PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Withdrawal of Right issue .
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 07, 2024.
Board Meeting28 Sep 202424 Sep 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)
Board Meeting16 Sep 202411 Sep 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Board Meeting to be held today i.e 29th August 2024 is cancelled (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Antarctica Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Results for quarter ended on 30th June 2024
Board Meeting17 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 16th July 2024 at 03:00 P.M at the Registered office of the Company to transact the mentioned business in the attached file. Revised Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 ofSEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015. With Reference to Intimation of Board Meeting Dated 12/07/2024 We request you to read the date of the Board Meeting as Wednesday, 17th July, 2024 instead of on Tuesday,16th July 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/07/2024) Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)
Board Meeting8 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 08, 2024.
Board Meeting22 Jun 202422 Jun 2024
Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 22, 2024.
Board Meeting8 May 20248 May 2024
Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Antarctica Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024)
Board Meeting10 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 to consider and approve appointment and resignation of Directors. Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Antarctica Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)

