Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Management Discussions

You should read the following discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations together with our financial statements included in this Red Herring Prospectus. The following discussion relates to our Company and is based on our restated financial statements. Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Ind-AS and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act.

Note: Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing our objectives, outlook, estimates, expectations or prediction may be "Forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to our operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in domestic and overseas market in which we operate, changes in Government Regulations, Tax Laws and other Statutes and incidental factors.

Overview

Industry Overview

The global tractor market is projected to grow from USD 84.80 billion in 2024 to USD 114.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period. Tractor has been one of the most essential machineries in mechanising the agriculture activities globally. (Source:#B2K Analytics Industry Report*

Globally the mobile crane market size is anticipated to grow from USD 21.10 billion in 2024 to USD 29.10 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period (Source: B2K Analytics Industry Report*)

The global agriculture equipment market is projected to grow from USD 180.81 billion in 2023 to USD 296.61 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

*This Industry Report dated August 16, 2024 is prepared by the agency, B2K Analytics Private Limited (B2K Analytics) which is commissioned and paid-for by the Issuer Company, exclusively for the purpose of this Issue. We officially engaged B2K Analytics in connection with the preparation of the above mentioned Report pursuant to the engagement letter dated August 06, 2024. Also, the agency, B2K Analytics is not related to the Issuer / its Directors / Promoters.

Our Business

Incorporated in 1994, our Company, Indo Farm Equipment Limited is a more than two decade old fully integrated established manufacturer of Tractors, Pick & Carry Cranes and other farm equipments such as harvester combines, rotavator sand other related spares and components. We also operate asset financing business (with focus on retail financing of tractors) through our wholly owned subsidiary which is a RBI registered NBFC.

There is no consistent trend in revenue growth from any segment (tractor or cranes) for last 3 FYs however our total revenue has been constantly increasing. Our total revenue is 3,752.32 million, 3,707.59 million and 3,520.84 million for Fiscal 2024, 2023 and 2022 respectively. In FY 2024 as compare to FY 2023, there was increase in sales of cranes whereas there was decrease in sales of tractors, during the same period. Further in FY 2023 as compare to FY 2022, there was decrease in sales of Tractors whereas there was increase in sales of Cranes, during the same period, hence there is consistent trend. These increase / decrease is just because of demand from customers during that period due to various factors, as mentioned below:

Demand for our tractors and farm equipment are dependent on various factors including but not limited to:

? Monsoons and agriculture related natural factors which affects farmers discretionary incomes

? Availability of credit to farmers

? Government incentives and policies governing tractors and farm equipments

? Launch of newer technologies by competitors

? Price and Discount Offerings by competitors

? Brand Perception of our Tractors

Demands for our Pick & Carry Cranes are dependent on various factors including but not limited to:

? Level of Infrastructure development in the arears wherein we supply our cranes

? Product Acceptance in other countries apart from India

? Disposable Income of Small Infra Operators

? Technological innovations in Infra field

? Regulations w.r.t safety standards in Infra space

? Price and Discount Offerings by competitors

? Brand Perception of our Cranes

Significant Developments after March 31, 2024 that may affect our Future Results of Operations

Except as mentioned in Risk Factors, there is no significant development.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had far-reaching effects on various industries worldwide, tractor and crane sector is not an exception to it. As countries implemented lockdown measures and faced economic uncertainties, the our industry experienced significant disruptions, subsequent restrictions on non-essential activities disrupted operations and supply chains leading to a decline in sales and revenue, affecting the industrys performance. The second wave of COVID-19 further impacted rural areas, which constitute the core customer base of the industry. The economic uncertainty and financial constraints caused by the pandemic resulted in reduced demand for cranes and tractors, as construction projects were put on hold and the agricultural sector faced challenges. Supply chain disruptions, including factory closures and logistics disruptions, caused delays in equipment and parts delivery, further impacting production and sales. Financial challenges arose from reduced business activity and cash flow issues, hindering investments in new products and technologies. Additionally, implementing safety measures increased operating costs for companies.

However, with the gradual lifting of restrictions and government stimulus measures, there have been were positive developments. The agriculture sector showed resilience, aided by good monsoons and government support, which helped boost tractor sales. As the economy recovers and safety measures continue, focused on contributing to infrastructure growth. The crane and tractor industry regained momentum. Despite the challenges, the company prioritized the safety and well-being of its employees, partners, customers, and community. They continued to support stakeholders and the community through various initiatives and collaborations with state authorities and local partners.

Factors Affecting Our Result of Operations

Except as otherwise stated in the Red Herring Prospectus and the Risk Factors given in the Red Herring Prospectus, the following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations include, among others:

General economic and market conditions in India and globally

Our business is significantly influenced by the economic and political conditions both in India and globally. The overall economic and political landscape in India and other countries can have a significant impact on the commodities market, which in turn can affect our business. These conditions encompass a range of factors such as macroeconomic policies, industry-specific trends, legislation and regulations, market fluctuations, consumer confidence, and currency and interest rate fluctuations.

It is important to note that market conditions can change rapidly in response to adverse economic and political circumstances. In such cases, we may face challenges in promptly and effectively adapting to these changes. This could potentially have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, cash flows, results of operations, and future prospects.

Therefore, it is crucial for us to closely monitor and assess the general economic and political conditions in order to mitigate any potential risks and make informed decisions for the success of our business.

Cost and Availability of Raw Materials

Our companys cost structure is significantly influenced by the cost of materials consumed, which constitutes the largest component. For the period ended June 30,2024, financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, the costs were 430.90 millions, 2,184.85 million, 2,183.94 million and 2,116.33 million respectively, accounting for 60.02%, 62.06%, 62.48% and 63.51% of our total costs

The price and availability of these raw materials are subject to various factors beyond our control. These include overall economic conditions, market demand, competition for raw materials, transportation costs, duties, taxes, and trade restrictions. As we typically source raw materials from third-party suppliers or the open market without long-term supply contracts, we are exposed to price volatility. This volatility may impact our profit margins if we are unable to pass on increased costs to our customers.

Furthermore, there is a risk that our existing suppliers may discontinue supplying us with the required raw materials. In such instances, we may face challenges in procuring alternate suppliers in a timely manner and at commercially acceptable terms. This could adversely affect our operations and disrupt production schedules, thereby impacting our business and financial performance.

It is important for us to closely monitor the availability and prices of raw materials, as well as explore strategies to mitigate these risks. This may involve establishing long-term supply contracts, exploring alternative suppliers, or implementing risk management measures. By proactively addressing these challenges, we aim to minimize disruptions, maintain operational efficiency, and safeguard our profitability.

Monsoon and agriculture sector

Monsoon season plays a crucial role in the agriculture sector, and its impact can have significant implications for our business. The performance of the agriculture sector is heavily dependent on the monsoon rainfall, as it directly affects crop production and yields.

Inadequate or untimely monsoon rainfall can lead to drought conditions, resulting in reduced agricultural output and lower demand for our products. This can have a negative impact on our revenue and profitability. Conversely, excessive rainfall during the monsoon season can cause flooding, damaging crops and infrastructure, which can also disrupt our supply chain and affect our business operations.

Furthermore, fluctuations in monsoon patterns can lead to uncertainty in agricultural output and market conditions. This uncertainty can make it challenging to predict and plan for our business activities, including procurement, production, and sales.

Infrastructure sector

The infrastructure sector plays a crucial role in the demand for our crane business. Government regulations and policies related to infrastructure development can have a significant impact on our operations. Infrastructure projects, such as construction of roads, bridges, buildings, and other structures, often require the use of cranes for various lifting and heavy-duty operations. Therefore, the growth and investment in the infrastructure sector directly influence the demand for our crane services.

Government policies and initiatives aimed at promoting infrastructure development can create opportunities for our business. Increased infrastructure spending can lead to a higher demand for construction projects, resulting in a greater need for cranes. Conversely, any slowdown or changes in government policies regarding infrastructure development can have a negative impact on our business. Reduced infrastructure investments may lead to a decrease in construction projects and, subsequently, a decline in the demand for our crane services.

Moreover, the availability and condition of infrastructure, such as roads and transportation networks, can also affect our ability to effectively deliver and operate our crane services. Inadequate infrastructure can result in delays, increased costs, and logistical challenges.

To navigate the impact of the infrastructure sector on our crane business, we closely monitor government policies and initiatives related to infrastructure development. By staying informed and proactive, we can adapt our strategies and operations to align with the changing demands and requirements of the infrastructure sector.

Unexpected market movements and disruptions could affect our business

A significant portion of our companys revenue is generated from the sale of equipment, specifically tractors and cranes. For the period ended June 30, 2024 and financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, our total income amounted to 688.45 million, 3,522.09 million, 3,455.99 million and 3,294.47 million respectively. Any decrease in demand or the discontinuation of production for these products, either temporarily or permanently, could have adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and operational results.

We face various risks that could affect our manufacturing and distribution activities. These risks include unfavorable social, political, or economic developments, natural disasters, civil disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifts in government policies. Such occurrences may necessitate adjustments to our business strategy or significant capital investments, which could have material adverse effects on our overall business, financial position, operational performance, and cash flows.

Furthermore, our sales may decline due to intensified competition, regulatory actions, pricing pressures, fluctuations in product demand or supply, or the outbreak of infectious diseases like COVID-19. Failure to effectively respond to these situations or successfully introduce new products or services in the market may have negative implications for our business prospects, financial condition, operational results, and cash flow generation.

It is imperative for us to actively manage and mitigate these risks, including promptly responding to unfavorable events and effectively competing in the market. Our ability to do so will significantly impact our business resilience, financial stability, operational performance, cash flow generation, and future growth prospects.

Competition

Our industry operates within a highly competitive environment, with regional, local, and global markets dominated by competitors who have substantially greater resources at their disposal. These competitors have the ability to invest more in advertising and marketing, giving them a competitive advantage. Additionally, we face the challenge of new entrants who can quickly respond to changing business and economic conditions. Competition in our industry is based on various factors, including quality, pricing, and innovation, perceived value, brand recognition, promotional activities, advertising, special events, and new product introductions. However, predicting the timing and scale of our competitors actions in these areas is difficult.

We anticipate that competition will continue to be intense as our existing competitors expand their operations and introduce new products. It is crucial for us to compete effectively and respond promptly to industry and market changes, as well as increase our investment in advertising. Failing to do so may impact the competitiveness of our products, leading to a decline in revenue and profitability.

Our business faces significant competition, particularly from vertically integrated peer companies. Some of our competitors may have larger size, form alliances to strengthen their competitive position, possess greater financial and other resources, and enjoy stronger brand recognition. Furthermore, competitors in specific regions may have better access or exclusive arrangements to procure raw materials required for our operations, allowing them to acquire these materials at lower costs and subsequently sell their products at lower prices. As a result, we cannot guarantee our ability to successfully compete against existing or potential competitors in the future, and increased competition may have adverse effects on our business and financial performance.

Foreign Exchange Risks

We have to deal with foreign currencies in our export sales and equipment procurement processes, which expose us to foreign exchange risk. Fluctuations in the value of the Indian Rupee against currencies like the US Dollar can impact our financial results. If the Indian Rupee depreciates against foreign currencies, it may affect our profit margins and have a negative impact on our business and financial performance. On the other hand, if foreign currencies appreciate against the Indian Rupee, it may lead to reduced margins and also impact our overall business and financial results. Also see, "Restated Financial Statements - Note 34: Financial Instruments" on page no. 268 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Government Regulations and Policies

Government regulations and policies, both in India and in the countries we export to, have the potential to impact various aspects of our business. These regulations can influence the demand for our products, affect the expenses associated with them, and impact availability of raw materials to them. Additionally, the regulations and policies of the countries we import from can also affect the availability and cost of our final products. The scope of these regulations and policies is extensive and covers a wide range of industries, including some that are politically sensitive. As a result, we must navigate through a complex regulatory landscape. Furthermore, the tax regimes we are subject to can also undergo changes at any time, often with little or no warning or time for us to prepare. These regulatory uncertainties pose challenges to our operations and require us to stay vigilant and adaptable. We must closely monitor any changes in government regulations and policies, as well as tax regimes, to mitigate any potential adverse effects on our business and financial performance.

Significant Accounting Policies

Restated Ind-AS Consolidated Summary Statements

Nature of Operations & Basis of Preparation

The Restated Consolidated Financial Information of the Group comprising the Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Restated Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, the Restated Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended June 30, 2024 and financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Consolidated Financial Information")

The Restated Consolidated Financial Information has been compiled by the management of the Company from:-

The audited Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements of the Group as at and for the period ended June 30, 2024 and financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with the Indian

Accounting Standards (referred to as "Ind AS") as prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian

Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India (the

"Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements"), which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on October 05, 2024, July 26, 2024, September 09, 2023 and September 05, 2022 respectively.

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on Auditors report issued by us dated October 05, 2024, July 26, 2024, September 09, 2023 and September 05, 2022 respectively on the consolidated Financial Statements of the Group as at for the period ended June 30, 2024 and each of the years ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 respectively.

The Restated Consolidated Financial Information:

a) Have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping / reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed as at and for the three months period ended June 30, 2024;

b) Do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the underlying Audit reports.

c) Have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note read with SEBI Communication, as applicable

The Restated Consolidated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on audited consolidated Ind AS financial statements/ audited consolidated Indian GAAP financial statements. The accounting policies have been consistently applied by the Company in preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information and are consistent with those adopted in the preparation of financial statements for the three months period ended June 30, 2024. There have been no reservations or qualifications or adverse remarks of the Statutory Auditors in the last three fiscal years and for the three months period ended June 30, 2024. This Restated Consolidated Financial Information has been prepared for the Group as a going concern basis.

Basis of Consolidation

The Restated consolidated financial Information comprises the financial statements of Indo Farm Equipment Limited., the Holding company, and its subsidiary company Barota Finance Limited for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 and financial years ended 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022.

The proportion of ownership of the subsidiary company in the Restated consolidation of financial information is as follows-

Proportion of Ownership Name of Company June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Barota Finance Limited 100% 100% 100% 100%

The Restated consolidated financial Information have been combined on a line-by-line basis by adding the book values of the items of assets, liabilities, income and expenses, after eliminating intra-group balances/transactions and resulting unrealized profit in full.

The Restated consolidated financial information are presented, to the extent possible, in the same format as that adopted by the holding company for its separate financial statements.

The restated consolidated financial information of all entities used for the purpose of consolidation are drawn up to same reporting date as that of the parent company for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 and financial years ended 31 March, 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022.

Functional and Presentation Currency

This Restated Consolidated Financial Information is presented in Indian Rupees and all amounts disclosed in the financial statements and notes have been rounded off to the nearest Millions, unless otherwise stated.

Basis of Measurement

The Restated Consolidated financial information has been prepared under historical cost convention on accrual basis except certain items which have been measured at fair value. Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.

Measurement of Fair Values

A number of the accounting policies and disclosures require measurement of fair values, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. Fair values are categorized into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows:

Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices). Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

The Group has an established control framework with respect to the measurement of fair values. This includes a finance team that has overall responsibility for overseeing all significant fair value measurements, including Level 3 fair values.

When measuring the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group uses observable market data as far as possible. If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or a liability fall into different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. The Group recognizes transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred.

Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of Restated Consolidated financial information in conformity with Ind AS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions, that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses at the date of these financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses for the years presented. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed at each balance sheet date. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised and future periods affected.

Key sources of estimation uncertainty at the date of Restated consolidated financial information, which may cause a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year, is in respect of useful lives of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, provision for product warranties, fair value of financial assets/liabilities and impairment of investments.

The estimates and assumptions that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year are discussed below: Restated Consolidated Financial Information

a) Useful lives of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

The Group reviews the useful lives of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets at the end of each reporting period. This reassessment may result in change in depreciation and amortisation expense in future periods.

b) Provision for product warranties:

The Group recognises provision for warranties in respect of the products that it sells. Provisions are discounted, where necessary, to its present value based on the best estimate required to settle the obligation at the balance sheet date. These are reviewed at each balance sheet date and adjusted to reflect the current best estimates.

c) Fair value of financial assets and liabilities and investments The Group measures certain financial assets and liabilities on fair value basis at each balance sheet date or at the time they are assessed for impairment. Fair value measurement that are based on significant unobservable inputs (Level 3) requires estimates of operating margin, discount rate, future growth rate, terminal values, etc. based on managements best estimate about future developments.

Current and Non-Current classification

The Group presents assets and liabilities in the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements based on current/non-current classification

An asset is treated as current when: a) It is expected to be realized or intended to be sold or consumed in normal operating cycle; b) It is held primarily for the purpose of trading; c) It is expected to be realized within twelve months after the reporting period; or d) It is cash and cash equivalent unless restricted from being exchanged or used to settle a liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period. e) The Group classifies all other assets as non-current.

A liability is current when: a) It is expected to be settled in normal operating cycle: b) It is held primarily for the purpose of trading; c) It is due to be settled within twelve months after reporting period; or d) There is no unconditional right to defer the settlement of the liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period.

The Group classifies all other liabilities as non-current.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are classified as non-current assets and liabilities respectively.

The operating cycle is the time between the acquisition of assets for processing and their realization in cash and cash equivalents. The Group has identified twelve months as its operating cycle for the purpose of current-non-current classification of assets and liabilities.

Borrowing Costs

Borrowing cost includes interest, amortization of ancillary costs incurred in connection with the arrangement of borrowings. Borrowing cost which are not relatable to the qualifying asset are recognized as an expense in the period in which they are incurred. Borrowing cost on specific loans, used on acquisition or construction of fixed assets, which necessarily take a substantial period of time to be ready for their intended use, are capitalised. Other borrowing costs are recognized as an expense in the period in which they are incurred.

Leases

As a Lessee

The Group accounts for assets taken under lease arrangement in the following manner:

The Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a lease liability at the lease commencement date. The right of use asset is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial direct costs incurred and an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, less any lease incentive received.

The right of use asset is subsequently depreciated using the straight-line method from the commencement date to the end of committed lease term. The estimated useful lives of right of- use are determined as lease term. In addition, the right-of-use asset is periodically reduced by impairment losses, if any, and adjusted for certain re-measurements of the lease liability.

The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted using the Groups incremental borrowing rate Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability comprise the fixed payments, including in substance fixed payments

The lease liability is measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. It is remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate, if there is a change in Groups estimate of the amount expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee, or if the Group changes its assessment of whether it will exercise a purchase, extension or termination option.

When the lease liability is remeasured in this way, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset or is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero.

Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets

The Group has elected not to recognise right-of use assets and lease liabilities for short term leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less and leases of low value assets. The Group recognises the lease payments associated with these leases as an expense on a straight- line basis over the lease term.

Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

a) Recognition and measurement

The cost of an item of property, plant and equipment comprises its purchase price, including import duties and other non-refundable taxes or levies, freight, any directly attributable cost of bringing the asset to its working condition for its intended use and estimated cost of dismantling and restoring onsite; any trade discounts and rebates are deducted in arriving at the purchase price.

Subsequent costs are included in the assets carrying amount or recognised as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Group and the cost of the item can be measured reliably.

The carrying amount of any component accounted for as a separate asset is de-recognized when replaced.

All other repairs and maintenance are charged to profit or loss during the reporting period in which they are incurred. Advances paid towards acquisition of property, plant and equipment outstanding at each Balance Sheet date, are shown under other non-current assets and cost of assets not ready for intended use before the year end, are shown as capital work-in-progress.

In case of leasehold land, any unearned increase not attributable to lessor and on which Group has right to sell is recognized as own asset and hence the same was not amortized. Any unearned increase not attributable to lessor when the asset is sold is valued at Fair Value and no amortization is provided on the same.

b) Subsequent Expenditure

Subsequent expenditure is recognised only if it is probable that the future economic benefits associated with the expenditure will flow to the Group and the cost of the item can be measured reliably.

c) Depreciation

Depreciation is provided on straight line basis on the original cost/ acquisition cost of assets or other amounts substituted for cost of property, plant and equipment as per the useful life specified in Part ‘C of Schedule II of the

Act, read with notification dated August 29, 2014 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, except for certain classes of property, plant and equipment which are depreciated based on the internal technical assessment of the management.

Depreciation on property, plant and equipment is provided on straight line basis using the lives as mentioned below.

Asset Class Managements estimate of useful life (Years) Useful life as per Schedule II to the Companies Act, 2013 (Years) Leasehold land# Over lease period - Plant and machinery 15-40 as the case may be 12-30 Building 60 10-60 Computers 3 3-6 Furniture and fittings 10 10 Office equipment 15 5 Vehicles 8 8-10

# only leasehold cost

Depreciation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each reporting date and adjusted if appropriate. Based on technical evaluation and consequent advice, the management believes that its estimates of useful lives as given above best represent the period over which management expects to use these assets.

Depreciation on additions/ (disposals) is provided on a pro-rata basis i.e. from/ (upto) the date on which asset is ready or use/ (disposed off).

Ammortization on leasehold land is provided over lease period and only on leasehold cost paid by the Group. Any unearned increase not attributable to lessor when the asset is sold is valued at Fair Value and no amortization is provided on the same.

d) Capital Work-in-progress

Cost of property, plant and equipment not ready for use as at the reporting date are disclosed as capital work-in-progress.

e) Capital advances

Advances paid towards the acquisition of property, plant and equipment, outstanding at each balance sheet date is classified as capital advances under "other non-current assets".

f) De-recognition

An item of property, plant and equipment and any significant part initially recognized is derecognized upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal. Any gain or loss arising on de-recognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss when the asset is de-recognized.

Intangible Assets

a) Recognition and measurement

Intangible assets that are acquired are recognised only if it is probable that the expected future economic benefits that are attributable to the asset will flow to the Group and the cost of assets can be measured reliably. The intangible assets are recorded at cost of acquisition including incidental costs related to acquisition and are carried at cost less accumulated amortisation and impairment losses, if any. Internally generated goodwill is not recognized as an asset. With regard to other intangible assets:

? Technical Knowhow

The expenditure incurred is amortised over the estimated period of benefit, commencing with the year of purchase of the technology.

? Development Expenditure

Development expenditure including regulatory cost and legal expenses leading to product registration/ market authorisation relating to the new and/or improved product and/or process development is capitalised only if development costs can be measured reliably, the product or process is technically and commercially feasible, future economic benefits are probable, and the Group intends to and has sufficient resources to complete development and to use the asset. The expenditure capitalized includes the cost of materials, direct labour, overhead costs that are directly attributable to preparing the asset for its intended use, and directly attributable finance costs (in the same manner as in the case of property, plant and equipment). Other development expenditure is recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss as incurred.

? Software Expenditure

The expenditure incurred is amortized over the estimated economic life of the asset from the year in which expenditure is incurred.

? Others

The expenditure incurred is amortized over the estimated period of benefit.

Intangible assets that are acquired (including goodwill recognized for business combinations) are measured initially at cost. After initial recognition, an intangible asset is carried at its cost less accumulated amortization (for finite lives intangible assets) and any accumulated impairment loss. Subsequent expenditure is capitalized only when it increases the future economic benefits from the specific asset to which it relates.

b) Subsequent Expenditure

Subsequent costs are capitalised only when it increases the future economic benefits embodied in the specific asset to which it relates. All other expenditure on intangible assets is recognised in the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, as incurred.

c) Amortisation

Amortisation is calculated to write off the cost of intangible assets less their estimated residual values using the straight line method over their estimated useful lives and is generally recognised in depreciation and amortisation expense in the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss.

Estimated useful lives of the Intangible assets are as follow:

Category of assets Management estimate of Useful Life Product Development 5 years

Amortisation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each reporting date and adjusted if appropriate.

d) Derecognition

An item of intangible assets is de-recognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal. Any gain or loss arising on de-recognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss when the asset is derecognised.

Government Grants

Government grants are not recognised until there is reasonable assurance that the Group will comply with the conditions attached to them and that the grants will be received. Government grants are recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss on a systematic basis over the years in which the Group recognises as expenses the related costs for which the grants are intended to compensate or when performance obligations are met.

Government grants, whose primary condition is that the Group should purchase, construct or otherwise acquire non-current assets and nonmonetary grants are recognised and disclosed as ‘deferred income under non-current liability in the Balance Sheet and transferred to the Statement of Profit and Loss on a systematic and rational basis over the useful lives of the related assets.

Impairment of non-financial assets

Goodwill and intangible assets that have an indefinite useful life are not subject to amortisation and are tested annually for impairment or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that they might be impaired. The Groups non-financial assets other than inventories and deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date to determine whether there is any indication of impairment. If any such indication exists, then the assets recoverable amount is estimated.

For impairment testing, assets that do not generate independent cash inflows (i.e. corporate assets) are grouped together into cash-generating units (CGUs). Each CGU represents the smallest group of assets that generates cash inflows that are largely independent of the cash inflows of other assets or CGUs.

The recoverable amount of a CGU is the higher of its value in use and its fair value less costs to sell. Value in use is based on the estimated future cash flows, discounted to their present value using a discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the CGU.

An impairment loss is recognised if the carrying amount of an asset or CGU exceeds its estimated recoverable amount. Impairment loss recognised in respect of a CGU is allocated first to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the CGU, and then to reduce the carrying amount of the other assets of the CGU (or group of CGUs) on a pro rata basis.

An impairment loss in respect of goodwill is not subsequently reversed. In respect of other assets for which impairment loss has been recognised in prior periods, the Company reviews at reporting date whether there is any indication that the loss has decreased or no longer exists. An impairment loss is reversed if there has been a change in the estimates used to determine the recoverable amount. Such a reversal is made only to the extent that the assets carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation or amortisation, if no impairment loss had been recognised.

Financial Instruments

A Financial instrument is any contract that gives rise to a financial asset of one entity and a financial liability or equity instrument of another entity.

A) Financial Assets

i. Initial recognition and measurement

All financial assets are recognised initially at fair value plus, in the case of financial assets not recorded at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs that are attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset. Purchases or sales of financial assets that require delivery of assets within a time frame established by regulation or convention in the marketplace (regular way trades) are recognised on the trade date, i.e. the date that the Group commits to purchase or sell the asset.

ii. Subsequent Measurement

For purposes of subsequent measurement, financial assets are classified in four categories:

a. Debt instruments at amortised cost

A ‘debt instrument is measured at the amortised cost if the asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets for collecting contractual cash flows, and contractual terms of the asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest (SPPI) on the principal amount outstanding.

After initial measurement, such financial assets are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate (EIR) method. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash payments or receipts through the expected life of the financial instrument to the gross carrying amount of the financial asset or the amortised cost of the financial liability. Amortised cost is calculated by taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition and fees or costs that are an integral part of the EIR. The EIR amortisation is included in other income in the Statement of Profit and Loss. The losses arising from impairment are recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss. This category generally applies to trade and other receivables.

b. Debt instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI):

A ‘debt instrument is classified as at the FVTOCI if the objective of the business model is achieved both by collecting contractual cash flows and selling the financial assets, and the assets contractual cash flows represent SPPI.

Debt instruments included within the FVTOCI category are measured initially as well as at each reporting date at fair value. Fair value movements are recognised in the other comprehensive income (OCI). On derecognition of the asset, cumulative gain or loss previously recognised in OCI is reclassified to the Statement of Profit and Loss. Interest earned whilst holding FVTOCI debt instrument is reported as interest income using the EIR method.

c. Debt instrument, Derivatives and Equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL)

FVTPL is a residual category for debt instruments. Any debt instrument, which does not meet the criteria for categorization as at amortised cost or as FVOCI, is classified as at FVTPL. In addition, at initial recognition, the Company may irrevocably elect to designate a debt instrument, which otherwise meets amortised cost or FVOCI criteria, as at FVTPL (Refer Note 7). However, such election is allowed only if doing so reduces or eliminates a measurement or recognition inconsistency (referred to as ‘accounting mismatch).

Debt instruments included within the FVTPL category are measured at fair value with all changes recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

Equity instruments included within the FVTPL category are measured at fair value with all changes recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss. Dividend income from investments is recognised in statement of profit and loss on the date that the right to receive payment is established.

d. Equity instrument at FVTOCI

If the Company decides to classify an equity instrument as at FVTOCI, then all fair value changes on the instrument, excluding dividends, are recognised in the OCI. There is no recycling of the amounts from OCI to the Statement of Profit and Loss, even on sale of investment. However, the Company may transfer the cumulative gain or loss to retained earnings.

iii. Impairment of Financial Assets

The Group recognises loss allowance using the expected credit loss (ECL) model for the financial assets which are not fair valued through profit or loss. Loss allowance for trade receivables with no significant financing component is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECL. For all financial assets with contractual cash flows other than trade receivable, ECLs are measured at an amount equal to the 12-month ECL, unless there has been a significant increase in credit risk from initial recognition in which case those are measured at lifetime ECL. The amount of ECL (or reversal) that is required to adjust the loss allowance at the reporting date is recognised as an impairment gain or loss in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

iv. Derecognition of Financial Assets

A financial asset (or, where applicable, a part of a financial asset or part of a group of similar financial assets) is primarily derecognised (i.e., removed from the Restated Consolidated Financial Information) when: a) The rights to receive cash flow from the asset have expired, or b) The Group has transferred its rights to receive cash flow from the asset or has assumed an obligation to pay the received cash flow in full without material delay to the third party under a ‘pass-through arrangement and either (a) the Group has transferred substantially all the risk and rewards of the assets, or (b) the Group has neither transferred nor retained substantially all the risk and rewards of the asset, but transferred control of the assets.

When the Group has transferred its rights to receive cash flows from an asset or has entered into a pass-through arrangement, it evaluates if and to what extent it has retained the risks and rewards of ownership. When it has neither transferred nor retained substantially all of the risks and rewards of the asset, nor transferred control of the asset, the

Group continues to recognise the transferred asset to the extent of the groups continuing involvement. In that case, the Group also recognises an associated liability.

The transferred asset and the associated liability are measured on a basis that reflects the rights and obligations that the Group has retained.

Write off of financial assets the gross carrying amount of a financial asset is written off when the Group has no reasonable expectations of recovering a financial asset in its entirety or a portion thereof. The Group expects no significant recovery from the amount written off.

B) Financial Liabilities

i) Initial Recognition and Measurement

Financial Liabilities are classified, at initial recognition, as financial liabilities at fair value through Profit or Loss and financial liabilities at amortised cost, as appropriate.

All Financial Liabilities are recognized initially at fair value and, in the case of liabilities subsequently measured at amortised cost, they are measured net of directly attributable transaction cost. In case of Financial Liabilities measured at fair value through Profit or Loss, transactions costs directly attributable to the acquisition of financial liabilities are recognized immediately in the statement of Profit or Loss.

The Groups Financial Liabilities include trade and other payables, loans and borrowings including financial guarantee contracts and derivative financial instruments.

ii) Subsequent Measurement

a) Financial Liabilities at Fair Value through Profit or Loss

Financial Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss include financial liabilities held for trading and financial liabilities designated upon initial recognition as at fair value through the Statement of Profit and Loss. Financial Liabilities are classified as held for trading if they are incurred for the purpose of repurchasing in the near term. This category also includes derivative financial instruments entered into by the Group that are not designated as hedging instruments in hedge relationships as defined by Ind AS 109. Gains or losses on liabilities held for trading are recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

b) Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost

Financial Liabilities that are not held-for-trading and are not designated as at FVTPL are measured at amortised cost at the end of subsequent accounting periods. The carrying amounts of financial liabilities that are subsequently measured at amortised cost are determined based on the effective interest method. Gains and losses are recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss when the liabilities are derecognised as well as through the EIR amortisation process. Amortised cost is calculated by taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition and fees or cost that are an integral part of the EIR. The EIR amortisation is included as finance costs in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

c) Financial Guarantee Contracts

Financial guarantee contracts issued by the Group are those contracts that require a payment to be made to reimburse the holder for a loss it incurs because the specified debtor fails to make the payment when due in accordance with the terms of a debt instrument. Financial guarantee contracts are recognised initially as a liability at fair value, adjusted for transaction cost that are directly attributable to the issuance of the guarantee. Subsequently, the liability is measured at the higher of the amount of loss allowance determined as per impairment requirements of Ind AS 109 and the amount initially recognised less cumulative income recognised in accordance with principles of Ind AS 115.

iii) Derecognition of Financial Liabilities

A financial liability is derecognised when the obligation under the liability is discharged or cancelled or expires. When an existing financial liability is replaced by another from the same lender on substantially different terms, or the terms of an existing liability are substantially modified, such an exchange or modification is treated as the derecognition of the original liability and the recognition of a new liability. The difference in the respective carrying amounts is recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

C) Offsetting of Financial Instruments

Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset and the net amount presented in the Balance Sheet when, and only when, the Group currently has a legally enforceable right to set off the amounts and it intends either to settle them on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.

Inventories

Inventories are valued at lower of cost and net realisable value except scrap, which is valued at net estimated realisable value.

The Group uses FIFO method to determine cost for all categories of inventories except for goods in transit which is valued at specifically identified purchase cost and other direct costs incurred. Cost includes all costs of purchase, and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition inclusive of non-refundable (adjustable) taxes wherever applicable.

Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less estimated costs necessary to make the sale. The comparison of cost and net realisable value is made on an item-by-item basis.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, demand deposits with banks and other short-term highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less. For the purpose of cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalent includes cash in hand, in banks, and other short-term highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, net of outstanding bank overdrafts that are repayable on demand and are considered part of the cash management system.

Contingent Liabilities and Assets

A contingent liability is a possible obligation that arises from past events whose existence will be confirmed by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more uncertain future events beyond the control of the Group or a present obligation that is not recognised because it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation. A contingent liability also arises in extremely rare cases where there is a liability that cannot be recognised because it cannot be measured reliably. The group does not recognise a contingent liability but discloses its existence in the financial statements unless the possibility of an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits is remote. Contingent liabilities and commitments are reviewed by the management at each balance sheet date.

Contingent assets are neither recognised nor disclosed in the financial statements. However, contingent assets are assessed continually and if it is virtually certain that an inflow of economic benefits will arise, the asset and related income are recognised in the period in which the change occurs.

Provisions

A provision is recognised if, as a result of a past event, the group has a present legal or constructive obligation that can be estimated reliably, and it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation. If the effect of the time value of money is material, provisions are determined by discounting the expected future cash flows at a pre-tax rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the liability. Where discounting is used, the increase in the provision due to the passage of time is recognised as a finance cost.

The amount recognised as a provision is the best estimate of the consideration required to settle the present obligation at reporting date, taking into account the risks and uncertainties surrounding the obligation. When some or all of the economic benefits required to settle a provision are expected to be recovered from a third party, the receivable is recognised as an asset if it is virtually certain that reimbursement will be received, and the amount of the receivable can be measured reliably.

A contract is considered to be onerous when the expected economic benefits to be derived by the Company from the contract are lower than the unavoidable cost of meeting its obligations under the contract. The provision for an onerous contract is measured at the present value of the lower of the expected cost of terminating the contract and the expected net cost of continuing with the contract. Before such a provision is made, the Company recognises any impairment loss on the assets associated with that contract.

Provisions are reviewed at each balance sheet date and adjusted to reflect the current best estimate. If it is no longer probable that the outflow of resources would be required to settle the obligation, the provision is reversed.

Warranties

A provision for warranties is recognised when the underlying products or services are sold, based on historical warranty data and a weighting of possible outcomes against their associated probabilities.

Foreign Exchange Transactions

1. Initial Recognition

Investments in foreign entities if any, are recorded at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of making the investment. Transactions denominated in foreign currencies are recorded at the exchange rates prevailing on the date of the transaction.

2. Conversion

Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies, as at the balance sheet date, not covered by forward exchange contracts, are translated at year end rates.

Exchange Differences

Exchange differences arising on the settlement of monetary items or on reporting companys monetary items at rates different from those at which they were initially recorded during the year, or reported in the previous financial statements, are recognized as income or expense in the year in which they arise. The exchange difference on foreign currency denominated long term borrowings relating to the acquisition of depreciable capital assets are adjusted in the carrying cost of such assets for current year.

Revenue Recognition

Revenue is recognized to the extent that it can be reliably measured and is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company.

Sale of Goods:

Revenue from sale of goods is recognized when the significant risks and rewards of ownership of the goods are transferred to the customer and is stated net of sales returns and sales tax but including export benefits accruing on export sales.

Revenue is also recognised for goods sold but not dispatched, where the property in such goods is transferred from the seller to the buyers and where dispatches could not be made on account of practical difficulties at the buyers end.

Interest:

Interest is recognized on a time proportion basis taking into account the amount of underlying outstanding and the rate applicable.

Dividends:

Dividend from investments is recognized in the Profit and Loss Account when the right to receive payment is established.

Export Benefits:

Export benefits and other benefits are accounted for on accrual basis.

Employee Benefits

Liabilities in respect of employee benefits to employees are provided for as follows:

i. Current Employee Benefits

a. Short-term employee benefits are measured on an undiscounted basis and expensed as the related service is provided. A liability is recognised for the amount expected to be paid under short-term cash bonus, if the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation to pay this amount as a result of past service provided by the employee and the obligation can be estimated reliably.

b. Employees State Insurance (‘ESI) is provided on the basis of actual liability accrued and paid to authorities.

c. The Group has adopted a policy on compensated absences which are both accumulating and non-accumulating in nature. The expected cost of accumulating compensated absences is determined by actuarial valuation performed by an independent actuary at each balance sheet date using projected unit credit method on the additional amount expected to be paid / availed as a result of the unused entitlement that has accumulated at the balance sheet date. Expense on non-accumulating compensated absences is recognized in the period in which the absences occur.

d. Expense in respect of other short-term benefits is recognized on the basis of the amount paid or payable for the period during which services are rendered by the employee.

ii. Post separation employee benefit plan

a) Defined Benefit Plan

Gratuity liability accounted for on the basis of actuarial valuation as per Ind AS 19 ‘Employee Benefits.

Liability recognized in the Consolidated Balance Sheet in respect of gratuity is the present value of the defined benefit obligation at the end of each reporting period less the fair value of plan assets. The defined benefit obligation is calculated annually by an independent actuary using the projected unit credit method. The present value of defined benefit is determined by discounting the estimated future cash outflows by reference to market yield at the end of each reporting period on government bonds that have terms approximate to the terms of the related obligation. The net interest cost is calculated by applying the discount rate to the net balance of the defined benefit obligation and the fair value of plan assets. This cost is included in employee benefit expense in the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss.

Actuarial gain / loss pertaining to gratuity, post separation benefits and PF trust are accounted for as OCI. All remaining components of costs are accounted for in Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss. Restated Consolidated Financial Information

b) Defined contribution plan

A defined contribution plan is a post-employment benefit plan where the Groups legal or constructive obligation is limited to the amount that it contributes to a separate legal entity. The Group makes specified monthly contributions towards Government administered provident fund scheme.

Contribution to Provident Fund is made in accordance with provision of Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952, and is recognized as an expense in the statement of Profit and Loss in the period in which the contribution is due.

Income Tax

Current Tax

Current tax is determined as the amount of tax payable in respect of taxable income for the year. The Companys current tax is calculated using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period. The Subsidiary Company has applied Section 115BAA of Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

Deferred tax

Deferred tax is the effect of timing differences between taxable income and accounting income that originate in one period and are capable of reversal in one or more subsequent periods. Deferred tax is measured based on the tax rates and the tax laws enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date. Deferred tax assets are reviewed at each balance sheet date and recognized/derecognized only to the extent that there is reasonable/virtual certainty, depending on the nature of the timing differences, that sufficient future taxable income will be available against which such deferred tax assets can be realized.

Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT)

Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credit is recognized as an asset only when and to the extent there is convincing evidence that the Company will pay normal income tax during the specified period. In the period in which MAT credit becomes eligible to be recognized as an asset in accordance with the recommendations contained in guidance note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the said asset is created by way of a credit to the Statement of profit and loss and shown as MAT credit entitlement. The Company reviews the same at each balance sheet date and writes down the carrying amount of MAT credit entitlement to the extent it is not reasonably certain that the Company will pay normal income tax during the specified period.

Current and Deferred Tax for the Year

Current and Deferred tax are recognized in profit or loss, except when they relate to items that are recognized in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, in which case, the current and deferred tax are also recognized in other comprehensive income or directly in equity respectively.

Earning Per Share

i) Basic earnings per share

Basic EPS = Profit/ (Loss) attributable to owners of the company

Weighted average number of equity shares outstanding during the financial year

ii) Diluted earnings per share

Diluted EPS = Profit/ (loss) attributable to owners of the company

Weighted average number of equity shares outstanding during the year after adjustment for the effects of dilutive potential equity shares

Statement of Cash Flow and Segment Reporting

Statement of Cash Flow

Cash flows are reported using the indirect method, whereby net profit before tax is adjusted for the effects of transactions of a non-cash nature and any deferrals or accruals of past or future cash receipts or payments. The cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities of the Company are segregated. The Company considers all highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash to be cash equivalents.

Segment Reporting

Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker. The board of directors assess the financial performance and position of the Group, and makes strategic decisions and therefore the board would be the chief operating decision maker. The Group has the following operating/ reportable segments: tractors and its parts, mobile cranes, NBFC. Each of these operating segments is managed separately as each requires different technologies, marketing approaches and other resources. For management purposes, the Group uses the same measurement policies as those used in its financial statements. In addition, corporate assets which are not directly attributable to the business activities of any operating segment are not allocated to a segment.

Recent Accounting Pronouncements

Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") notifies new standard or amendments to the existing standards under Companies

(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules as issued from time to time. On March 31, 2023, MCA amended the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 by issuing the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2023, applicable from April 1st, 2023, as below:

i. Ind AS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements: The amendments require companies to disclose their material accounting policies rather than their significant accounting policies. Accounting policy information, together with other information included in an entitys financial statements, is material when it can reasonably be expected to influence decisions of primary users of general-purpose financial statements. The Group does not expect this amendment to have any significant impact in its financial statements.

ii. Ind AS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors: The amendments will help entities to distinguish between accounting policies and accounting estimates. The definition of a change in accounting estimates has been replaced with a definition of accounting estimates. Under the new definition, accounting estimates are "monetary amounts in financial statements that are subject to measurement uncertainty".

Entities develop accounting estimates if accounting policies require items in financial statements to be measured in a way that involves measurement uncertainty. The Group does not expect this amendment to have any significant impact in its financial statements.

iii. Ind AS 12 Income Taxes: The amendments clarify how companies account for deferred tax on transactions such as leases and decommissioning obligations. The amendments narrowed the scope of the recognition exemption in paragraphs 15 and 24 of Ind AS 12 (recognition exemption) so that it no longer applies to transactions that, on initial recognition, give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences. The Group does not expect this amendment to have any significant impact in its financial statements.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following table sets forth selected information from our results of operations as a percentage of total income for the period ended June 30, 2024 and financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022:

( in Millions) Particulars Period ended 30th June 2024 % of Total Income Year ended 31st March 2024 % of Total Income Year ended 31st March 2023 % of Total Income Year ended 31st March 2022 % of Total Income INCOME Revenue from operations 749.59 99.23% 3,752.32 99.81% 3,707.59 99.72% 3,520.84 99.85% Other income (Net) 5.78 0.77% 7.21 0.19% 10.59 0.28% 4.37 0.15% Total Income (A) 755.38 100.00% 3,759.53 100.00% 3,718.18 100.00% 3,525.21 100.00% EXPENSES Raw Material Consumed 430.90 57.04% 2,184.85 58.11% 2,183.94 58.74% 2,116.33 60.02% Changes in Inventories -17.78 -2.35% 22.30 0.59% 71.23 1.92% (119.93) -3.40% Employee Benefit Expense 109.24 14.46% 460.82 12.26% 424.99 11.43% 371.14 10.53% Finance Cost 63.40 8.39% 283.09 7.53% 276.43 7.43% 238.20 6.76% Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 25.71 3.40% 103.14 2.74% 88.25 2.37% 89.74 2.54% Other Expenses 106.47 14.09% 466.40 12.41% 450.86 12.13% 637.91 18.09% Total Expenses (B) 717.93 95.04% 3,520.60 93.64% 3,495.69 94.02% 3,333.39 94.53% Profit before tax (C)= (A-B) 37.45 4.96% 238.93 6.36% 222.50 5.98% 192.75 5.47% Tax Expense Current Tax 7.17 0.95% 44.76 1.19% 44.73 1.20% 38.59 1.09% Deferred Tax 1.67 0.22% 7.47 0.20% 21.44 0.58% 39.06 1.11% MAT utilization /(recognition) 4.06 0.54% 30.74 0.82% 2.61 0.07% (22.10) -0.63% Total (D) 12.90 1.71% 82.98 2.21% 68.78 1.85% 55.55 1.58% Profit After Tax (C- D) 24.54 3.25% 155.95 4.15% 153.72 4.13% 137.19 3.89%

Principal Components of our Profit and Loss Account

Income

Our total income comprises of revenue from operations and other income.

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations as a percentage of total income was 99.81%, 99.72% and 99.85% respectively, for the fiscals March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Other Income

Our other income comprises of interest income, rent income, insurance income, realized/unrealized gain on foreign exchange fluctuations, Gain on Investments carried at Fair value through profit or Loss. Other income, as a percentage of total income was 0.19%, 0.28 and 0.15% for fiscals March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 respectively.

Expenditure

Our total expenditure primarily consists of Cost of Raw material consumed, Changes in Inventory, Employee Benefit Expenses, Finance Cost, Depreciation& Amortization Expenses and Other Expenses.

Cost of Material Consumed & Purchases

Cost of Material consumed & Purchases is primarily purchase of batteries, tires & tubes, transmission assembly parts, oil & lubricants, welding consumables, seats, and various assembly parts of transmission engine, FIP, Axle, clutch, etc. & manufacturing expenses which directly related to production of goods such as power, fuel & electrical expenses, job work charges.

Changes in inventories of finished goods & Works in Progress

Our changes in inventories of stock-in-trade denote increase/decrease in inventories of finished goods & Works in Progress between opening and closing dates of a reporting period.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Expenses in relation to employees remuneration and benefits include salaries, remuneration to directors, contribution to provident fund, gratuity, leave encashment and other funds and staff welfare expenses etc.

Finance costs

Finance cost primarily consists of interest expenses on borrowings from bank and other borrowing costs.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses consist of depreciation on the Tangible assets & Intangible assets &Amortization of our Company which primarily includes building, plant & machinery, computer equipments, office equipment, furniture and fixture and vehicles, leasehold rights etc.

Other Expenses

Other expenses mainly consist of Insurance, , legal and professional fees , loss on sale of fixed assets, rate, fees & tax, rent, R & D expense, vehicle running & maintenance, telephone and communication expense, travelling and conveyance, CSR expenses, contingency provisions for standard asset, business promotion, advertisement, commission, rebate, discount & incentives, freight and cartage on sale, after sale services and miscellaneous expenses etc.

Provision for Tax

The provision for current taxation is computed in accordance with relevant tax regulation. Deferred tax is recognized on timing differences between the accounting and the taxable income for the year and quantified using the tax rates and laws enacted or subsequently enacted as on balance sheet date. Deferred tax assets are recognized and carried forward to the extent that there is a virtual certainty that sufficient future taxable income will be available against which such deferred tax assets can be realized in future. MAT credit utilization recognition involves recognizing and recording the utilization of accumulated Minimum Alternative Tax (MAT) credit within a companys financial records, reducing the regular tax liability by the amount of MAT credit utilized, and disclosing it in the financial statements. This ensures compliance with accounting standards and transparency in the companys tax position.

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Our revenue from operations for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 was 749.59 million which was 99.23% of our total income for the same period.

Our other income for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 was 5.78 million which was 0.77% of our total income for the same period. The key component of our other income was Gain from Foreign exchange transaction.

Cost of Material Consumed

Our cost of materials consumed for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 was 430.90 million which was 57.04% of our total income for the same period.

Changes in inventories

The changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 was (17.78) million.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Our employee benefit expenses for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 was 109.24 million which was 14.46% of our total income for the same period.

Financial Cost

Our finance costs for the for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 was 63.40 million which was 8.39% of our total income for the same period.

Depreciation Expenses

Our depreciation and amortization for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 was 25.71 million which was 3.40% of our total income for the same period.

Other Expenses

Our other expenses for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 was 106.47 million which was 14.09% of our total income for the same period. Our other expenses primarily are power, fuel & electricity charges of 13.77 million, Rebate Discount & Incentives of 40.14 million, Freight & Cartage on Sale of 15.64 million and job work charges of 4.15 million.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

Our Profit/ (Loss) before Tax for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 was 37.45 million which was 4.96 % of our total income for the same period.

Tax Expense

Tax Expense for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 was 12.90 million which was 1.71% of our total income for the same period.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

Our Profit/ (Loss) after Tax for the three months period ended June 30, 2024 was 24.54 million which was 3.25% of our total income for the same period.

FISCAL 2024 COMPARED WITH FISCAL 2023

In fiscal 2024, our Revenue from Operations increased by 44.73 million or 1.21%, from 3,707.59 million in fiscal 2023 to 3,752.32 million in fiscal 2024. The increase in the year 2024 was due to various factors such as expanding customer base, effective marketing strategies and favorable market conditions.

Other income decreased by 3.38 million or (31.91) %, from 10.59 million in fiscal 2023 to 7.21 million in fiscal

2024.The major factor for such decrease was decrease in foreign exchange gain.

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of material consumed increased by 0.90 million or 0.04 %, from 2,183.94 million in fiscal 2023 to 2,184.85 million in fiscal 2024 due to increase in purchase of raw materials in line with increased turnover and activities.

Changes in inventories

Changes in inventories changed from 22.30 million in Fiscal 2023 to 71.23 million in Fiscal 2024, primarily due to a lower inventory at end of Fiscal 2024 as compared to Fiscal 2023.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Our employee benefit cost increased by 35.83 million or 8.43 %, from 424.99 million in fiscal 2023 to 460.82 million in fiscal 2024. This increase was mainly due to salary raises, implementing new employee benefits and incentives

Financial Cost

Finance cost increased by 6.67 million or 2.41 %, from 276.43 million in fiscal 2023 to 283.09 million in fiscal 2024.The increase was mainly due to higher interest rates on loans or borrowings, additional financing for working capital requirement.

Depreciation Expenses

Depreciation expenses increased by 14.89 million or 16.87 %, from 88.25 million in fiscal 2023 to 103.14 million in fiscal 2024.This increase was on majorly on account of increase in depreciation and amortization of assets.

Other Expenses

Other expenses increased by 15.54 million or 3.45 %, from 450.86 million in fiscal 2023 to 466.40 million in Fiscal 2024. The increase was majorly due to increase on account of legal & professional fees, travelling expenses, vehicle running and maintenance expenses, rebate, discount & incentives, power and fuel expenses, loss on sale of fixed assets etc.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

The increase in sales, effective cost management and improved operational efficiency has led to increase in our Profit/

(Loss) before tax by 16.43 million or 7.39 % from 222.50 million in fiscal 2023 to 238.93 million in fiscal 2024.

Tax Expense

Tax expenses increased from 68.78 million in Fiscal 2023 to 82.98 million in Fiscal 2024 due to increase in current tax & deferred tax expenses.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

After accounting for taxes at applicable rates, our Profit after Tax increased by 2.23 million or 1.45 %, from 153.72 million in fiscal 2023 to 155.95 million in fiscal 2024.

FISCAL 2023 COMPARED WITH FISCAL 2022

In fiscal 2023, our Revenue from Operations increased by 186.75 million or 5.30 %, from 3,520.84 million in fiscal 2022 to 3,707.59 million in fiscal 2023. The increase in the year 2023 was due to various factors such as expanding customer base, effective marketing strategies, improved operational efficiency, and favorable market conditions.

Other income increased by 5.30 million or 100.24 %, from 5.29 million in fiscal 2022 to 10.59 million in fiscal

2023.The major factor for such increase was increase in foreign exchange gain.

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of material consumed increased by 258.77 million or 12.96 %, from 1,996.40 million in fiscal 2022 to

2,255.17 million in fiscal 2023 due to increase in routine levels of differences in purchase of raw material.

Changes in inventories

Changes in inventories changed from (119.93) million in Fiscal 2022 to 71.23 million in Fiscal 2023, primarily due to a lower inventory of stock-in-trade at end of Fiscal 2023 as compared to Fiscal 2022 on accounts of increased sales, efficient inventory management practices, and due to deliberate effort to reduce carrying costs.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Our employee benefit cost increased by 53.85 million or 14.51 %, from 371.14 million in fiscal 2022 to 424.99 million in fiscal 2023. This increase was mainly due to salary raises and hiring additional staff.

Financial Cost

Finance cost increased by 38.22 million or 16.05 %, from 238.20 million in fiscal 2022 to 276.43 million in fiscal

2023.The increase was mainly due to higher interest rates on loans or borrowings, additional financing for working capital requirement.

Depreciation Expenses

Depreciation expenses decreased by 1.49 million or (1.66) %, from 89.74 million in fiscal 2022 to 88.25million in fiscal 2023.This decrease was on majorly on account of decrease in depreciation and amortization of assets.

Other Expenses

Other expenses decreased by 187.05 million or (29.32) %, from 637.91 million in fiscal 2022 to 450.86 million in Fiscal 2023. The decrease was majorly due to reduction on account of vehicle running and maintenance expenses, advertisement, business promotions, rebate, discount & incentives, freight and cartage etc.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

The increase in sales, effective cost management and improved operational efficiency has led to increase in our Profit/

(Loss) before tax by 29.75 million or 15.44 % from 192.75 million in fiscal 2022 to 222.50 million in fiscal 2023.

Tax Expense

Tax expenses increased from 55.55 million in Fiscal 2022 to 68.78 million in Fiscal 2023 due to increase in current tax & decrease in deferred tax.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

After accounting for taxes at applicable rates, our Profit after Tax increased by 16.53 million or 12.05 %, from 137.19 million in fiscal 2022 to 153.72 million in fiscal 2023.

Cash Flows

( in millions) Particulars For the period ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net Cash from Operating Activities 66.98 405.87 301.75 99.77 Net Cash from Investing Activities (47.70) (25.91) (83.74) (259.62) Net Cash used in Financing Activities (88.45) (256.98) (219.91) 164.02

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net cash from operating activities in period ended June 30, 2024 was 66.98 million as compared to the PBT of 37.45 million for the same period. This difference is primarily on account of trade receivables, changes in trade payables, other current assets and inventory.

Net cash from operating activities in fiscal 2024 was 405.87 million as compared to the PBT of 238.93 million for the same period. This difference is primarily on account of trade receivables, changes in other current assets, trade payables and non- current assets.

Net cash from operating activities in fiscal 2023 was 301.75 million as compared to the PBT of 222.50 million for the same period. This difference is primarily on account of interest on borrowings, changes in trade receivables, other current assets & other current liabilities.

Net cash from operating activities in fiscal 2022 was 99.77 million as compared to the PBT of 192.75 million for the same period. This difference is primarily on account of changes in inventories, loans and advances.

Cash Flows from Investment Activities

In the three months period ended June 30, 2024, the net cash invested in Investing Activities was negative 47.70 million. This was majorly on account of purchase of Property, plant and equipment.

In fiscal 2024, the net cash invested in Investing Activities was negative 25.91 million. This was majorly on account of purchase of Property, plant and equipment.

In fiscal 2023, the net cash invested in Investing Activities was negative 83.74 million. This was majorly on account of purchase of Property, plant & equipment.

In fiscal 2022, the net cash invested in Investing Activities was negative 259.61 million. This was majorly on account of purchase of Property, plant and equipment and purchase of investments & fixed deposits.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Net cash from financing activities in the period ended June 30, 2024 was negative of 88.45 million. This was majorly on account of Issue of Share & repayments of term loans.

Net cash from financing activities in fiscal 2024 was negative of 256.98 million. This was majorly on account of repayments of term loans & interest paid to bank.

Net cash from financing activities in fiscal 2023 was negative of 219.91 million. This was majorly on account of repayments of term loans & interest paid to bank.

Net cash from financing activities in fiscal 2022 was 164.02 million. This was majorly on account of loan availed from bank & proceeds of term loan from bank.

Contingent Liabilities

The following table sets forth our contingent liabilities as of June 330, 2024, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:

( in millions) Particulars Period ended June 30, 2024 Year ended on March 31, 2024 Year ended on March 31, 2023 Counter guarantee to bank 19.84 17.59 12.59 Bond Executed by the company in favour of DGFT 6.82 6.82 6.82 Claims against the company not acknowledged as debts 118.19 99.81 40.57 Excise matters in dispute 30.37 30.37 30.37 Consumer cases in dispute/Under Appeal 23.21 24.22 25.83 Bill Discounting - - 61.27 Income Tax matters in dispute 1.91 4.90 4.94 Total 200.34 183.72 182.39

Other Matters

Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

Except as described in this Red Herring Prospectus, during the periods under review there have been no transactions or events, which in our best judgment, would be considered unusual or infrequent.

Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing Operations

Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations

Future relationship between Costs and Income

The extent to which material increases in revenue or income from operations are due to increased volume, introduction of new products or services or increased prices

Increases in revenues are by and large linked to increases in volume of business activity carried out by the Company and introduction of new products in the market.

New Products and Business Segment

The extent to which the business is seasonal.

Tractors are primarily used for farming; the business tends to be more seasonal, with higher demand during planting and harvesting seasons. However, in regions where tractors are used for non-agricultural purposes such as construction or landscaping, the seasonality may be less pronounced. Demand for cranes, and the level of seasonality can depend on the regions climate, construction activity, and project timelines.

Any significant dependence on single or few suppliers or customers

Competition Conditions

