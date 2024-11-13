iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Board Meeting

31.35
(-1.57%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:54:43 PM

Andrew Yule & Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ANDREW YULE & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024 We submit herewith the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30.09.2024 along with the limited review report thereon. Outcome of 266th Board meting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ANDREW YULE & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 We submit herewith the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the limited review report thereon. Outcome of 264th Board meeting held on 14th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
ANDREW YULE & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and also consider recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Outcome of 262nd Board meeting. Recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 has not been considered; We submit herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 together with Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20249 May 2024
Outcome of 261st Board meeting held on 9th May, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
ANDREW YULE & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023.. In terms of regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the limited review report thereon. Outcome of 260th Board meeting held on 13th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024) Change in management. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Andrew Yule & Co: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Andrew Yule & Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.