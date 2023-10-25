iifl-logo-icon 1
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.35
(-1.57%)
Oct 25, 2023

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

330.5

299.13

358.53

405.49

yoy growth (%)

10.48

-16.56

-11.57

10.18

Raw materials

-90.78

-87.8

-114.87

-157.51

As % of sales

27.46

29.35

32.03

38.84

Employee costs

-181.57

-176.48

-160.59

-157.78

As % of sales

54.93

58.99

44.79

38.91

Other costs

-59.23

-71.9

-74.61

-78.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.92

24.03

20.81

19.32

Operating profit

-1.08

-37.05

8.45

11.84

OPM

-0.32

-12.38

2.35

2.92

Depreciation

-6.67

-6.57

-6.55

-6.8

Interest expense

-8.09

-8.45

-5.95

-8.62

Other income

30.55

30.82

27.63

42.08

Profit before tax

14.7

-21.25

23.57

38.49

Taxes

6.49

0.73

-6.45

-5.89

Tax rate

44.16

-3.45

-27.39

-15.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

21.19

-20.52

17.11

32.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

21.19

-20.52

17.11

32.6

yoy growth (%)

-203.3

-219.88

-47.49

290.29

NPM

6.41

-6.85

4.77

8.03

