Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Share Price

31.35
(-1.57%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:54:43 PM

  • Open31.75
  • Day's High32.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close31.85
  • Day's Low30.55
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)376.65
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,532.86
  • Div. Yield0.02
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

31.75

Prev. Close

31.85

Turnover(Lac.)

376.65

Day's High

32.95

Day's Low

30.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.52

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,532.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.02

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.01

Record Date: 24 Aug, 2023

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 89.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 89.24%

Non-Promoter- 2.21%

Institutions: 2.20%

Non-Institutions: 8.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

97.79

97.79

97.79

97.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

88.82

89.42

96.42

74.56

Net Worth

186.61

187.21

194.21

172.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

330.5

299.13

358.53

405.49

yoy growth (%)

10.48

-16.56

-11.57

10.18

Raw materials

-90.78

-87.8

-114.87

-157.51

As % of sales

27.46

29.35

32.03

38.84

Employee costs

-181.57

-176.48

-160.59

-157.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.7

-21.25

23.57

38.49

Depreciation

-6.67

-6.57

-6.55

-6.8

Tax paid

6.49

0.73

-6.45

-5.89

Working capital

15.59

-32.93

-15.88

6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.48

-16.56

-11.57

10.18

Op profit growth

-97.06

-538.25

-28.61

218.23

EBIT growth

-278.09

-143.35

-37.33

147.66

Net profit growth

-203.3

-219.88

-47.49

290.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

305.29

372.04

334.36

328.39

297.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

305.29

372.04

334.36

328.39

297.08

Other Operating Income

4.57

1.99

80.03

2.12

2.06

Other Income

38.67

31.75

56.64

30.56

30.83

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Andrew Yule & Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sucharita Das

Nominee (Govt)

Aditya Kumar Ghosh

Director (Planning)

Rajinder Singh Manku

Nominee (Govt)

Vijay Mittal

Chairman & Managing Director

ANANTA MOHAN SINGH

Director (Finance)

Sanjay Verma

Independent Director

Omprakash Mittal

Independent Director

Sunder Pal Singh

Independent Director

Namita Devi Alias Smt. Lovely Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Andrew Yule & Company Ltd

Summary

Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL) is a nationalized enterprise in the business of both manufacturing and sale of Black Tea, Transformers, Regulators/ Rectifiers, Circuit Breakers, Switches, Industrial Fans, Tea Machinery, Turnkey jobs etc. It has 2 Operating Units out of which 1 in Kalyani West Bengal and 1 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and 12 Tea Estates out of which 7 are situated in Assam and 4 are situated in Dooars and 1 in Darjeeling.Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL) was incorporated on May 26, 1919 as a Private Sector Company to work as Managing Agency. After India gained independence from the British Empire, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company in 1948. With the abolition of Managing Agency System, the Company lost its traditional business and Government of India acquired the Company in 1979. AYCL is a Schedule-B CPSE in Medium and Light Engineering sector together with Tea producing and manufacturing business under the administrative control of M/o. Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, D/o Heavy Industry with 89.25% shareholding by the Government.The Company became a Central Public Sector Enterprise (Schedule B Company) in the year 1979 with the acquisition of 49% equity share in 1974 and 2% in 1979 by Government of India. At present, Govt. of India holds 97.46%, Financial Institutions holds 0.33% and the balance 2.21% is widely held by Public, Bodies Corporate etc.The company originally exported tea in bulk to the USSR. In late 1993, they entere
Company FAQs

What is the Andrew Yule & Company Ltd share price today?

The Andrew Yule & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd is ₹1532.86 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd is 0 and 14.36 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Andrew Yule & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the CAGR of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd?

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 3.11%, 1 Year at 57.93%, 6 Month at 49.29%, 3 Month at 26.92% and 1 Month at -12.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

