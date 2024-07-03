Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiversified
Open₹31.75
Prev. Close₹31.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹376.65
Day's High₹32.95
Day's Low₹30.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.52
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,532.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
97.79
97.79
97.79
97.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
88.82
89.42
96.42
74.56
Net Worth
186.61
187.21
194.21
172.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
330.5
299.13
358.53
405.49
yoy growth (%)
10.48
-16.56
-11.57
10.18
Raw materials
-90.78
-87.8
-114.87
-157.51
As % of sales
27.46
29.35
32.03
38.84
Employee costs
-181.57
-176.48
-160.59
-157.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.7
-21.25
23.57
38.49
Depreciation
-6.67
-6.57
-6.55
-6.8
Tax paid
6.49
0.73
-6.45
-5.89
Working capital
15.59
-32.93
-15.88
6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.48
-16.56
-11.57
10.18
Op profit growth
-97.06
-538.25
-28.61
218.23
EBIT growth
-278.09
-143.35
-37.33
147.66
Net profit growth
-203.3
-219.88
-47.49
290.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
305.29
372.04
334.36
328.39
297.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
305.29
372.04
334.36
328.39
297.08
Other Operating Income
4.57
1.99
80.03
2.12
2.06
Other Income
38.67
31.75
56.64
30.56
30.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sucharita Das
Nominee (Govt)
Aditya Kumar Ghosh
Director (Planning)
Rajinder Singh Manku
Nominee (Govt)
Vijay Mittal
Chairman & Managing Director
ANANTA MOHAN SINGH
Director (Finance)
Sanjay Verma
Independent Director
Omprakash Mittal
Independent Director
Sunder Pal Singh
Independent Director
Namita Devi Alias Smt. Lovely Gupta
Reports by Andrew Yule & Company Ltd
Summary
Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL) is a nationalized enterprise in the business of both manufacturing and sale of Black Tea, Transformers, Regulators/ Rectifiers, Circuit Breakers, Switches, Industrial Fans, Tea Machinery, Turnkey jobs etc. It has 2 Operating Units out of which 1 in Kalyani West Bengal and 1 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and 12 Tea Estates out of which 7 are situated in Assam and 4 are situated in Dooars and 1 in Darjeeling.Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL) was incorporated on May 26, 1919 as a Private Sector Company to work as Managing Agency. After India gained independence from the British Empire, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company in 1948. With the abolition of Managing Agency System, the Company lost its traditional business and Government of India acquired the Company in 1979. AYCL is a Schedule-B CPSE in Medium and Light Engineering sector together with Tea producing and manufacturing business under the administrative control of M/o. Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, D/o Heavy Industry with 89.25% shareholding by the Government.The Company became a Central Public Sector Enterprise (Schedule B Company) in the year 1979 with the acquisition of 49% equity share in 1974 and 2% in 1979 by Government of India. At present, Govt. of India holds 97.46%, Financial Institutions holds 0.33% and the balance 2.21% is widely held by Public, Bodies Corporate etc.The company originally exported tea in bulk to the USSR. In late 1993, they entere
Read More
The Andrew Yule & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd is ₹1532.86 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd is 0 and 14.36 as of 25 Oct ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Andrew Yule & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 3.11%, 1 Year at 57.93%, 6 Month at 49.29%, 3 Month at 26.92% and 1 Month at -12.18%.
