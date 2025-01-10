Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.65
18.78
18.78
9.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
253.43
258.67
246.3
247.54
Net Worth
302.08
277.45
265.08
256.93
Minority Interest
Debt
168.91
170.49
175.21
160.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.35
0
0
11.12
Total Liabilities
474.34
447.94
440.29
428.2
Fixed Assets
206.31
213.88
213.22
197.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.15
20.09
18.07
17.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.62
3.21
15.48
Networking Capital
235.03
211.09
204.19
195.9
Inventories
164.85
162.89
163.5
140.92
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
104.38
74.38
72.01
73.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.17
21.18
29.44
27.11
Sundry Creditors
-35.24
-33.93
-46.82
-34.29
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.13
-13.43
-13.94
-11.2
Cash
12.85
2.27
1.6
2.53
Total Assets
474.34
447.95
440.29
428.2
