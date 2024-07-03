iifl-logo-icon 1
Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd Share Price

57.86
(-3.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.2
  • Day's High60.2
  • 52 Wk High104.78
  • Prev. Close59.76
  • Day's Low54.79
  • 52 Wk Low 27.21
  • Turnover (lac)450.41
  • P/E21.97
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value13.93
  • EPS2.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)456.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

60.2

Prev. Close

59.76

Turnover(Lac.)

450.41

Day's High

60.2

Day's Low

54.79

52 Week's High

104.78

52 Week's Low

27.21

Book Value

13.93

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

456.08

P/E

21.97

EPS

2.72

Divi. Yield

0

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:18 PM

06 Jan, 2025|05:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.24

19.09

13.65

13.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.66

53.04

43.68

41.31

Net Worth

94.9

72.13

57.33

54.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

111.51

114.67

80.25

51.75

yoy growth (%)

-2.75

42.88

55.07

Raw materials

-12.25

-10.78

-16.1

-9.75

As % of sales

10.98

9.4

20.06

18.85

Employee costs

-19.3

-23.43

-15.82

-9.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.15

10.52

6.41

4.01

Depreciation

-22.29

-17.2

-6.34

-4.23

Tax paid

-0.49

-2.56

-1.81

-1.24

Working capital

13.07

11.62

20.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.75

42.88

55.07

Op profit growth

1.2

145.7

36.4

EBIT growth

-22.41

72.73

46.51

Net profit growth

-67.8

72.94

66.4

No Record Found

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinay Kumar

Whole-time Director

Ajay Kumar

Executive Director

Himanshu Aggarwal

Director

Prerna Sandeep Agarwal

Independent Director

Niranjan Kumar Roy

Company Secretary

Nishu Kansal

Independent Director

Sant Kumar Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd

Summary

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Limited) was incorporated on February 10, 2012. The Promoter, Vinay Kumar was the Proprietor of M/s. Tara Chand & Sons. The Company was granted the Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 23, 2012. The Company acquired the ongoing business of M/s Tara Chand & Sons, a proprietorship concern of Mr. Vinay Kumar for a consideration of Rs.5,02,19,300 vide Agreement of takeover dated April 01,2012, which was in existence since 1989. Later, the Company changed its name from Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Limited to Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited effective November 11, 2022. At present, Vinay Kumar and Ajay Kumar are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in providing cargo handling and logistic services. The Companys business verticals serve a broad range of industries, including steel, urban and rural infrastructure, oil and gas, renewable energy etc. The Company own automated steel processing machineries like shear line, twin master, robo master, compressor, decoiling machines etc. totaling to 32. It provides services through equipment hired by it to provide timely and quality services to the clients, The major clientele includes Reliance industries ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (seven Independent Companies), Steel Authority of India Ltd., Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tata Projects Ltd., Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.,
Company FAQs

What is the Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹57.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd is ₹456.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd is 21.97 and 4.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd is ₹27.21 and ₹104.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd?

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.27%, 3 Years at 90.60%, 1 Year at 62.57%, 6 Month at -35.12%, 3 Month at -17.98% and 1 Month at -27.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.39 %

