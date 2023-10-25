iifl-logo-icon 1
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.35
(-1.57%)
Oct 25, 2023

Andrew Yule & Co FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.7

-21.25

23.57

38.49

Depreciation

-6.67

-6.57

-6.55

-6.8

Tax paid

6.49

0.73

-6.45

-5.89

Working capital

15.59

-32.93

-15.88

6

Other operating items

Operating

30.11

-60.02

-5.32

31.8

Capital expenditure

14.88

23.99

10.34

-98.71

Free cash flow

44.99

-36.03

5.01

-66.9

Equity raised

149.78

186.3

153.98

241.24

Investing

-14.62

15.03

0.26

2.87

Financing

-10.23

54.74

-9

-48.72

Dividends paid

0

0

1.95

4.88

Net in cash

169.92

220.03

152.22

133.38

