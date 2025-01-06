Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.15
10.52
6.41
4.01
Depreciation
-22.29
-17.2
-6.34
-4.23
Tax paid
-0.49
-2.56
-1.81
-1.24
Working capital
13.07
11.62
20.71
Other operating items
Operating
-4.56
2.38
18.97
Capital expenditure
27.96
84.34
30.64
Free cash flow
23.39
86.72
49.61
Equity raised
77.49
59.04
32.88
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
20.12
35.32
23.25
Dividends paid
0
1.02
0
0
Net in cash
121.01
182.1
105.74
