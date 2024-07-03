Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiversified
Open₹60.2
Prev. Close₹59.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹450.41
Day's High₹60.2
Day's Low₹54.79
52 Week's High₹104.78
52 Week's Low₹27.21
Book Value₹13.93
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)456.08
P/E21.97
EPS2.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.24
19.09
13.65
13.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.66
53.04
43.68
41.31
Net Worth
94.9
72.13
57.33
54.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
111.51
114.67
80.25
51.75
yoy growth (%)
-2.75
42.88
55.07
Raw materials
-12.25
-10.78
-16.1
-9.75
As % of sales
10.98
9.4
20.06
18.85
Employee costs
-19.3
-23.43
-15.82
-9.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.15
10.52
6.41
4.01
Depreciation
-22.29
-17.2
-6.34
-4.23
Tax paid
-0.49
-2.56
-1.81
-1.24
Working capital
13.07
11.62
20.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.75
42.88
55.07
Op profit growth
1.2
145.7
36.4
EBIT growth
-22.41
72.73
46.51
Net profit growth
-67.8
72.94
66.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinay Kumar
Whole-time Director
Ajay Kumar
Executive Director
Himanshu Aggarwal
Director
Prerna Sandeep Agarwal
Independent Director
Niranjan Kumar Roy
Company Secretary
Nishu Kansal
Independent Director
Sant Kumar Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd
Summary
Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Limited) was incorporated on February 10, 2012. The Promoter, Vinay Kumar was the Proprietor of M/s. Tara Chand & Sons. The Company was granted the Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 23, 2012. The Company acquired the ongoing business of M/s Tara Chand & Sons, a proprietorship concern of Mr. Vinay Kumar for a consideration of Rs.5,02,19,300 vide Agreement of takeover dated April 01,2012, which was in existence since 1989. Later, the Company changed its name from Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Limited to Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited effective November 11, 2022. At present, Vinay Kumar and Ajay Kumar are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in providing cargo handling and logistic services. The Companys business verticals serve a broad range of industries, including steel, urban and rural infrastructure, oil and gas, renewable energy etc. The Company own automated steel processing machineries like shear line, twin master, robo master, compressor, decoiling machines etc. totaling to 32. It provides services through equipment hired by it to provide timely and quality services to the clients, The major clientele includes Reliance industries ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (seven Independent Companies), Steel Authority of India Ltd., Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tata Projects Ltd., Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.,
Read More
The Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹57.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd is ₹456.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd is 21.97 and 4.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd is ₹27.21 and ₹104.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.27%, 3 Years at 90.60%, 1 Year at 62.57%, 6 Month at -35.12%, 3 Month at -17.98% and 1 Month at -27.14%.
