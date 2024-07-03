Antarctica Ltd Summary

Starting operations in 1982 under the name Antarctica, the Company was converted into a public limited company in Jun.91, changing its name to Antarctica Graphics (AGL). Its name was once again changed to Antarctica Ltd in Jan.98. The Company is a Paper-based Packaging and Publishing product manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the Printing business. Apart from a 4-colour and a 5-colour offset printing press, it has a state-of-the-art colour pre-press unit with the latest imaging and graphic designing system.Antarctica came out with a public issue in Sep.94 to part-finance a 100% Rs 20.25-cr EOU to manufacture printed packaging materials (printed colour cartons). Thereafter, it got into an MoU with Man Roland, Germany, (the supplier of the main printing machine) for technical assistance.Printed colour cartons find application in packaging of various items like tea and coffee, cosmetics, liquor, spices and pharmaceuticals, which are exported on a large scale from India.The company started expansion project at the Falta Export Processing Zone and it is in implementation stage. It also came with a rights issue of 10.83 million equity shares of Rs.10 shares in the ratio of 1:1. The proceeds were being utilised for expansion of edugeboard manufacturing plant and also repaying Term Loans.