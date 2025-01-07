iifl-logo-icon 1
Antarctica Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.45
(4.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:49 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Antarctica Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.07

1.31

1.56

2.25

yoy growth (%)

-18.31

-16.02

-30.54

-3.28

Raw materials

-0.3

-0.23

-0.46

-0.67

As % of sales

27.97

17.88

29.84

29.7

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.17

-0.22

-0.29

As % of sales

9.93

12.94

14.13

12.98

Other costs

-0.68

-0.75

-0.88

-0.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

63.94

56.9

56.35

42.15

Operating profit

-0.02

0.16

0

0.34

OPM

-1.86

12.26

-0.34

15.16

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.14

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.15

0

0

0.02

Profit before tax

0.01

0.04

-0.12

0.21

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-5.37

-12.45

8.51

-2.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.03

-0.13

0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.03

-0.13

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-54

-126.89

-166.15

207.17

NPM

1.57

2.79

-8.74

9.17

Antarctica : related Articles

No Record Found

