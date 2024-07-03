Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 01, 2024. Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on July 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/07/2024) Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024) Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)