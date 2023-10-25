Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.7
-21.25
23.57
38.49
Depreciation
-6.67
-6.57
-6.55
-6.8
Tax paid
6.49
0.73
-6.45
-5.89
Working capital
15.59
-32.93
-15.88
6
Other operating items
Operating
30.11
-60.02
-5.32
31.8
Capital expenditure
14.88
23.99
10.34
-98.71
Free cash flow
44.99
-36.03
5.01
-66.9
Equity raised
149.78
186.3
153.98
241.24
Investing
-14.62
15.03
0.26
2.87
Financing
-10.23
54.74
-9
-48.72
Dividends paid
0
0
1.95
4.88
Net in cash
169.92
220.03
152.22
133.38
