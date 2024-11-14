|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Dec 2024
|16 Dec 2024
|Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Withdrawal of Right issue .
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Board Meeting to be held today i.e 29th August 2024 is cancelled (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Antarctica Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Results for quarter ended on 30th June 2024
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 16th July 2024 at 03:00 P.M at the Registered office of the Company to transact the mentioned business in the attached file. Revised Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 ofSEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015. With Reference to Intimation of Board Meeting Dated 12/07/2024 We request you to read the date of the Board Meeting as Wednesday, 17th July, 2024 instead of on Tuesday,16th July 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/07/2024) Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 08, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 Jun 2024
|22 Jun 2024
|Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 22, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Antarctica Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 to consider and approve appointment and resignation of Directors. Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Antarctica Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.