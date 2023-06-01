Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

Some salient points regarding Countrys economy from the economic survey, 2022-23 are as follows:

Recovering from pandemic-induced contraction, Russian-Ukraine conflict and inflation, Indian economy is staging a broad-based recovery across sectors, positioning to ascend to the pre-pandemic growth path in FY23.

? Indias GDP growth is expected to remain robust in FY24. GDP forecast for FY24 to be in the range of 6-6.8 %.

? Private consumption in H1 was highest since FY15 and this has led to a boost to production activity resulting in enhanced capacity utilisation across sectors.

? The Capital Expenditure of Central Government and the private sector led by strengthening of the balance sheets of the Corporates is one of the growth driver of the Indian economy in the current year.

? The credit growth to the MSME sector was over 30.6 per cent on average during Jan-November, 2022.

FISCAL DEVELOPMENTS

? Inflation - India?s retail inflation rate peaked at 7.8% in April 2022, above the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6%.

? Tax collection - The gross tax revenue registered a year-on-year growth of 15.5% from April to November 2022 driven by robust growth in the direct taxes and GST.

? With improved and healthier balance sheets of the banking, non-banking and corporate sectors, a fresh credit cycle has already begun, evident from the double-digit growth in bank credit over the past months.

? Indian economy has also started benefiting from the efficiency gains resulting from greater formalisation, higher financial inclusion, and e conomic opportunities created by digital technology-based economic reforms.

To benefit from the improved economic scenario of the country, AYCL also initiated structural reforms and process streamling for better growth and profitability of its three business verticals viz. Tea Division, Engineering Division and Electrical-Chennai Operation (E-CO). Its another unit viz. Electrical - Kolkata Operation has been closed in November, 2021 as part of the structural reform.

TEA DIVISION

AYCL is the only CPSE having Tea Gardens and manufacturing activities in Tea.

Challenges:

1. Adverse weather in Tea Industry: Tea is a seasonal agri-product and naturally exposed to agro-climatic conditions. The rainfall pattern has been changing every year and has become very unpredictable. Temperature has also played a vital role in the above situation as the day temperature for few months are very high with dry air and low night temperature resulting in delay in growth of the leaves. All Assam and Dooars gardens were affected by the erratic weather condition in the financial year 2022-23.

2. Wage hike: The escalation in basic wages by more than 69% over last 5(five) years has been one of the major reasons for increase in the cost of production whereas price realization is not keeping in pace with the price increase, thereby largely affecting the profitability.

3. Increase in infestation of Fungal Diseases: The infestation of fungal and other secondary diseases like fusarium, Violet Blight, Red Rust, Black Rot etc has increased over the last few years which was not experienced earlier at such a scale leading to severe loss of crop. Gardens most affected by fungal diseases in last 3 years are Choonabhutti, karballa, Basmatia, Desam and Khowang.

4. Pricing: It is a buyer dominated market. The price of tea is controlled by six (06) major buyers irrespective of production and substantial increase in cost of all the major inputs like fertilizer, weedicide, gas, coal, pesticide, fungicide etc.

5. Small grower dominance: Almost 51% of the produce are now from small growers which is termed as Bought Leaf tea. These are low quality cheap tea which infiltrates the market and changes the taste and spending pattern of buyers thus affecting the demand and price of tea from tea estate growers.

6. Low Retail presence: Though AYCL has presence in Retail business since 1990, but the market share has remained very nominal.

7. Labour Welfare cost: Estate tea growers have to provide housing, water supply, schooling, subsidized food grains and healthcare facilities to labourers in contrast to small growers and all of these costs are continually increasing.

8. Cost of production not factored into price: Frequent increase in labour wage rates and other input costs cannot be always passed over to the customer, thereby increasing chances of incurring losses. Many tea companies are in red or have downed shutters in past two decades.

9. Import of cheap tea: As Kenya, Sri Lanka teas are available at the cheaper rate which are being exported to major countries like UK, USA, Canada etc., the Indian teas which are produced at a higher cost cannot compete with the price they offer. Darjeeling tea price recovery is also remaining low because of ingress of Nepal tea into India.

Opportunities:

1. Brand Image: Yule Bulk Tea is known for its quality to the renowned packteers and Yule Retail brands are also getting established in domestic market for its orthodox, CTC, green and other specialty teas.

2. Strategic location of facilities: Tea gardens and factories are located in prime tea growing areas of Darjeeling, Dooars and Assam with good connectivity to Auction Houses and other buyers network.

3. Quality: Quality of tea being continually improved and sustained through regular uprooting and replanting, filling vacant patches, plucking cycle reduced from 9 days to 7 days, fine leaf count increased from 45% to 55%, better withering cycle and fermentation, to achieve better price for the produce.

4. Certifications: All gardens have necessary certifications like ISO 22000 (Food Safety Management), Trustea, Rain Forest Alliance etc with continued thrust on Sustainability and Environmental protection.

5. New Capacity enhancement: Tea division has plan for increasing its production capacity from existing 117 lac kg to 129 lac kg by FY27, adding a 5 lac kg CTC line in New Dooars Tea Estate and upgrading total capacity of Tinkong and Basmatia by 7 lac kg by FY27 with CAPEX outlay of INR 5 crore.

6. Retail growth: Retail is poised for substantial growth as AYCL has got Canteen Stores Department (CSD)s approval and has already launched retail tea in Amazon and stepped-up digital campaign for e-Market positioning/visibility. Extensive digital marketing is now being done through a reputed agency for more visibility of our products and brand.

7. Export growth: +431% YoY revenue growth achieved (INR 27.15 crore vs Rs.5.11 crore; 7.22 LKG vs 1.79 LKG) in FY23. There is opportunity for further increase subject to supply situation from other competiting tea producing countries.

Outlook:

With strength and opportunities stated above, AYCL has scope for doubling the tea business till FY32 with a growth of 7% CAGR compared to industry growth by 2.1% CAGR. This will be achieved by enhancement of own production and Bought-Leaf capacity through optimum use of existing/upgraded infrastructure as well as by acquisition of new Tea Estates. Growth is also expected from Retail tea business from present 0.2% to 5% in 2032 by volume i.e 10 lac kg with a revenue of Rs.40 crore. Export growth is expected from present 1.5% to 10% in 2032 i.e 20 lac kg approx. with a revenue of INR 80 crore. Better process control with sensor-based technologies to be adopted for monitoring operating parameters and quality. R&D for integrated pest control, soil health and bush vigor along with use of botanicals are also assuming more significance in view of sustainable business model and environmental protection needs. Tea Research Association (TRA) is closely working with AYCL in the above-mentioned fields to make us "Future Ready".

ENGINEERING DIVISION

Challenges:

1. Low Market Share: Fan market is pre-dominantly a private buyers market. Low transparency in settling the orders and apathy to Government Organization is difficult to overcome.

2. Pricing: It is a buyers? market and getting an order with good margin is difficult.

3. Small supplier dominance: Numerous small manufacturers with low overheads and cut-throat prices dominate the market. Branded suppliers thereby lose majority of the aftermarket sales.

Opportunities:

1. Brand Image: Its industrial fans have a good brand image in terms of good performance and reliability.

2. Good infrastructural facilities: Infrastructural facilities match the best in the industry.

3. Quality: Industrial fans are capital goods and quality is very important to retain customers and add new ones. Products of Engineering Division are known for better quality compared to peers.