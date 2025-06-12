Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiversified
Open₹80.32
Prev. Close₹84.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.17
Day's High₹80.32
Day's Low₹80.32
52 Week's High₹89
52 Week's Low₹84.55
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,196.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,722.2
|0
|1,85,152.39
|-287.99
|0.37
|8,925.75
|799.36
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
29,325
|69.38
|33,030.85
|71.37
|0
|1,198.23
|1,638.42
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,107.3
|30.4
|17,221.49
|174.69
|0.82
|2,778.11
|450.21
Nava Ltd
NAVA
527.65
|36.14
|15,302.31
|97.12
|1.85
|483.6
|124.35
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
462.8
|0
|14,491.11
|3.02
|0.02
|42.32
|145.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bluspring Enterprises Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Bluspring Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹80.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bluspring Enterprises Ltd is ₹1196.36 Cr. as of 12 Jun ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bluspring Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 8.27 as of 12 Jun ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bluspring Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bluspring Enterprises Ltd is ₹84.55 and ₹89 as of 12 Jun ‘25
Bluspring Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.