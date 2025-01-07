iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55.43
(-4.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

111.51

114.67

80.25

51.75

yoy growth (%)

-2.75

42.88

55.07

Raw materials

-12.25

-10.78

-16.1

-9.75

As % of sales

10.98

9.4

20.06

18.85

Employee costs

-19.3

-23.43

-15.82

-9.53

As % of sales

17.31

20.43

19.71

18.42

Other costs

-44.38

-45.3

-34.02

-21.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.8

39.5

42.39

42.45

Operating profit

35.57

35.14

14.3

10.48

OPM

31.9

30.65

17.82

20.26

Depreciation

-22.29

-17.2

-6.34

-4.23

Interest expense

-9.11

-7.86

-4.22

-3.25

Other income

0.99

0.44

2.68

1.01

Profit before tax

5.15

10.52

6.41

4.01

Taxes

-0.49

-2.56

-1.81

-1.24

Tax rate

-9.51

-24.32

-28.23

-31.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.66

7.96

4.6

2.76

Exceptional items

-2.09

0

0

0

Net profit

2.56

7.96

4.6

2.76

yoy growth (%)

-67.8

72.94

66.4

NPM

2.29

6.94

5.73

5.34

Tara Chand Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.