Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
330.5
299.13
358.53
405.49
yoy growth (%)
10.48
-16.56
-11.57
10.18
Raw materials
-90.78
-87.8
-114.87
-157.51
As % of sales
27.46
29.35
32.03
38.84
Employee costs
-181.57
-176.48
-160.59
-157.78
As % of sales
54.93
58.99
44.79
38.91
Other costs
-59.23
-71.9
-74.61
-78.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.92
24.03
20.81
19.32
Operating profit
-1.08
-37.05
8.45
11.84
OPM
-0.32
-12.38
2.35
2.92
Depreciation
-6.67
-6.57
-6.55
-6.8
Interest expense
-8.09
-8.45
-5.95
-8.62
Other income
30.55
30.82
27.63
42.08
Profit before tax
14.7
-21.25
23.57
38.49
Taxes
6.49
0.73
-6.45
-5.89
Tax rate
44.16
-3.45
-27.39
-15.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
21.19
-20.52
17.11
32.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
21.19
-20.52
17.11
32.6
yoy growth (%)
-203.3
-219.88
-47.49
290.29
NPM
6.41
-6.85
4.77
8.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.