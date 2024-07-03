iifl-logo-icon 1
Antarctica Ltd Share Price

1.39
(-4.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:45 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.42
  • Day's High1.47
  • 52 Wk High2.48
  • Prev. Close1.45
  • Day's Low1.39
  • 52 Wk Low 1.25
  • Turnover (lac)4.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.77
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Antarctica Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

1.42

Prev. Close

1.45

Turnover(Lac.)

4.45

Day's High

1.47

Day's Low

1.39

52 Week's High

2.48

52 Week's Low

1.25

Book Value

0.77

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Antarctica Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Antarctica Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Antarctica Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.70%

Institutions: 0.69%

Non-Institutions: 98.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Antarctica Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.5

15.5

15.5

15.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.79

1.22

1.22

1.21

Net Worth

16.29

16.72

16.72

16.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.07

1.31

1.56

2.25

yoy growth (%)

-18.31

-16.02

-30.54

-3.28

Raw materials

-0.3

-0.23

-0.46

-0.67

As % of sales

27.97

17.88

29.84

29.7

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.17

-0.22

-0.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

0.04

-0.12

0.21

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.19

0.37

0.16

0.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.31

-16.02

-30.54

-3.28

Op profit growth

-112.4

-3,117.83

-101.56

77.92

EBIT growth

-54.32

-139.66

-155.1

267.55

Net profit growth

-54

-126.89

-166.15

207.17

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Antarctica Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Antarctica Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Renu Kuthari

Whole Time Director

Rajesh Mangilal Sharma

Independent Director

Nikhil Vasantbhai Gajjar

Independent Director

Sarikaben Anketkumar Ladani

Non Executive Director

J R Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Antarctica Ltd

Summary

Starting operations in 1982 under the name Antarctica, the Company was converted into a public limited company in Jun.91, changing its name to Antarctica Graphics (AGL). Its name was once again changed to Antarctica Ltd in Jan.98. The Company is a Paper-based Packaging and Publishing product manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the Printing business. Apart from a 4-colour and a 5-colour offset printing press, it has a state-of-the-art colour pre-press unit with the latest imaging and graphic designing system.Antarctica came out with a public issue in Sep.94 to part-finance a 100% Rs 20.25-cr EOU to manufacture printed packaging materials (printed colour cartons). Thereafter, it got into an MoU with Man Roland, Germany, (the supplier of the main printing machine) for technical assistance.Printed colour cartons find application in packaging of various items like tea and coffee, cosmetics, liquor, spices and pharmaceuticals, which are exported on a large scale from India.The company started expansion project at the Falta Export Processing Zone and it is in implementation stage. It also came with a rights issue of 10.83 million equity shares of Rs.10 shares in the ratio of 1:1. The proceeds were being utilised for expansion of edugeboard manufacturing plant and also repaying Term Loans.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Antarctica Ltd share price today?

The Antarctica Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Antarctica Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Antarctica Ltd is ₹21.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Antarctica Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Antarctica Ltd is 0 and 1.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Antarctica Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Antarctica Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Antarctica Ltd is ₹1.25 and ₹2.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Antarctica Ltd?

Antarctica Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.30%, 3 Years at -4.22%, 1 Year at -9.38%, 6 Month at -4.61%, 3 Month at -26.40% and 1 Month at 2.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Antarctica Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Antarctica Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.96 %
Institutions - 0.70 %
Public - 98.34 %

