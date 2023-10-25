Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
97.79
97.79
97.79
97.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
88.82
89.42
96.42
74.56
Net Worth
186.61
187.21
194.21
172.35
Minority Interest
Debt
99.89
66.91
70.32
80.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.59
20.48
10.76
18.95
Total Liabilities
308.09
274.6
275.29
271.87
Fixed Assets
235.48
193.93
177.98
171.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.62
9.61
12.2
26.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.41
39.02
17.11
9.17
Inventories
53.16
49.65
45.62
47.99
Inventory Days
50.38
58.55
Sundry Debtors
118.15
79.65
63.43
51.31
Debtor Days
70.04
62.6
Other Current Assets
84.29
86.09
80.1
65.29
Sundry Creditors
-103.93
-59.38
-59.97
-50.92
Creditor Days
66.22
62.13
Other Current Liabilities
-131.26
-116.99
-112.07
-104.49
Cash
49.57
32.05
67.98
64.07
Total Assets
308.08
274.61
275.27
271.87
