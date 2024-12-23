Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2024
Gross Sales
74.96
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
74.96
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.58
Total Income
75.54
Total Expenditure
62.88
PBIDT
12.66
Interest
6.34
PBDT
6.32
Depreciation
2.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.88
Deferred Tax
0.41
Reported Profit After Tax
2.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
39.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.88
PBDTM(%)
8.43
PATM(%)
3.26
