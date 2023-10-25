iifl-logo-icon 1
31.35
(-1.57%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:54:43 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.48

-18.56

-12.78

11.96

Op profit growth

-97.03

-770.65

-55.76

-441.83

EBIT growth

-277.91

-148.1

-44.15

136.39

Net profit growth

-262.01

-197.09

-50.84

114.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.33

-12.38

1.5

2.96

EBIT margin

6.89

-4.28

7.24

11.32

Net profit margin

10.63

-7.24

6.08

10.78

RoCE

5.05

-3

6.6

11.17

RoNW

2.43

-1.55

1.61

3.23

RoA

1.94

-1.27

1.38

2.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.42

-0.44

0.28

0.66

Dividend per share

0

0

0.04

0.1

Cash EPS

0.58

-0.57

0.31

0.78

Book value per share

7.74

7.01

7.26

6.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

47.02

-17.52

101.96

41.59

P/CEPS

33.92

-13.33

89.23

34.86

P/B

2.55

1.09

3.93

3.99

EV/EBIDTA

32.84

-63.11

40.31

23.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

8.75

10.76

Tax payout

44.19

-4.97

-32.14

-15.73

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

63.14

79.72

98.55

98.7

Inventory days

52

60.58

49.16

41.16

Creditor days

-64.12

-66.73

-85.98

-90.06

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.81

1.51

-4.01

-5.06

Net debt / equity

0

0.04

-0.14

-0.11

Net debt / op. profit

-1.83

-0.44

-9.52

-3.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-27.46

-29.35

-32.4

-39.28

Employee costs

-54.93

-58.99

-44.65

-38.15

Other costs

-17.92

-24.03

-21.43

-19.58

