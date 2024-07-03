Summary

Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL) is a nationalized enterprise in the business of both manufacturing and sale of Black Tea, Transformers, Regulators/ Rectifiers, Circuit Breakers, Switches, Industrial Fans, Tea Machinery, Turnkey jobs etc. It has 2 Operating Units out of which 1 in Kalyani West Bengal and 1 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and 12 Tea Estates out of which 7 are situated in Assam and 4 are situated in Dooars and 1 in Darjeeling.Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL) was incorporated on May 26, 1919 as a Private Sector Company to work as Managing Agency. After India gained independence from the British Empire, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company in 1948. With the abolition of Managing Agency System, the Company lost its traditional business and Government of India acquired the Company in 1979. AYCL is a Schedule-B CPSE in Medium and Light Engineering sector together with Tea producing and manufacturing business under the administrative control of M/o. Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, D/o Heavy Industry with 89.25% shareholding by the Government.The Company became a Central Public Sector Enterprise (Schedule B Company) in the year 1979 with the acquisition of 49% equity share in 1974 and 2% in 1979 by Government of India. At present, Govt. of India holds 97.46%, Financial Institutions holds 0.33% and the balance 2.21% is widely held by Public, Bodies Corporate etc.The company originally exported tea in bulk to the USSR. In late 1993, they entere

