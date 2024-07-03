Summary

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Limited) was incorporated on February 10, 2012. The Promoter, Vinay Kumar was the Proprietor of M/s. Tara Chand & Sons. The Company was granted the Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 23, 2012. The Company acquired the ongoing business of M/s Tara Chand & Sons, a proprietorship concern of Mr. Vinay Kumar for a consideration of Rs.5,02,19,300 vide Agreement of takeover dated April 01,2012, which was in existence since 1989. Later, the Company changed its name from Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Limited to Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited effective November 11, 2022. At present, Vinay Kumar and Ajay Kumar are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in providing cargo handling and logistic services. The Companys business verticals serve a broad range of industries, including steel, urban and rural infrastructure, oil and gas, renewable energy etc. The Company own automated steel processing machineries like shear line, twin master, robo master, compressor, decoiling machines etc. totaling to 32. It provides services through equipment hired by it to provide timely and quality services to the clients, The major clientele includes Reliance industries ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (seven Independent Companies), Steel Authority of India Ltd., Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tata Projects Ltd., Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.,

