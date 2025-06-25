|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Jun 2025
|16 Jun 2025
|Bluspring Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2025. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/06/2025 has been revised to 23/06/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/06/2025 has been revised to 23/06/2025 Board Meeting for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/06/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.