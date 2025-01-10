To the Members Antarctica Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS financial statements of Antarctica Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS and the accounting principles generally accepted in India except the matter mentioned in Basis for Opinion paragraph, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The Company has not adhered to Ind AS-19 about valuation of employee benefits.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in

the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the managementreport but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

1. No balance confirmation was produced before us pertaining to Trade Receivables and Trade Payables.

2. No details regarding Others (Refund) under Cash and cash equivalents amounting to ^ 10,71,015/-.

3. Balance in deposit accounts (hiore than 10 years) amounting to ^ 4,02,163.12 has been disclosed under cash and cash equivalents instead of Non-Current Investments.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained alt the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with, by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls, with reference to these Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024, has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations lying in the name of the Company as on 31stMarch, 2024 on its financial position.

ii. The Company dfd not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including a foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest mfitliecpersons or entities identified in

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

a) (A) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us the property, plant and equipment of the Company has not been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals hence we cannot comment upon on material discrepancies between the book records and the physical records, if any.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification it can be concluded that the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification it can be concluded that no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has not been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us it can be concluded that during any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital loan from banks or financial institutions, hence clause (ii)(b) is not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms. Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act, hence, clause (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of 3(iii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any loans, investments and guarantees under the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Therefore, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. Hence, the provision of clause 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act hence clause 3(vi) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) except the details mentioned below there are no statutory dues referred to in sub- clause(a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute;

SI. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount {R in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. VAT Act, 2003 WB VAT 4.10 2011-12 West Bengal Revisional Board & Taxation Tribunal 2. VAT Act, 2003 WB VAT 1.20 2008-09 West Bengal Revisional Board & Taxation Tribunal

The Company did not produce the current status of the above-mentioned cases.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not availed any loan or other borrowing from any financial institution or bank. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company,

(a) No fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There have been no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance Activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 during the year under audit.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any Core Investment Company as part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses in the current year and however, there was no cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order js not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 24 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, there is no unspent amount under Section 135 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project, whether ongoing or other than ongoing.

"ANNEXURE-B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF Antarctica Limited

[Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")]

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements of Antarctica Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate interna! financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Interrtal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.