iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Antarctica Ltd Company Summary

1.3
(-3.70%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Antarctica Ltd Summary

Starting operations in 1982 under the name Antarctica, the Company was converted into a public limited company in Jun.91, changing its name to Antarctica Graphics (AGL). Its name was once again changed to Antarctica Ltd in Jan.98. The Company is a Paper-based Packaging and Publishing product manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the Printing business. Apart from a 4-colour and a 5-colour offset printing press, it has a state-of-the-art colour pre-press unit with the latest imaging and graphic designing system.Antarctica came out with a public issue in Sep.94 to part-finance a 100% Rs 20.25-cr EOU to manufacture printed packaging materials (printed colour cartons). Thereafter, it got into an MoU with Man Roland, Germany, (the supplier of the main printing machine) for technical assistance.Printed colour cartons find application in packaging of various items like tea and coffee, cosmetics, liquor, spices and pharmaceuticals, which are exported on a large scale from India.The company started expansion project at the Falta Export Processing Zone and it is in implementation stage. It also came with a rights issue of 10.83 million equity shares of Rs.10 shares in the ratio of 1:1. The proceeds were being utilised for expansion of edugeboard manufacturing plant and also repaying Term Loans.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.