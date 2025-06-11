Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,722.2
|0
|1,85,152.39
|-287.99
|0.37
|8,925.75
|799.36
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
29,325
|69.38
|33,030.85
|71.37
|0
|1,198.23
|1,638.42
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,107.3
|30.4
|17,221.49
|174.69
|0.82
|2,778.11
|450.21
Nava Ltd
NAVA
527.65
|36.14
|15,302.31
|97.12
|1.85
|483.6
|124.35
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
462.8
|0
|14,491.11
|3.02
|0.02
|42.32
|145.78
