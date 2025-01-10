iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Balance Sheet

253.16
(-3.81%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.65

18.78

18.78

9.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

253.43

258.67

246.3

247.54

Net Worth

302.08

277.45

265.08

256.93

Minority Interest

Debt

168.91

170.49

175.21

160.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.35

0

0

11.12

Total Liabilities

474.34

447.94

440.29

428.2

Fixed Assets

206.31

213.88

213.22

197.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

20.15

20.09

18.07

17.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.62

3.21

15.48

Networking Capital

235.03

211.09

204.19

195.9

Inventories

164.85

162.89

163.5

140.92

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

104.38

74.38

72.01

73.36

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.17

21.18

29.44

27.11

Sundry Creditors

-35.24

-33.93

-46.82

-34.29

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-14.13

-13.43

-13.94

-11.2

Cash

12.85

2.27

1.6

2.53

Total Assets

474.34

447.95

440.29

428.2

