Summary

Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), established in June, 1985 is one of the Panchratnas (five jewels), in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in generation of power from gas, lignite, wind and solar in Gujarat. Their power stations include Vadodara Station-I, which is a 145 mega watt combined cycle power plant (CCPP); Vadodara Station- II, which is a 165 mega watt CCPP, and Surat Lignite Power Plant (SLPP). The total present capacity of Vadodara and Mangrol plants is 810 MW.The Company has been promoted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), Gujarat State Fertilizer and Chemical Limited (GSFC), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Limited (GNFC), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited (GACL), Petrofils Co-operative Limited (Petrofils) and Heavy Water Project (HWP) of the Atomic Energy Department of the Government of India, with the main objective of setting up a coal-based power station of 120 MW to cater to the captive needs of electrical energy of participating industries viz. GSFC, GNFC, GACL, Petrofils and HWP.In 1991, the company set up their power plant having 3 gas turbines of 32 MW each and one steam turbine of 49 MW at Vadodara which resulted into an total installed capacity of 145 MW. In February 1991, they commissioned the Combined Cycle Operation of 145 MW Gas based Plant. In February 1992, they commissioned the combined cycle mode. In April 1992, they started commercial generation of power.In September 1993, the company signed a supplementary

