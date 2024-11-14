Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Withdrawal of Right issue .

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Board Meeting to be held today i.e 29th August 2024 is cancelled (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Antarctica Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Results for quarter ended on 30th June 2024

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 16th July 2024 at 03:00 P.M at the Registered office of the Company to transact the mentioned business in the attached file. Revised Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 ofSEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015. With Reference to Intimation of Board Meeting Dated 12/07/2024 We request you to read the date of the Board Meeting as Wednesday, 17th July, 2024 instead of on Tuesday,16th July 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/07/2024) Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 08, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Jun 2024 22 Jun 2024

Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 22, 2024.

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Antarctica Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 to consider and approve appointment and resignation of Directors. Antarctica Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024