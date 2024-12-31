Bluspring Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following discussion is intended to convey managements perspective on the financial condition of our Company and Transferred Business 2 and the corresponding results of operations from the date of incorporation till December 31, 2024. You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations in conjunction with the sections entitled "Financial Information" and "Information Memorandum Summary - Financial Information" on pages 114 and 16, respectively. This discussion contains forward-looking statements and reflects our current views with respect to future events and our financial performance and involves numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" on page 20.

Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements and for further details regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to the section "Forward-Looking Statements" on page 15. Unless otherwise stated or unless the context otherwise requires, the financial information of our Company used in this section has been derived from the Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Our Financial Year ends on March 31 of each year. Accordingly, unless otherwise stated, all references to a particular Financial Year are to the 12-month period ended March 31 of that year.

1. Overview of the Company

As on the date of this Information Memorandum, Resulting Company 2 is a public company limited by shares, incorporated under the Act bearing Corporate Identity No. U81100KA2024PLC184648 having its Registered and Corporate Office at 3/3/2, Bellandur Gate, Sarjapur Main Road, Bengaluru, India - 560103. Pursuant to the Scheme, Transferred Business 2 was transferred to our Company and shareholders of the Demerged Company became Shareholders of our Company and were allotted New Equity Shares 2.

Our Company provides multifaceted services, offering facility management, security services, food catering, telecom infrastructure maintenance, and industrial services.

Significant Developments after December 31, 2024

As otherwise disclosed in this Information Memorandum, there is no subsequent development after the date of our Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements contained in this Information Memorandum which materially and adversely affects, or is likely to affect, our operations or profitability, or the value of our assets, or our ability to pay our material liabilities within the next 12 months, except as disclosed below:

• The NCLT, Bengaluru bench, vide its order dated March 4, 2025 approved the Composite Scheme.

• Our Board of Directors was reconstituted and KMPs were appointed.

Significant Factors Affecting Our Results of Operations

Our results of operations have been, and will be, affected by many factors, some of which are beyond our control. Key factors affecting our results are discussed in the section "Risk Factors" beginning on page 20.

Changes in accounting policies

There have been no changes in the accounting policies of the Company since incorporation.

Our Material Accounting Policies

Pursuant to the demerger, our Company will be engaged in the facility management services business and the following material accounting policies will be applicable, going forward:

2. Basis of preparation

2.1 Statement of compliance

These Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") (to the extent notified). The Ind AS are prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and relevant amendment rules issued thereafter.

Accounting policies have been consistently applied except where a newly issued Ind AS is initially adopted or a revision to an existing Ind AS requires a change in the accounting policy hitherto in use.

2.2 Basis of preparation

The Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements comprises the Consolidated Balance sheet of the Company as at 31 December 2024, Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Consolidated Cash Flow Statement, Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period 11 February 2024 (date of incorporation) to 31 December 2024, material accounting policies and other explanatory information have been prepared by the Company in accordance with recognition and measurement principles of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" notified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

These Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared by the Company in the following manner using information maintained by Quess Corp Limited (Demerged Company) for the period 11 February 2024 to 31 December 2024:

1. Based on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair values at the end of each reporting period, as explained in the accounting policies below.

2. The assets, liabilities, revenue from operations, and expenses specifically pertaining to Transferred Businesses 2 (as defined in Scheme of Arrangement) were extracted from the books of account of Quess Corp Limited, and

3. Common expenses were apportioned based on a reasonable basis.

The material accounting policy information related to preparation of the Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been discussed below.

Going concern:

The Directors have, at the time of approving the Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Basis of consolidation:

The Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements incorporate the interim financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its Subsidiaries) as disclosed in Note 45. Control exists when the parent has power over an investee, exposure or rights to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and ability to use its power to affect those returns. Power is demonstrated through existing rights that give the ability to direct relevant activities, those which significantly affect the entitys returns. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date control commences until the date control ceases. The Group re-assesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control.

The interim financial statements of Subsidiaries are consolidated on a line-by-line basis and intra-group balances and transactions including unrealised gain/ loss from such transactions are eliminated upon consolidation. The interim financial statements are prepared by applying uniform policies in use at the Group. The interim financial statements of all entities used for the purpose of consolidation are drawn up to same reporting date as that of the parent company.

Non-controlling interest:

Non-controlling interest ("NCI") which represent part of the net profit or loss and net assets of Subsidiaries that are not, directly or indirectly, owned or controlled by the Group, are excluded. NCI are measured at their proportionate share of the acquirees net identifiable assets at the date of acquisition. Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income (OCI) are attributed to the equity holders of the parent of the Group and to the non-controlling interests, even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance.

In case where the Group has written a put option with NCI in an existing subsidiary on their equity interest in that subsidiary then the Group evaluates access to the returns associated with the ownership interest. In case NCI still had present access to returns associated with the underlying ownership interest, then the Group has elected to account for put option as per the anticipated-acquisition method. Under the anticipated-acquisition method the put option is accounted for as an anticipated acquisition of the underlying NCI. This is independent of how the exercise price is determined (e.g. fixed or variable) and how likely it is that the option will be exercised. Subsequent to initial recognition, any changes in the carrying amount of the put liability is accounted through consolidated statement of profit and loss account.

Change in the Groups equity interest in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions.

Equity accounted investees:

The Groups interests in equity accounted investees comprise interests in associates and joint ventures.

Associates are entities over which the Group has significant influence, but not control or joint control, over the financial and operating policies. A joint venture is an arrangement in which the Group has joint control and has rights to the net assets of the arrangement, rather than rights to its assets and obligations for its liabilities.

Interests in associates and joint ventures are accounted for using the equity method of accounting. The investment is initially recognised at cost which includes transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, the Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements include the Groups share of profit or loss and OCI of equity accounted investees until the date on which significant influence or joint control ceases. The Groups investment in equity accounted investees includes goodwill identified on acquisition. When the Company transacts with an associate or joint venture of the Company, unrealised profits and losses are eliminated to the extent of the Companys interest in its associate or joint venture. Dividends are recognised when the right to receive payment is established.

2.3 Use of estimates and judgments

The preparation of the Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements in conformity with Ind AS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on a periodic basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised, and in any future periods affected. The following are the significant areas of estimation, uncertainty and critical judgments in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements:

(i) Impairment of non-financial Assets

Non-financial assets are tested for impairment by determining the recoverable amount. Determination of recoverable amount is based on value in use, which is present value of future cash flows. The key inputs used in the present value calculations include the expected future growth in operating revenues and margins in the forecast period, terminal growth rates and discount rates which are subject to significant judgement.

(ii) Impairment of financial assets:

The Group recognises loss allowances using the Expected credit loss (ECL) model for the financial assets and unbilled revenues which are not fair valued through profit or loss. Loss allowance for trade receivables (billed and unbilled) with no significant financing component is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECL. For all other financial assets, expected credit losses are measured at an amount equal to the 12-month ECL, unless there has been a significant increase in credit risk from initial recognition in which case those are measured at lifetime ECL. The loss rates for the trade receivables considers past collection history from the customers, the credit risk of the customers and have been adjusted to reflect the Managements view of economic conditions over the expected collection period of the receivables (billed and unbilled).

(iii) Measurement of defined benefit obligations:

For defined benefit obligations, the cost of providing benefits is determined based on actuarial valuation. An actuarial valuation is based on significant assumptions which are reviewed on a periodic basis.

(iv) Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

The useful lives of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets are determined by the management at the time the asset is acquired and reviewed periodically. Ind AS 103 requires the identifiable intangible assets acquired in business combinations to be fair valued and significant estimates are required to be made in determining the value of intangible assets. These valuations are conducted by external experts.

(v) Income taxes:

Significant judgments are involved in determining provision for income taxes, including (a) the amount claimed for certain deductions under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and (b) expected to be paid or recovered in connection with uncertain tax positions. The ultimate realisation of deferred income tax assets, including Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT), is dependent upon the generation of future taxable income during the periods in which the temporary differences become deductible. Management considers the scheduled reversals of deferred tax liabilities and the projected future taxable income in making this assessment. Based on the level of historical taxable income and projections for future taxable income over the periods in which the deferred income tax assets are deductible, management believes that the Group will realise the benefits of those

deductible differences. The amount of the deferred income tax assets considered realisable, however, could be reduced in the near term if estimates of future taxable income during the carry forward periods are reduced.

(vi) Business Combinations and Intangible assets:

Business combinations are accounted for using Ind AS 103, Business Combinations. Ind AS 103 requires the identifiable intangible assets and contingent consideration to be fair valued in order to ascertain the net fair value of identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities of the acquiree. Estimates are required to be made in determining the value of contingent consideration, value of option arrangements and intangible assets. These valuations are conducted by external valuation experts. These measurements are based on information available at the acquisition date and are based on expectations and assumptions that have been deemed reasonable by the Management.

2.4 Current and non-current classification

Current and non-current classification: The Group presents assets and liabilities in the balance sheet based on current/ non-current classification. An asset is treated as current when it is:

(i) Expected to be realised or intended to be sold or consumed in normal operating cycle

(ii) Held primarily for the purpose of trading

(iii) Expected to be realised within twelve months after the reporting period, or

(iv) Cash or cash equivalent unless restricted from being exchanged or used to settle a liability for at least twelve

months after the reporting period.

All other assets are classified as non-current.

A liability is current when:

(i) It is expected to be settled in normal operating cycle

(ii) It is held primarily for the purpose of trading

(iii) It is due to be settled within twelve months after the reporting period, or

(iv) There is no unconditional right to defer the settlement of the liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period.

The terms of the liability that could, at the option of the counterparty, result in its settlement by the issue of equity instruments do not affect its classification.

The Group classifies all other liabilities as non-current.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are classified as non-current assets and liabilities.

Operating cycle for the business activities of the Group covers the duration of the specific project or contract and extends up to the realisation of receivables within the agreed credit period normally applicable to the respective lines of business. Based on the nature of services rendered to customers and time elapsed between deployment of resources and the realisation in cash and cash equivalents of the consideration for such services rendered, the Group has considered an operating cycle of 12 months except for Training and skill development business.

2.5 Business Combinations

Business combinations (other than common control business combinations):

In accordance with Ind AS 103, the Group accounts for the business combinations (other than common control business combinations) using the acquisition method when control is transferred to the Group. The cost of an acquisition is measured as the fair value of the assets given, equity instruments issued and liabilities incurred or assumed at the date of exchange. The cost of acquisition also includes the fair value of any contingent consideration. Identifiable assets acquired and liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination are measured initially at their fair value on the date of acquisition. Transaction costs are expensed as incurred, except to the extent related to the issue of debt or equity securities.

Contingent Consideration:

Ind AS 103 requires the contingent consideration to be fair valued in order to ascertain the net fair value of identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities of the acquiree. Significant estimates are required to be made in determining the value of contingent consideration. These valuations are conducted by external valuation experts.

Business combinations (Common control transactions):

In accordance with Ind AS 103, the Group accounts for common control transaction using pooling of interests method. It is accounted for at carrying value of the assets and liabilities in the Groups Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

2.6 Foreign currency transactions and balances

The functional currency of Company and its domestic subsidiaries are Indian Rupees (INR). The functional currency of the overseas subsidiaries are its respective local currencies. The Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been rounded off to the nearest million.

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the respective transactions. Foreign currency denominated monetary assets and liabilities are translated into the functional currency at exchange rates in effect at the reporting date.

Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and such translation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are generally recognised in the statement of profit and loss.

Non-monetary assets and liabilities denominated in a foreign currency and measured at fair value are translated at the exchange rate prevalent at the date when the fair value was determined. Non-monetary assets and liabilities denominated in a foreign currency and measured at historical cost are translated at the exchange rate prevalent at the date of transaction. Foreign currency gains and losses are reported on a net basis. This includes changes in the fair value of foreign exchange derivative instruments, which are accounted at fair value through profit or loss.

The assets and liabilities of foreign operations (including goodwill and fair value adjustments arising on acquisition), are translated into INR, the functional currency of the Group, at the exchange rates at the reporting date. The income and expenses of foreign operations are translated into INR at the exchange rates at the dates of the transactions or an average rate if the average rate approximates the actual rate at the date of the transaction. The gains or losses resulting from such translation are included in currency translation reserves under other components of equity. When a subsidiary is disposed off, in full, the relevant amount is transferred to net profit in the consolidated statement of profit and loss. However, when a change in the parents ownership does not result in loss of control of a subsidiary, such changes are recorded through equity.

2.7 Property, plant and equipment

(i) Recognition and measurement:

Property, plant and equipment are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, if any.

Costs directly attributable to acquisition are capitalised until the property, plant and equipment are ready for use, as intended by the management.

Subsequent expenditures relating to property, plant and equipment is capitalised only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with these will flow to the Group and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. Repairs and maintenance costs are recognised in the statement of profit and loss when incurred.

Advances paid towards the acquisition of property, plant and equipment outstanding at each reporting date is classified as capital advances under other non-current assets and the cost of the assets not ready for intended use are disclosed under ‘Capital work-in-progress.

(ii) Depreciation:

The Group depreciates property, plant and equipment over their estimated useful lives using the straight-line method. The estimated useful lives of assets are as follows:

Asset category Estimated useful life Buildings 60 years Furniture and fixtures 5 years Vehicles 3-5 years Office equipment 5 years Plant and machinery 3 - 8 years Computer equipment 3-5 years

Depreciation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed periodically, including at each financial year end. The useful lives are based on historical experience with similar assets as well as anticipation of future events, which may impact their life, such as changes in technology.

If significant parts of an item of property, plant and equipment have different useful lives, then they are accounted for as separate items (major components) of property, plant and equipment.

Leasehold improvements are depreciated over lease term or estimated useful life whichever is lower.

The residual values, useful lives and methods of depreciation of property, plant and equipment are reviewed periodically, including at each financial year end.

An item of property, plant and equipment is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected to arise from the continued use of the asset. The gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an asset is determined as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognised in profit or loss.

The cost and related accumulated depreciation are derecognised from the interim financial statements upon sale or retirement of the asset and the resultant gains or losses are recognised in the statement of profit and loss.

2.8 Leases

The Group as a lessee:

The Groups lease asset classes primarily consist of leases for buildings and equipment. The Group assesses whether a contract contains a lease, at inception of a contract. A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. To assess whether a contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset, the Group assesses whether: (i) the contract involves the use of an identified asset (ii) the Group has substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the asset through the period of the lease and (iii) the Group has the right to direct the use of the asset.

At the date of commencement of the lease, the Group recognises a right-of-use (ROU) asset and a corresponding lease liability for all lease arrangements in which it is a lessee, except for leases with a term of 12 months or less (short-term leases) and low value leases. For these short-term and low-value leases, the Group recognises the lease payments as an operating expense on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease.

Certain lease arrangements includes the option to extend or terminate the lease before the end of the lease term. ROU assets and lease liabilities includes these options when it is reasonably certain that they will be exercised.

The ROU assets are initially recognised at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or prior to the commencement date of the lease plus any initial direct costs less any lease incentives. They are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses.

ROU assets are depreciated from the commencement date on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the lease term and useful life of the underlying asset. ROU assets are evaluated for recoverability whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that their carrying amounts may not be recoverable. For the purpose of impairment testing, the recoverable amount (i.e. the higher of the fair value less cost to sell and the value-in-use) is determined on an individual asset basis unless the asset does not generate cash flows that are largely independent of those from other assets. In such cases, the recoverable amount is determined for the Cash Generating Unit (CGU) to which the asset belongs.

The lease liability is initially measured at amortised cost at the present value of the future lease payments. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if not readily determinable, using the incremental borrowing rates in the country of domicile of these leases. Lease liabilities are re-measured with a corresponding adjustment to the related ROU asset if the Group changes its assessment of whether it will exercise an extension or a termination option.

Lease liability and ROU assets have been separately presented in the Balance Sheet and lease payments have been classified as financing cash flows.

Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets:

The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases of buildings, machinery and equipment (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). It also applies the lease of low-value assets recognition exemption to leases of office equipment that are considered to be low value. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

2.9 Goodwill

The excess of the cost of acquisition over the Groups share in the fair value of the acquirees identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities is recognised as goodwill. If the excess is negative, it is considered as a bargain

purchase gain. Any gain on a bargain purchase is recognised in OCI and accumulated in equity as capital reserve if there exists clear evidence of the underlying reasons for classifying the business combination as resulting in a bargain purchase. Goodwill is tested for impairment on an annual basis and whenever there is an indication that goodwill may be impaired, relying on a number of factors including operating results, business plans and future cash flows.

2.10 Intangible assets

(i) Recognition and measurement

Internally generated: Research and development

Research costs are expensed as incurred. Software product development costs are expensed as incurred unless technical and commercial feasibility of the project is demonstrated, future economic benefits are probable, the Group has an intention and ability to complete and use or sell the software and the costs can be measured reliably. The costs which can be capitalised include the cost of material, direct labour, overhead costs that are directly attributable to preparing the asset for its intended use.

Separately acquired Intangible assets: Intangible assets with finite useful lives that are acquired separately are carried at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses.

Intangible assets acquired in a business combination:

Intangible assets acquired in a business combination and recognised separately from goodwill are recognised initially at their fair value at the acquisition date (which is regarded as their cost).

Others

Other purchased intangible assets are initially measured at cost. Subsequently, such intangible assets are measured at cost less accumulated amortisation and any accumulated impairment losses.

(ii) Subsequent expenditure

Subsequent expenditure is capitalised only when it increases the future economic benefits embodied in the specific asset to which it relates. All other expenditure, including expenditure on internally generated software is recognised in the statement of profit and loss as and when incurred.

(iii) Amortisation

Intangible assets are amortised over their respective individual estimated useful lives on a straight-line basis, from the date that they are available for use. The estimated useful life of an identifiable intangible asset is based on a number of factors including the effects of obsolescence, demand, competition, and other economic factors (such as the stability of the industry, and known technological advances), and the level of maintenance expenditures required to obtain the expected future cash flows from the asset. Amortisation methods and useful lives are reviewed periodically including at each financial year end. The amortisation expense on intangible assets with finite lives is recognised in the statement of profit and loss unless such expenditure forms part of carrying value of another asset.

The estimated useful lives of intangible assets are as follows:

Asset category Estimated useful life Brand 2 - 15 years Computer software 3 years Computer software - leased Lease term or estimated useful life of, whichever is lower Copyright and trademarks 3 years Customer contracts 1.5 - 3 years Customer relationships 5 - 10 years IP technology 3 years Non-compete 4 years Resume database 5 years

2.11 Impairment of non-financial assets

Tangible and Intangible Assets (excluding Goodwill)

At the end of each reporting year, the Group reviews the carrying amounts of its tangible and intangible assets to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered an impairment loss. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss (if any). Where it is not possible to estimate the recoverable amount of an individual asset, the Group estimates the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit to which the asset belongs. Intangible assets with indefinite useful lives and

intangible assets not yet available for use are tested for impairment at least annually, and whenever there is an indication that the asset or the cash generating unit to which the intangible asset is allocated may be impaired. Recoverable amount is the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset for which the estimates of future cash flows have not been adjusted. If the recoverable amount of an asset (or cash-generating unit) is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset (or cash-generating unit) is reduced to its recoverable amount. An impairment loss is recognised immediately in the statement of profit and loss if events or changes in circumstances indicate that they might be impaired, they are tested for impairment more frequently.

Goodwill

Goodwill is not amortised but is reviewed for impairment at least annually. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill is allocated to each cash-generating units (or groups of cash-generating units) expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination. Cash-generating units to which goodwill has been allocated are tested for impairment annually, or more frequently when there is an indication that the unit may be impaired. If the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit is less than the carrying amount of the unit, the impairment loss is allocated first to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the unit and then to the other assets of the unit pro-rata on the basis of the carrying amount of each asset in the unit. An impairment loss recognised for goodwill is not reversed in a subsequent period.

On disposal of a cash-generating unit, the attributable amount of goodwill is included in the determination of the profit or loss on disposal.

2.12 Inventories

Inventories (raw materials, consumables and stores and spares) are valued at lower of cost and net realisable value. Cost of inventories comprises purchase price and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition. Cost is determined using the weighted average method.

Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs to sell.

Cost of material and stores and spare parts consumed includes cost of purchase and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition.

2.13 Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand and in banks, demand deposits with banks which can be withdrawn at any time without prior notice or penalty on the principal and other short-term highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less.

For the purpose of cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalent includes cash on hand, in banks, demand deposits with banks and other short-term highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, net of outstanding bank overdrafts that are repayable on demand and are considered part of the cash management system.

2.14 Dividend

The Group recognises a liability to make cash distributions to equity holders of the Group when the distribution is authorised and the distribution is no longer at the discretion of the Group. Final dividends on shares are recorded as a liability on the date of approval by the shareholders and interim dividends are recorded as a liability on the date of declaration by the Companys Board of Directors.

2.15 Share-based payments

Equity instruments granted to the employees of the Group are measured by reference to the fair value of the instrument at the date of grant. The expense is recognised in the statement of profit and loss with a corresponding increase in equity (stock options outstanding account). The equity instruments generally vest in a graded manner over the vesting period. The fair value determined at the grant date is expensed over the vesting period of the respective tranches of such grants (accelerated amortisation). The stock compensation expense is determined based on the Groups estimate of equity instruments that will eventually vest.

2.16 Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is computed by dividing the net profit attributable to owners of the Group by the weighted average number of equity shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per equity share is computed by dividing the net profit attributable to the equity holders of the group by the weighted average number of equity shares considered for deriving basic earnings per equity share and also the weighted average number of equity shares that could have been issued upon conversion of all dilutive potential equity shares.

Dilutive potential equity shares are deemed converted as of the beginning of the reporting date, unless they have been issued at a later date. Dilutive potential equity shares are determined independently for each period presented. The number of equity shares and potentially dilutive equity shares are adjusted for bonus shares, as appropriate.

2.17 Provisions

A provision is recognised if, as a result of a past event, the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation that can be estimated reliably, and it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation. Provisions are recognised at the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the present obligation at the reporting date, taking into account the risks and uncertainties surrounding the obligation. Provisions are determined by discounting the expected future cash flows at a pre-tax rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risk specific to the liability. The unwinding of discount is recognised as finance cost.

Provisions for onerous contracts are recognised when the expected benefits to be derived by the Group from a contract are lower than the unavoidable costs of meeting the future obligations under the contract. Provisions for onerous contracts are measured at the present value of lower of the expected net cost of fulfilling the contract and the expected cost of terminating the contract.

2.18 Financial instruments

A financial instrument is any contract that gives rise to a financial asset of one entity and a financial liability or equity instrument of another entity. Financial instruments are recognised in the Groups balance sheet when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.

Recognition and initial measurement

Trade receivables and debt securities issued are initially recognised when they are originated. All other financial assets and financial liabilities are initially recognised when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.

All financial instruments are recognised initially at fair value except for trade receivables which are initially measured at transaction price. Transaction costs that are attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset (other than financial assets recorded at fair value through profit or loss) are included in the fair value of the financial assets. Regular way purchase and sale of financial assets are accounted for at trade date.

Financial assets

Classification and subsequent measurement

For the purpose of subsequent measurement, a financial asset is classified and measured at

(i) amortised cost;

(ii) fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) - debt investment;

(iii) fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) - equity investment; or

(iv) fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL)

1. A financial asset is measured at amortised cost if both the following conditions are met:

(a) the asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows; and

(b) the contractual terms of the financial assets give rise on a specified date to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amounts outstanding.

2. A debt investment is measured at FVTOCI if both of the following conditions are met:

(a) the asset is held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flow and selling financial assets ; and

(b) the contractual terms of the financial assets give rise on a specified date to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amounts outstanding.

3. On initial recognition of an equity investment that is not held for trading, the Group irrevocably elects to present subsequent changes in the fair value in OCI (designated as FVTOCI-equity investment). This election is made on an investment-to-investment basis.

4. All financial assets not classified as amortised cost or FVTOCI as described above are measured at FVTPL. On initial recognition, the Group may irrevocably designate a financial asset that otherwise meets the requirements to be measured at amortised cost or at FVTOCI as at FVTPL, if doing so eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch that would otherwise arise.

Financial assets: Subsequent measurement and gains and losses

Financial assets at FVTPL These assets are subsequently measured at fair value. Net gains and losses, including any interest or dividend income are recognised in the statement of profit and loss. Financial assets at amortised cost These assets are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest reduced by impairment losses. Interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognised in the statement of profit and loss. Any gain or loss on derecognition is recognised in the statement of profit and loss. Debt investments at FVTOCI These assets are subsequently measured at fair value. Interest income under the effective interest method, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognised in the statement of profit and loss. Other net gains and losses are recognised in OCI. On derecognition, gains and losses accumulated in OCI are reclassified to the statement of profit and loss. Equity investments at FVTOCI recognised These assets are subsequently measured at fair value. Dividends are recognised as income in the statement of profit and loss unless the dividend clearly represents a recovery of part of the cost of the investment. Other net gains and losses are recognised in OCI and are not reclassified to the statement of profit and loss.

(i) Impairment of financial assets

In accordance with Ind AS 109, the Group applies expected credit loss ("ECL") model for measurement and recognition of impairment loss. The Group follows simplified approach for recognition of impairment loss allowance on trade receivables and unbilled revenues based on expected lifetime credit losses at each reporting date after initial recognition.

For recognition of impairment loss on other financial assets, the Group determines whether there has been a significant increase in the credit risk since initial recognition. If credit risk has not increased significantly, 12- month ECL is used to provide for impairment loss. However, if credit risk has increased significantly, lifetime ECL is used. If in subsequent period, credit quality of the instrument improves such that there is no longer a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, then the Group reverts to recognising impairment loss allowance based on 12-month ECL.

As a practical expedient, the Group uses a provision matrix to determine impairment loss on portfolio of its trade receivable. The provision matrix is based on its historically observed default rates over the expected life of the trade receivable and is adjusted for forward-looking estimates. At regular intervals, the historically observed default rates are updated and changes in forward-looking estimates are analysed.

ECL impairment loss allowance (or reversal) is recognised as an income/expense in the statement of profit and loss during the period.

(ii) Derecognition of financial assets

A financial asset is derecognised only when the Group:

(i) has transferred the rights to receive cash flows from the financial asset; or

(ii) retains the contractual rights to receive the cash flows of the financial asset, but assumes a contractual obligation to pay the cash flows to one or more recipients.

Where the Group has transferred an asset, the Group evaluates whether it has transferred substantially all risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset. In such cases, the financial asset is derecognised. Where the entity has not transferred substantially all risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset, the financial asset is not derecognised.

Where the Group has neither transferred a financial asset nor retains substantially all risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset, the financial asset is derecognised if the Group has not retained control of the financial asset.

The Company writes off a financial asset when there is information indicating that the trade receivables (billed and unbilled) is in severe financial difficulty or the dispute with the customer is not resolved and there is no realistic prospect of recovery. Any recoveries made are recognised in profit or loss.

Financial liabilities

(i) Classification, subsequent measurement and gains and losses

Financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are subsequently measured at amortised cost through effective interest method. Financial liabilities are subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest method, except for contingent consideration recognised in a business combination which is subsequently measured at fair value through profit or loss. For trade and other payables maturing within one year from the balance sheet date, the carrying amounts approximate fair value due to the short maturity of these instruments.

(ii) Financial guarantee contracts

Financial guarantee contracts are those contracts that require the issuer to make specified payments to reimburse the holder for a loss it incurs because the specified party fails to make payments when due in accordance with the terms of a debt instrument. Financial guarantee contracts are initially recognised at fair value, adjusted for transaction costs that are directly attributable to the issuance of the guarantee. Subsequently, the liability is measured at the higher of the amount of loss allowance determined as per impairment requirements of Ind AS 109 and the amount initially recognised less cumulative amortisation.

(iii) Derecognition

A financial liability is derecognised when the Groups obligations are discharged or cancelled or have expired. An exchange with a lender of debt instruments with substantially different terms is accounted for as an extinguishment of the original financial liability and the recognition of a new financial liability. Similarly, a substantial modification of the terms of an existing financial liability (whether or not attributable to the financial difficulty of the debtor) is accounted for as an extinguishment of the original financial liability and the recognition of a new financial liability. The difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability derecognised and the consideration paid and payable is recognised in profit or loss.

(iv) Offsetting

Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset and the net amount presented in the balance sheet when, and only when, the Group currently has a legally enforceable right to set off the amounts and it intends either to settle on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.

2.19 Measurement of fair values

Fair values are categorised into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the degree to which the fair value measurements are observable and significance of the inputs to fair value measurements:

Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly

Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

In determining the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group uses different methods and assumptions based on observable market inputs. All methods of assessing fair value result in general approximation of value, and such value may not actually be realised.

The Group recognises transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred. For financial assets and liabilities maturing within one year from the balance sheet date and which are not carried at fair value, the carrying amounts approximate fair value due to the short maturity of these instruments

2.20 Revenue Recognition

The Group derives revenue primarily from integrated facility management, client asset maintenance services, food and hospitality services, integrated security solutions, and digital hiring services.

Revenues from customer contracts are considered for recognition and measurement when the contract has been approved by the parties to the contract, the parties to contract are committed to perform their respective obligations under the contract, and the contract is legally enforceable. Revenue is recognised upon transfer of control of promised products or services ("performance obligations") to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration the Company has received or expects to receive in exchange for these products or services ("transaction price"). When there is uncertainty as to collectability, revenue recognition is postponed until such uncertainty is resolved.

The contract with customer for staffing services, generally contains a single performance obligation and is measured based on the transaction price, which is the consideration, adjusted for volume discounts, service level credits, performance bonuses, price concessions and incentives, if any, as specified in the contract with the customer. Revenue also excludes taxes collected from customers.

Revenue from integrated facility management, client asset maintenance services, food and hospitality services were recognised over time since the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits. The invoicing for these services is either based on cost plus a service fee model, fixed fee.

Digital hiring services is recognised over time through the period of subscription.

The Group has concluded that it is the principal in all of its revenue arrangements since it is the primary obligor and has pricing latitude which establishes control before transferring products and services to the customer.

The Groups receivables are rights to consideration that are unconditional. Unbilled revenues comprising revenues in excess of invoicing are classified as financial asset when the right to consideration is unconditional and is due only after a passage of time. Unbilled revenues are presented under Trade receivables, while invoicing in excess of revenues are classified as unearned revenue.

Other income

Other income comprises primarily interest income on deposits, dividend income and gain/ (loss) on disposal of financial assets and non-financial assets. Interest income is recognised using the effective interest method. Dividend income is recognised when the right to receive payment is established.

2.21 Employee benefits

(a) Short-term employee benefits

A liability is recognised for benefits accruing to employees in respect of wages and salaries in the period the related service is rendered at the undiscounted amount of the benefits expected to be paid in exchange for that service. Short-term employee benefits are measured on an undiscounted basis as the related service is provided.

(b) Compensated absences

The employees of the Group are entitled to compensated absences. The employees can carry forward a portion of the unutilised accumulating compensated absences and utilise it in future periods. The Group records an obligation for compensated absences in the period in which the employee renders the services that increases this entitlement. The obligation is determined by actuarial valuation performed by an independent actuary at each balance sheet date using projected unit credit method.

Accumulated compensated absences, which are expected to be availed or encashed within 12 months from the end of the year end are treated as short term employee benefits.

(c) Defined contribution plan

Under a defined contribution plan, the Groups only obligation is to pay a fixed amount with no obligation to pay further contributions if the fund does not hold sufficient assets to pay all employee benefits. The Group makes specified monthly contributions towards Employee Provident Fund to Government administered Provident Fund Scheme which is a defined contribution plan. The expenditure for defined contribution plan is recognised as expense during the period when the employee provides service.

(d) Defined benefit plans

In accordance with the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, the Group provides for a lump sum payment to eligible employees, at retirement or termination of employment based on the last drawn salary and years of employment with the Group. The Groups gratuity fund is managed by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI) ), ICICI Prudential, HDFC, Kotak Mahinndra Bank and Yes Bank. The present value of gratuity obligation under such defined benefit plan is determined based on actuarial valuations carried out by an independent actuary using the Projected Unit Credit Method. The Group recognises the net obligation of a defined benefit plan in its balance sheet as an asset or liability.

The Group recognises the following changes in the net defined benefit obligation as an expense in the statement of profit and loss:

(i) Service costs comprising current service costs, past service costs, gains and losses on curtailments and non-routine settlements; and

(ii) Net interest expense or income.

Actuarial gains or losses are recognised in other comprehensive income. Further, the statement of profit and loss does not include an expected return on plan assets. Instead net interest recognised in the statement of profit and loss is calculated by applying the discount rate used to measure the defined benefit obligation to the net defined benefit liability or asset. The actual return on the plan assets above or below the discount rate is recognised as part of re-measurement of net defined liability or asset through other comprehensive income.

Re-measurement comprising actuarial gains or losses and return on plan assets (excluding amounts included in net interest on the net defined benefit liability) are not reclassified to the statement of profit and loss in subsequent periods.

2.22 Borrowing cost

Borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets, which are assets that necessarily take a substantial period of time to get ready for their intended use or sale, are added to the cost of those assets, until such time as the assets are substantially ready for their intended use or sale.

Investment income earned on the temporary investment of specific borrowings pending their expenditure on qualifying assets is deducted from the borrowing costs eligible for capitalisation.

All other borrowing costs are recognised in profit or loss in the period in which they are incurred.

2.23 Exceptional Items

When items of income and expense within profit or loss from ordinary activities are of such size, nature or incidence that their disclosure is relevant to explain the performance of the Company for the period, the nature and amount of such items is disclosed separately as Exceptional items.

2.24 Restructuring Expenses

Restructuring expenses is recognised when the Company develops a detailed formal plan for the restructuring and has raised valid expectation in those affected that it will carry out the restructuring by starting to implement the plan or announcing its main features to those affected by it. The measurement of restructuring provision includes only the direct expenditures arising from the restructuring, which are those amounts that are both necessarily entailed by the restructuring and not associated with the ongoing activities of the entity

2.25 Write offs

The Company writes off a financial asset when there is information indicating that the trade receivables (billed and unbilled) is in severe financial difficulty and there is no realistic prospect of recovery, for example when the debtor has been placed under liquidation or has entered into bankruptcy proceedings, or in the case of trade receivables, when the amounts are over due, whichever occurs sooner. Financial assets written off may still be subject to enforcement activities under the Groups recovery procedures, taking into account legal advice where appropriate. Any recoveries made are recognised in profit or loss.

2.26 Taxes

Income tax expense comprises current and deferred income tax. Income tax expense is recognised in the statement of profit and loss except to the extent that it relates to items recognised directly in equity or in other comprehensive income.

Current income tax for current and prior periods is recognised at the amount expected to be paid to or recovered from the tax authorities, using the tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date. Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are recognised for all temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in the Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. Deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date and are reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that the related tax benefit will be realised.

Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are measured using tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date and are expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect of changes in tax rates on deferred income tax assets and liabilities is recognised as income or expense in the period that includes the enactment or the substantive enactment date.

Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which the deductible temporary differences can be used. Deferred income tax liabilities are recognised for all taxable temporary differences. Deferred tax assets, unrecognised or recognised, are reviewed at each reporting date and are

recognised/reduced to the extent that it is probable/no longer probable respectively that the related tax benefit will be realised. Deferred income taxes are not provided on the undistributed earnings of subsidiaries where it is expected that the earnings of the subsidiary will not be distributed in the foreseeable future.

Minimum alternative tax (MAT) paid in accordance with the tax laws in India, which gives rise to future economic benefits in the form of adjustment of future tax liability, is considered as an asset if it is probable that the Group will pay normal income tax in future years. Ind AS 12 defines deferred tax to include carry forward of unused tax credits that are carried forward by the entity for a specified period of time. Accordingly, MAT credit entitlement is grouped with deferred tax assets (net) in the consolidated balance sheet.

The Group offsets current tax assets and current tax liabilities, where it has a legally enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts and where it intends either to settle on a net basis, or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.

2.27 Contingent liability

Contingent liability is a possible obligation that arises from past events whose existence will be confirmed by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more uncertain future events beyond the control of the Group, or a present obligation that arises from past events where it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation. A contingent liability also arises in extremely rare cases where there is a liability that cannot be measured reliably. The Group does not recognise a contingent liability but discloses its existence in the interim financial statements.

2.28 Cash flow statement

Cash flows are reported using the indirect method, whereby profit for the period is adjusted for the effects of transactions of a non-cash nature, any deferrals or accruals of past or future operating cash receipts or payments and item of income or expenses associated with investing or financing cash flows. The cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities of the Group are segregated.

2.29 Financial Performance of our Company

Our consolidated statement of profit and (loss) for the period February 11, 2024 to December 31, 2024 is set out below:

The following sets forth information with respect to the key components of our Restated Audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of our Company for the period between the date of incorporation of our Company i.e. February 11, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

A. Our Income

Particulars For the period February 11, 2024 to December 31, 2024 (in Rs. millions) Revenue from operations 26,820.66 Other income 46.97 Total 26,867.643

Other income comprises of (i) interest (ii) liabilities no longer required written back and (iii) miscellaneous income.

Revenue from Operations comprises of sale of the following services, namely, integrated facility management services, client asset management (includes telecom business), integrated security solutions and digital hiring services, as set out below.

Revenue from operations (Amount in INR millions) Particulars For the period 11 February 2024 to 31 December 2024 Sale of Services Integrated facility management services 15,821.36 Client asset management (includes telecom business) 4,796.51 Integrated security solutions 5,024.91 Digital hiring services 1,177.88 26,820.66

B. Our Expenses

Expenses (Amount in INR millions) Cost of material and stores and spare parts consumed 1,718.82 Employee benefits expense 20,947.34 Finance costs 298.64 Depreciation and amortization expense 390.31 Other expenses 3,386.53 26,741.64

C. Our Tax Expenses

Particulars For the period February 11, 2024 to December 31, 2024 (in t millions) Current tax 156.13 Deferred tax (89.96) Total 66.17

Current tax is the amount of tax payable based on the taxable profit for the year / period as determined in accordance with the applicable tax rates and the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Deferred tax is recognized based on the difference between taxable profit and book profit due to the effect of timing differences. Our deferred tax is measured based on the applicable tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the relevant balance sheet date.

D. Profit/ (loss) before Tax

Our consolidated statement of profit and (loss) for the period February 11, 2024 to December 31, 2024 is set out below:

Consolidated Statement of Profit and (loss) For the period 11 February 2024 to 31 December 2024 Income Revenue from operations 26,820.66 Other income 46.97 Total income 26,867.63 Expenses Cost of material and stores and spare parts consumed 1,718.82 Employee benefits expense 20,947.34 Finance costs 298.64 Depreciation and amortisation expense 390.31 Other expenses 3,386.53 Total expenses 26,741.64 Profit/(loss) before share of profit/(loss) of equity accounted investees, exceptional items and income tax 125.99 Share of profit/(loss) of equity accounted investees (net of income tax) - Profit/ (loss) before exceptional items and tax 125.99 Exceptional items 1,618.60 Profit/ (Loss) before tax (1,492.61) Tax (expense)/credit Current tax (156.13) Deferred tax 89.96 Total tax expense (66.17) Profit/ (Loss) for the period (1,558.78)

Our Company earned a loss before tax of Rs. (1,492.61) millions for the period February 11, 2024 to December

31, 2024.

Reasons for Loss:

1. The Companys financial loss for the period is partly attributed to exceptional items disclosed in Note 33. These non-recurring items include asset impairments, ECL charge for discontinued businesses, stamp duties and one-time costs incurred due to the demerger. While these charges materially impacted profitability, they are isolated to this period and are not expected to recur in the normal course of business operations.

2. Another major contributor to the loss is on account of a Subsidiary - Monster.com (India) Private Limited (now known as foundit). Significant investments are being made in enhancing the technology platform and strengthening the workforce. These strategic expenditures are designed to drive future growth and product differentiation, but have increased operational costs, impacting profitability.

E. Cash Flow

The following table sets forth certain information relating to our cash flows for period from February 11, 2024 to December 31, 2024:

Particulars For the period February 11, 2024 to December 31, 2024 (in Rs. million) Net cash flows from operating activities (836.13) Net cash used in investing activities (166.59) Net cash used in financing activities (302.60) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,305.32) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of this period 1,671.82 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of this period 367.62

Unusual or Infrequent Events or Transactions

Except as described in "Risk Factors on page 20 and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" on page 168, there have been no events or transactions to our knowledge that have in the past or may in the future affect our business operations or financial performance which may be described as "unusual" or "infrequent".

Significant Economic Changes

Our business has been subject, and we expect it to continue to be subject, to significant economic changes that materially affect or are likely to affect income from continuing operations. See "Risk Factors" on page 20.

Known Trends or Uncertainties

Our business has been subject, and we expect it to continue to be subject, to significant changes arising from the trends identified and the uncertainties described in "Risk Factors" beginning on pages 20. Except as disclosed in this Information Memorandum, there are no known trends or uncertainties that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse effect on our revenue or income from continuing operations.

Future Relationships Between Expenditure and Income

Other than as described in "Risk Factors" on page 20, "Our Business" on page 63 and "Managements Discussion and Analysis ofFinancial Condition and Results of Operations" on page 168, to our knowledge there are no known factors which we expect will have a material adverse impact on our business operations, financial performance and growth prospects.

New Product or Business Segments

Other than as described in "Our Business" on page 63 there are no new products or business segments in which we operate.

Supplier or Customer Concentration

We do not have any material dependence on a single or few suppliers. We have a wide customer base and do not have any material dependence on any particular customer.

Related Party Transactions

The details of the related party transactions have been provided in "Financial Information" on page 144.

Seasonality

Our business is seasonal in nature. For details, see "Risk Factors-We are involved in several business verticals and there may be seasonal variations, economic cycles, fluctuations etc. which may affect our business, results of operations and financial conditions." on page 33.

Competitive Conditions

We expect competitive conditions in our industry to further intensify as new entrants emerge and as existing competitors seek to emulate our business model and offer similar products. For further details, please refer to "Risk Factors" and "Our Business beginning on pages 20 and 63, respectively.