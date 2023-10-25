Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.48
-18.56
-12.78
11.96
Op profit growth
-97.03
-770.65
-55.76
-441.83
EBIT growth
-277.91
-148.1
-44.15
136.39
Net profit growth
-262.01
-197.09
-50.84
114.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.33
-12.38
1.5
2.96
EBIT margin
6.89
-4.28
7.24
11.32
Net profit margin
10.63
-7.24
6.08
10.78
RoCE
5.05
-3
6.6
11.17
RoNW
2.43
-1.55
1.61
3.23
RoA
1.94
-1.27
1.38
2.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.42
-0.44
0.28
0.66
Dividend per share
0
0
0.04
0.1
Cash EPS
0.58
-0.57
0.31
0.78
Book value per share
7.74
7.01
7.26
6.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
47.02
-17.52
101.96
41.59
P/CEPS
33.92
-13.33
89.23
34.86
P/B
2.55
1.09
3.93
3.99
EV/EBIDTA
32.84
-63.11
40.31
23.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
8.75
10.76
Tax payout
44.19
-4.97
-32.14
-15.73
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63.14
79.72
98.55
98.7
Inventory days
52
60.58
49.16
41.16
Creditor days
-64.12
-66.73
-85.98
-90.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.81
1.51
-4.01
-5.06
Net debt / equity
0
0.04
-0.14
-0.11
Net debt / op. profit
-1.83
-0.44
-9.52
-3.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-27.46
-29.35
-32.4
-39.28
Employee costs
-54.93
-58.99
-44.65
-38.15
Other costs
-17.92
-24.03
-21.43
-19.58
