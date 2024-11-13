Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ANDREW YULE & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024 We submit herewith the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30.09.2024 along with the limited review report thereon. Outcome of 266th Board meting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

ANDREW YULE & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 We submit herewith the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the limited review report thereon. Outcome of 264th Board meeting held on 14th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

ANDREW YULE & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and also consider recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Outcome of 262nd Board meeting. Recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 has not been considered; We submit herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 together with Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 9 May 2024

Outcome of 261st Board meeting held on 9th May, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024