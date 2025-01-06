iifl-logo-icon 1
Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

57.86
(-3.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Tara Chand Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.15

10.52

6.41

4.01

Depreciation

-22.29

-17.2

-6.34

-4.23

Tax paid

-0.49

-2.56

-1.81

-1.24

Working capital

13.07

11.62

20.71

Other operating items

Operating

-4.56

2.38

18.97

Capital expenditure

27.96

84.34

30.64

Free cash flow

23.39

86.72

49.61

Equity raised

77.49

59.04

32.88

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

20.12

35.32

23.25

Dividends paid

0

1.02

0

0

Net in cash

121.01

182.1

105.74

Tara Chand Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd

