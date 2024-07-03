Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹241
Prev. Close₹234.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,817.14
Day's High₹244.6
Day's Low₹223.16
52 Week's High₹269.9
52 Week's Low₹151.4
Book Value₹225.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,411.14
P/E16.47
EPS14.23
Divi. Yield1.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
151.25
151.25
151.25
151.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,154.26
3,003.05
2,893.16
2,703.75
Net Worth
3,305.51
3,154.3
3,044.41
2,855
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,335.34
1,378.82
1,363.94
1,310.56
yoy growth (%)
-3.15
1.09
4.07
-3.08
Raw materials
-611
-589.58
-619.3
-661.89
As % of sales
45.75
42.75
45.4
50.5
Employee costs
-106.06
-108.41
-90.7
-73.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
271.98
305.37
317.47
300.96
Depreciation
-161.85
-190.75
-159.69
-127.21
Tax paid
-88.72
-57.39
-72.97
-71.72
Working capital
25.63
307.73
201.44
-300.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.15
1.09
4.07
-3.08
Op profit growth
-11.72
2.45
14.53
5.82
EBIT growth
-11.77
-7.36
2.74
15.03
Net profit growth
-26.1
1.42
6.65
21.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
1,407.35
1,353.84
1,310.56
1,352.23
1,209.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,407.35
1,353.84
1,310.56
1,352.23
1,209.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
5.66
Other Income
116.8
51.26
71.05
36.24
43.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee
Jai Prakash Shivahare
Nominee
Swaroop P
Independent Non Exe. Director
N N Misra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nitin Shukla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ravindra Dholakia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mamata Biswal
Managing Director
Vasudeva Vatsala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vishal Gupta
Nominee
Kanyo Sadhuram Badlani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shalin Patel.
Additional Director
K. K. Nirala
Chairman & Additional Director
Jagdish Prasad Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), established in June, 1985 is one of the Panchratnas (five jewels), in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in generation of power from gas, lignite, wind and solar in Gujarat. Their power stations include Vadodara Station-I, which is a 145 mega watt combined cycle power plant (CCPP); Vadodara Station- II, which is a 165 mega watt CCPP, and Surat Lignite Power Plant (SLPP). The total present capacity of Vadodara and Mangrol plants is 810 MW.The Company has been promoted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), Gujarat State Fertilizer and Chemical Limited (GSFC), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Limited (GNFC), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited (GACL), Petrofils Co-operative Limited (Petrofils) and Heavy Water Project (HWP) of the Atomic Energy Department of the Government of India, with the main objective of setting up a coal-based power station of 120 MW to cater to the captive needs of electrical energy of participating industries viz. GSFC, GNFC, GACL, Petrofils and HWP.In 1991, the company set up their power plant having 3 gas turbines of 32 MW each and one steam turbine of 49 MW at Vadodara which resulted into an total installed capacity of 145 MW. In February 1991, they commissioned the Combined Cycle Operation of 145 MW Gas based Plant. In February 1992, they commissioned the combined cycle mode. In April 1992, they started commercial generation of power.In September 1993, the company signed a supplementary
Read More
The Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹225.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd is ₹3411.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd is 16.47 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd is ₹151.4 and ₹269.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.17%, 3 Years at 41.35%, 1 Year at 27.34%, 6 Month at -2.87%, 3 Month at 1.30% and 1 Month at 9.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.