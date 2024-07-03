SectorPackaging
Open₹1.42
Prev. Close₹1.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.45
Day's High₹1.47
Day's Low₹1.39
52 Week's High₹2.48
52 Week's Low₹1.25
Book Value₹0.77
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.5
15.5
15.5
15.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.79
1.22
1.22
1.21
Net Worth
16.29
16.72
16.72
16.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.07
1.31
1.56
2.25
yoy growth (%)
-18.31
-16.02
-30.54
-3.28
Raw materials
-0.3
-0.23
-0.46
-0.67
As % of sales
27.97
17.88
29.84
29.7
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.17
-0.22
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0.04
-0.12
0.21
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.19
0.37
0.16
0.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.31
-16.02
-30.54
-3.28
Op profit growth
-112.4
-3,117.83
-101.56
77.92
EBIT growth
-54.32
-139.66
-155.1
267.55
Net profit growth
-54
-126.89
-166.15
207.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Renu Kuthari
Whole Time Director
Rajesh Mangilal Sharma
Independent Director
Nikhil Vasantbhai Gajjar
Independent Director
Sarikaben Anketkumar Ladani
Non Executive Director
J R Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Antarctica Ltd
Summary
Starting operations in 1982 under the name Antarctica, the Company was converted into a public limited company in Jun.91, changing its name to Antarctica Graphics (AGL). Its name was once again changed to Antarctica Ltd in Jan.98. The Company is a Paper-based Packaging and Publishing product manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the Printing business. Apart from a 4-colour and a 5-colour offset printing press, it has a state-of-the-art colour pre-press unit with the latest imaging and graphic designing system.Antarctica came out with a public issue in Sep.94 to part-finance a 100% Rs 20.25-cr EOU to manufacture printed packaging materials (printed colour cartons). Thereafter, it got into an MoU with Man Roland, Germany, (the supplier of the main printing machine) for technical assistance.Printed colour cartons find application in packaging of various items like tea and coffee, cosmetics, liquor, spices and pharmaceuticals, which are exported on a large scale from India.The company started expansion project at the Falta Export Processing Zone and it is in implementation stage. It also came with a rights issue of 10.83 million equity shares of Rs.10 shares in the ratio of 1:1. The proceeds were being utilised for expansion of edugeboard manufacturing plant and also repaying Term Loans.
Read More
The Antarctica Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Antarctica Ltd is ₹21.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Antarctica Ltd is 0 and 1.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Antarctica Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Antarctica Ltd is ₹1.25 and ₹2.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Antarctica Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.30%, 3 Years at -4.22%, 1 Year at -9.38%, 6 Month at -4.61%, 3 Month at -26.40% and 1 Month at 2.11%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.