011, the Company initiated production of new generation crane model 16FN; launched Indo Power Pick and Carry cranes with the capacity of 18 tons and 23 tons in 2014; started production of 26 HP 4x4 orchard tractors in 2015. Later on, the Company incorporated its subsidiary, Barota Finance Limited NBFC for providing retail financing for their tractor in 2017. It launched Indo power 30 FN crane in 2019; launched Indo farm 20HP and 100HP tractor in 2020; launched 1026e tractor model in 2021; launched Indo 3055 DI HT and 3060.DI HT tractor in 2022 and launched Indo farm 3055 NV PLUS, 3065DI, 3075DI IN BS-IV and Indo Power pick and carry cranes of FN series in 2023.The Company is proposing a Public Offer aggregating 14,000,000 comprising 10,500,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and 3,500,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.