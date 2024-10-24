|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 01, 2024. Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Jul 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|To consider stock split of equity shares Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 02, 2024. Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024) Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Submission of Financial results for the period ended 31st December,2023 in Machine Readable Form. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/03/2024)
