|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.07
1.31
1.56
2.25
yoy growth (%)
-18.31
-16.02
-30.54
-3.28
Raw materials
-0.3
-0.23
-0.46
-0.67
As % of sales
27.97
17.88
29.84
29.7
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.17
-0.22
-0.29
As % of sales
9.93
12.94
14.13
12.98
Other costs
-0.68
-0.75
-0.88
-0.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
63.94
56.9
56.35
42.15
Operating profit
-0.02
0.16
0
0.34
OPM
-1.86
12.26
-0.34
15.16
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.14
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.15
0
0
0.02
Profit before tax
0.01
0.04
-0.12
0.21
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-5.37
-12.45
8.51
-2.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.03
-0.13
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.03
-0.13
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-54
-126.89
-166.15
207.17
NPM
1.57
2.79
-8.74
9.17
