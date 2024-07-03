iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd Share Price

225.53
(-3.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open241
  • Day's High244.6
  • 52 Wk High269.9
  • Prev. Close234.24
  • Day's Low223.16
  • 52 Wk Low 151.4
  • Turnover (lac)2,817.14
  • P/E16.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value225.32
  • EPS14.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,411.14
  • Div. Yield1.69
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

241

Prev. Close

234.24

Turnover(Lac.)

2,817.14

Day's High

244.6

Day's Low

223.16

52 Week's High

269.9

52 Week's Low

151.4

Book Value

225.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,411.14

P/E

16.47

EPS

14.23

Divi. Yield

1.69

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd Corporate Action

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.95

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.42%

Non-Promoter- 18.41%

Institutions: 18.41%

Non-Institutions: 26.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

151.25

151.25

151.25

151.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,154.26

3,003.05

2,893.16

2,703.75

Net Worth

3,305.51

3,154.3

3,044.41

2,855

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,335.34

1,378.82

1,363.94

1,310.56

yoy growth (%)

-3.15

1.09

4.07

-3.08

Raw materials

-611

-589.58

-619.3

-661.89

As % of sales

45.75

42.75

45.4

50.5

Employee costs

-106.06

-108.41

-90.7

-73.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

271.98

305.37

317.47

300.96

Depreciation

-161.85

-190.75

-159.69

-127.21

Tax paid

-88.72

-57.39

-72.97

-71.72

Working capital

25.63

307.73

201.44

-300.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.15

1.09

4.07

-3.08

Op profit growth

-11.72

2.45

14.53

5.82

EBIT growth

-11.77

-7.36

2.74

15.03

Net profit growth

-26.1

1.42

6.65

21.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

1,407.35

1,353.84

1,310.56

1,352.23

1,209.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,407.35

1,353.84

1,310.56

1,352.23

1,209.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

5.66

Other Income

116.8

51.26

71.05

36.24

43.24

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee

Jai Prakash Shivahare

Nominee

Swaroop P

Independent Non Exe. Director

N N Misra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nitin Shukla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ravindra Dholakia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mamata Biswal

Managing Director

Vasudeva Vatsala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vishal Gupta

Nominee

Kanyo Sadhuram Badlani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shalin Patel.

Additional Director

K. K. Nirala

Chairman & Additional Director

Jagdish Prasad Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), established in June, 1985 is one of the Panchratnas (five jewels), in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in generation of power from gas, lignite, wind and solar in Gujarat. Their power stations include Vadodara Station-I, which is a 145 mega watt combined cycle power plant (CCPP); Vadodara Station- II, which is a 165 mega watt CCPP, and Surat Lignite Power Plant (SLPP). The total present capacity of Vadodara and Mangrol plants is 810 MW.The Company has been promoted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), Gujarat State Fertilizer and Chemical Limited (GSFC), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Limited (GNFC), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited (GACL), Petrofils Co-operative Limited (Petrofils) and Heavy Water Project (HWP) of the Atomic Energy Department of the Government of India, with the main objective of setting up a coal-based power station of 120 MW to cater to the captive needs of electrical energy of participating industries viz. GSFC, GNFC, GACL, Petrofils and HWP.In 1991, the company set up their power plant having 3 gas turbines of 32 MW each and one steam turbine of 49 MW at Vadodara which resulted into an total installed capacity of 145 MW. In February 1991, they commissioned the Combined Cycle Operation of 145 MW Gas based Plant. In February 1992, they commissioned the combined cycle mode. In April 1992, they started commercial generation of power.In September 1993, the company signed a supplementary
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹225.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd is ₹3411.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd is 16.47 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd is ₹151.4 and ₹269.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd?

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.17%, 3 Years at 41.35%, 1 Year at 27.34%, 6 Month at -2.87%, 3 Month at 1.30% and 1 Month at 9.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.43 %
Institutions - 18.41 %
Public - 26.16 %

