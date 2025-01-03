Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
CESC Ltd
185.9
|-3.42
|-1.81
|24642.35
|31.94
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
|1.15
|0.29
|126743.14
|40.53
NLC India Ltd
243.05
|1.40
|0.58
|33702.20
|27.25
Bhagyanagar India Ltd
97.19
|-0.07
|-0.07
|310.96
|254.84
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd
234.24
|-1.60
|-0.68
|3542.88
|16.57
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd
24.61
|0.58
|2.41
|334.11
|32.53
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.05
|0.90
|0.29
|293945.58
|19.27
BF Utilities Ltd
1019.3
|48.50
|5.00
|3838.68
|144.67
NTPC Ltd
339.85
|1.85
|0.55
|329541.20
|17.54
NHPC Ltd
83.09
|0.62
|0.75
|83464.19
|26.09
Reliance Power Ltd
45.8
|-0.49
|-1.06
|18397.73
|0
India Power Corporation Ltd
17.22
|0.20
|1.18
|1676.87
|106.38
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
17.67
|-0.06
|-0.34
|12110.06
|7.42
T C P Ltd
497.7
|23.70
|5.00
|250.44
|23.59
Energy Development Company Ltd
27.4
|0.00
|0.00
|130.15
|228.08
Adani Power Ltd
520.45
|-1.35
|-0.26
|200734.39
|22.72
Torrent Power Ltd
1513.45
|-25.05
|-1.63
|76263.28
|33.81
Entegra Ltd
2.8
|-0.10
|-3.45
|88.80
|0
Lanco Infratech Ltd
0.3
|-0.05
|-14.29
|99.42
|0
Indowind Energy Ltd
26.4
|-0.46
|-1.71
|340.04
|72.68
JSW Energy Ltd
634.4
|-6.60
|-1.03
|110878.43
|98.91
RattanIndia Power Ltd
13.55
|0.04
|0.30
|7276.49
|25.51
Karma Energy Ltd
78.37
|7.12
|9.99
|90.67
|0
Orient Green Power Company Ltd
16.9
|-0.03
|-0.18
|1982.42
|0
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
821.25
|12.20
|1.51
|98655.34
|218.51
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1038.25
|-8.25
|-0.79
|164462.17
|0
Inox Wind Energy Ltd
10026.05
|-296.85
|-2.88
|12078.96
|7.68
NTPC Green Energy Ltd
128.17
|0.22
|0.17
|108000.27
|290.68
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
