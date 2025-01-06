Antarctica Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0.04
-0.12
0.21
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.19
0.37
0.16
0.88
Other operating items
Operating
0.1
0.29
-0.09
0.94
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.08
0.09
Free cash flow
0.1
0.3
0
1.03
Equity raised
2.38
2.3
2.57
2.16
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.65
5.2
4.84
3.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.13
7.8
7.41
7.13
