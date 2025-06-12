iifl-logo
Bluspring Enterprises Ltd Share Price

80.32
(-5.00%)
Jun 12, 2025|03:57:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80.32
  • Day's High80.32
  • 52 Wk High89
  • Prev. Close84.55
  • Day's Low80.32
  • 52 Wk Low 84.55
  • Turnover (lac)25.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,196.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bluspring Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Bluspring Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

Bluspring Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bluspring Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

12 Jun, 2025|06:10 PM
Jun-2025Apr-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.64%

Foreign: 34.64%

Indian: 22.33%

Non-Promoter- 24.02%

Institutions: 24.02%

Non-Institutions: 19.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bluspring Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Bluspring Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,722.2

01,85,152.39-287.990.378,925.75799.36

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

29,325

69.3833,030.8571.3701,198.231,638.42

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,107.3

30.417,221.49174.690.822,778.11450.21

Nava Ltd

NAVA

527.65

36.1415,302.3197.121.85483.6124.35

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

462.8

014,491.113.020.0242.32145.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bluspring Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bluspring Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Bluspring Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Bluspring Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹80.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bluspring Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bluspring Enterprises Ltd is ₹1196.36 Cr. as of 12 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bluspring Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bluspring Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 8.27 as of 12 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bluspring Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bluspring Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bluspring Enterprises Ltd is ₹84.55 and ₹89 as of 12 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bluspring Enterprises Ltd?

Bluspring Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bluspring Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bluspring Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

