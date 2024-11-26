iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd Split

55.58
(1.22%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:34 PM

Tara Chand Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split1 Jul 20245 Dec 20245 Dec 2024102
Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 01, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 15474980 equity shares of 10 each into 77374900 equity shares of 2 each. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - New International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) Number. This is in continuation to our intimation dated November 13, 2024 regarding Sub-division/Split of Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each into Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each with effect from Thursday, December 05, 2024 (Record Date). In this regard please be informed that the Sub-Division of Equity Shares will take effect under the new ISIN i.e. INE555Z01020 received from both the depositories i.e National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services Limited. Kindly take the above information on record in terms of Regulation 30, Regulation 42 and any other applicable regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 26.11.2024) New ISIN INE555Z01020 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., December 05, 2024. (As per NSE Circular dated on 27.11.2024)

Tara Chand Infra: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.