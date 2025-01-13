Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.24
19.09
13.65
13.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.66
53.04
43.68
41.31
Net Worth
94.9
72.13
57.33
54.96
Minority Interest
Debt
85.23
87.02
93.78
105.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.9
4.33
3.5
3.09
Total Liabilities
185.03
163.48
154.61
163.35
Fixed Assets
180.42
143.81
123.58
139.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.41
8.11
28.12
21.48
Inventories
1.97
2.98
3.63
5.34
Inventory Days
17.47
Sundry Debtors
52.82
53.59
62.31
62.81
Debtor Days
205.57
Other Current Assets
21.61
14.88
10.74
8.91
Sundry Creditors
-2.85
-5.36
-4.74
-6.82
Creditor Days
22.32
Other Current Liabilities
-69.14
-57.98
-43.82
-48.76
Cash
0.2
11.55
2.91
2.67
Total Assets
185.03
163.47
154.61
163.34
