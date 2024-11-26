Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 01, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 15474980 equity shares of 10 each into 77374900 equity shares of 2 each. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - New International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) Number. This is in continuation to our intimation dated November 13, 2024 regarding Sub-division/Split of Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each into Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each with effect from Thursday, December 05, 2024 (Record Date). In this regard please be informed that the Sub-Division of Equity Shares will take effect under the new ISIN i.e. INE555Z01020 received from both the depositories i.e National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services Limited. Kindly take the above information on record in terms of Regulation 30, Regulation 42 and any other applicable regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 26.11.2024) New ISIN INE555Z01020 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., December 05, 2024. (As per NSE Circular dated on 27.11.2024)