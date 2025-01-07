Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
111.51
114.67
80.25
51.75
yoy growth (%)
-2.75
42.88
55.07
Raw materials
-12.25
-10.78
-16.1
-9.75
As % of sales
10.98
9.4
20.06
18.85
Employee costs
-19.3
-23.43
-15.82
-9.53
As % of sales
17.31
20.43
19.71
18.42
Other costs
-44.38
-45.3
-34.02
-21.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.8
39.5
42.39
42.45
Operating profit
35.57
35.14
14.3
10.48
OPM
31.9
30.65
17.82
20.26
Depreciation
-22.29
-17.2
-6.34
-4.23
Interest expense
-9.11
-7.86
-4.22
-3.25
Other income
0.99
0.44
2.68
1.01
Profit before tax
5.15
10.52
6.41
4.01
Taxes
-0.49
-2.56
-1.81
-1.24
Tax rate
-9.51
-24.32
-28.23
-31.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.66
7.96
4.6
2.76
Exceptional items
-2.09
0
0
0
Net profit
2.56
7.96
4.6
2.76
yoy growth (%)
-67.8
72.94
66.4
NPM
2.29
6.94
5.73
5.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.